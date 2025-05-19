Author generated Stable Diffusion 1.5 image via Lexica

IF YOU’RE WONDERING HOW DONALD J. TRUMP ended up behind the Resolute Desk (again), you can blame this dude.

Don’t worry, though. He isn’t sufficiently compos mentis to be offended.

The myth of American Exceptionalism

What’s American Exceptionalism all about, anyway?

Some swear it’s about exceptional stupidity. But no, it’s about exceptionally bad choices. Bad choices are made at the voting booth when none of the options merit one’s vote. Guarenteed.

In 2024, amongst a nation of over 430 million souls, neither of the two major political parties could field a presidential candidate more competent, more charismatic, more badass, than cognitively challenged Joe Biden. Biden himself was lucid enough to know this but WTF. He didn’t care, because politicians from all political parties, everywhere, are known to despise their constituents.

As Elon Musk’s DOGE soon revealed, the ceiling on corruption in this country remains exceptionally high, while smoke-and-mirrors stands in for accountability. Yet another example of American Exceptionalism. Joe Biden could hardly have been blamed after four years of Republicans setting the accountability bar so low that stepping over it was a slam-dunk, so let’s award him credit for not having made things a whole lot worse. Well, not too much worse.

Even dyed-in-the-wool MAGA Republicans are weighing in on how worse it’s gotten. Regarding the gift to President Trump of a $400 million, Boeing 747 luxury jet by the government of Qatar, they’re wishing the bauble had been offered to Joe Biden instead. Unlike Trump, Biden might have rejected the gift for no other reason than bad optics.

Meanwhile on the other side of the floor…

Yup. A crime syndicate with a red and blue flag.

Doing Good (NOT)

Joe urged Americans to believe that he was doing good; you know, like kicking ass, even as he shuffled left to right, seeking the stage door.

The economy was thriving, although Republicans would point out that the upward trend was merely a trajectory set in motion by the previous Trump administration and propelled by massive injections of public money into the weapons industry to fuel an ugly but very profitable war in Ukraine, and lesser but no less profitable conflicts elsewhere. Not to mention $5/gallon gasoline.

Joe thought he’d pulled off a major commercial coup with American liquified natural gas tankers cozying up to European wharfs after his resuscitated, Bush-era Coalition of the Willing threw a hex on Russian energy exports. Like drug dealers everywhere, POTUS46 had a collection of mobile phones, one of which was set to speed dial his opposite number in Moscow. Imagine the two national leaders, their geriatric fingers on nuclear triggers, congratulating one another over the sanctions and tallying the quite respectable profits enjoyed by both countries’ energy sectors as India and China gleefully picked up the Russian oil slack in the wake of U.S. and EU sanctions.

“Hey, Bro…Got any openings for a slightly-worse-for-wear, unemployed energy company director with experience in Ukraine?”

One is challenged to decide whose crotch fruit is more despicable, Hunter Biden or Donnie Junior. The two are practically interchangeable. Nonetheless, shepherding his son through the halls of power in Ukraine and China wasn’t Joe Biden’s finest hour.

His absolute worst decision — if indeed he will be held responsible for anything at all — was selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2020, then endorsing her run for the Presidency alongside “Somaligate” Tim Walz in 2024, under duress, mind you, but Biden eventually did endorse her candidacy after reluctantly conceding the nomination.

Like Hunter Biden’s resume in no way fit the job description for a director of a Ukrainian energy company at a salary of $50K/month, Kamala Harris had few, if any, applicable skills for the role of VP of the world’s numero uno superpower at $19,583.33 a month, never mind the prospective role of Chief Executive. Diplomat? Hell, no. She was a self-interested ball buster playing to a crowd of woke idiots.

Yep. American Exceptionalism.

Faux-Feminism and the mad rush to incinerate the world

On an ailing planet teetering on the brink of thermonuclear Armageddon — not to mention a growing sea of plastic waste the size of Texas —half the country believed that being a person of color with a vagina was more important than experience in conflict resolution.

What VP Harris had accomplished during her term was mostly cosmetic, smugly standing like a waxen image alongside the President for photo ops, her red-white-and-blue painted lips sealed tightly shut (thank you very much), and making costly junkets to Central America bearing armloads of guns and money.

How that was supposed to resolve the crisis on America’s southern border was anybody’s guess. Under a new Trump administration, the de-parented kids are still in the same cages, sleeping under the same shiny foil blankets on the same cold concrete floors, while fearing sexual assault by other detainees and staff. Somewhere in the back of the former VP’s clothes closet there was a green jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do you?” emblazoned across the back. Conspiracy theorists insist she purchased it at an auction of Melania’s cast-offs.

I’d have voted for any woman for President or Vice President who professed some kind of action plan, but never word salad princess Kamala Harris. A lot of Americans felt that way in November 2024. There were plenty of other more qualified women who, having the wrong skin color, were denied a shot at the Oval Office.

Sorry, readers. We’re a society predicated on racism and bigotry and it’s long past time we began teaching this inconvenient reality in schools, crawling out from under our national rock as it were. Racism, bigotry, and greed are what define us. It’s what we do. Recognize it. Own it.

Favoring a tarnished icon for race and gender, now how divisive is that? Slow Joe made the worst decision of his entire career. He selected Harris over Elizabeth Warren and countless better choices in 2020, then again in 2024. Yeah, she may be dynamite in bed, as the less decorous of her critics speculate, while I can’t imagine Elizabeth Warren as anything more animated than a desiccated prune. But hey, if that what it takes to do the VP’s job, then…? Just saying, mind you.

At least Biden was consistent. Among his final faux pas, he stubbornly played the faux-feminist race card, this time with a gender twist, but nonetheless failed to win the LGBTQAI+ vote in 2024. In what was perhaps his least fine hour, he exchanged the notorious “Merchant of Death” for a hideously tattooed, lesbian basketball star who despised the laws of other countries then got herself thrown into a Russian lockup. Still, it didn’t win him the LGBTQAI+ vote. Pathetic.

Cannabis vape smuggling Britney Grinner is exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout

Using the right tool for the right job

Slow Joe could have selected a better qualified candidate for VP in 2020 but he didn’t. He wanted the feminist vote and the Black/PoC vote and the LGBTQAI+ (there are a few other letters in the acronym as it grows by the minute) at any cost. But the Democratic Party did him one better when it kicked Biden to the curb after failing to convince the American public that the incumbent was mentally fit to lead the Free World for another punishing four years. That initial deception was nothing short of criminal and cost them the 2024 election.

As a result, Trump is back and more influential, as well as vengeful, than ever.

Let’s imagine

But let’s imagine a “best-case scenario” instead of what actually occurred: Joe Biden as President, Elizabeth Warren as Vice President, and Kamala Harris as Attorney General in 2020. The economy firing on all 16 cylinders and the Orange Menace tidily tucked away behind bars. It was a dream but achievable. Isn’t that what the Biden-Harris ticket promised, but failed to deliver?

Four years later, America is now barrelling headlong toward an Ayn Rand version of fascism: the economy controlled by a monied, corporate-driven elite with the vast bulk of its citizens working low-paid service jobs and descending deeper and deeper into gussied-up poverty, its troubled, crime ridden cities destined to rival the slums of Mumbai and Rio. Millions of homeless clogging city streets. Rural poverty and decay like we’ve never seen before. Drug addiction and social despair. Higher education and rudimentary healthcare out of reach for most citizens. An education system that ranks 26th worldwide for academic achievement in math and science handing out high school diplomas to the functionally illiterate. I could go on but you already have the picture. Heck, if you’re reading this, then you’re probably living it.

Meanwhile, the Kochs and Mercers are cheering on the sidelines, a win-win for both the red and blue teams.

The graphs are somewhat dated but you get the picture. Source: Pew Research Center

Although these charts are somewhat dated (i.e., pre-Trump), the income deficit between rich and poor continues to grow. We don’t really need the charts. Just go out and look at the decay in your own city or town.

Instead of the best of all possible worlds, the American people got the worst. Not surprising, though. Given that there’s no difference between red and blue in this country, what the heck did anyone expect?

Biden was determined to hamstring his limp-dick Attorney General, Merrick Garland, when he had the chance to take the wind out of the Trump sails and change the dangerous course of American history. A ball-busting Kamala Harris as Attorney General might have achieved what the ineffective Garland failed to accomplish, and ensured the Dems another shot at governing in 2024.

Instead of banning gas stoves, Biden should have scooped up all those purloined secret documents of his pertaining to the Russian election tampering hoax and delivered them straight to a red hot BBQ in his suburban Connecticut backyard. Or gotten Hunter to do it. Or simply fed them into the home fireplace. Whatever. Politicians do it all the time. It isn’t rocket science and surely Dr. Jill Biden wouldn’t snitch. Or would she? Does she have an ironclad prenup?

Garland was wedged between a rock and a hard place. He couldn’t prosecute former President Trump for the same crimes as his own boss had committed. So, he joined the papering-over crew.

Was this planned? Personally, I think it was. Slow Joe wasn’t the dullard we may think he was, but still, he was merely a pawn in a much larger, more expansive game of thrones. Go ask Charles Koch about that.

Kalamity Kamala and the Tyre Nichols phenomenon

The horrendous murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police has already faded from the public consciousness. Being a hard act to follow, could anyone even imagine what hideous atrocity might come next? George Floyd, perhaps?

Not the “murder” of George Floyd, because he wasn’t murdered, but the hideous kangaroo court that sacrificed Derrick Chauvin and two other police officers on the altar of Wokery while Minneapolis burned. And who said the Left isn’t violent?

Joe Biden’s only response to the Tyre Nichols murder was to beg Black Americans not to riot.

“I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.”

He’s not talking about the violence of beating an innocent, unresisting young man to death with fists and batons. He’s talking about violent backlash from indignant citizens of all skin colors and religions, united only in their thirst for blood. Anybody’s blood so long as it gets them more purloined loot, more government subsidies, more cash donations from guilt-ridden white people firmly barricaded inside their upscale rabbit holes.

We can be sure that Washington learned some valuable lessons from the Portland riots and other disturbances that followed the George Floyd debacle, mainly how to use violence to quell public protest. Watch for ever more bloated police budgets coming to Memphis and every other restless town under the resuscitated Trump administration. It was a win-win for both sides.

Biden and Harris projected a tough-on-crime image supported by less than sterling reputation. Tough on crime in America means feeding mostly young men of color into the maw of a hideous prisons-for-profit network. The corporate operators of these private prisons, such as GEO GROUP (notorious for its human rights violations), are major contributors to political party Super-PACS.

2017–18 contributors to the DeSantis Congressional Campaign. Source: OpenSecrets

More Americans are incarcerated per capita in this hideous network of gussied-up gulags than any other country in the world. That’s nothing to be proud of. Lipstick on a pig.

Nonetheless, had Biden appointed hard-ass prosecutor Kamala Harris as Attorney General, it’s unlikely that the murder of Tyre Nichols could have been avoided. Biden promised to “defund the police” after George Floyd and the costly riots that followed. Instead, he pumped up police budgets to previously unseen levels. More lipstick on the pig.

America now has a domestic police force that’s larger and far better equipped than the Russian army.

The USA spends more on policing its own citizens than other nations spend on national defence ( Source )

Conclusion (if there is a conclusion)

How the Chinese interpret “Dark Brandon,” i.e., Joe Biden. Source: Twitter

Joe Biden wasn’t the badass of every shitlib’s wet dream that he thought he was. Even if he were, badasses aren’t known for making good decisions. Just look at Napoleon Bonaparte or even Adolph Hitler. It’s the quiet, plodding, lacklustre strongmen like Spain’s Generalissimo Francisco Franco (45 years in power), Chile’s Augusto Pinochet (17 years in power), and wannabe presidents like Ron DeSantis who make calculated moves to win power and retain control. Not even Donald Trump has that kind of talent, nor has he a spiffy uniform.

Let’s all be thankful that Kalamity Kamala is not now running the Free World. Let’s also pray that America’s current slide into political and moral ignominy can somehow miraculously be halted by…what? I mean, isn’t there anyone in this looney bin more compos mentis than the current Chief Executive?

And please don’t whisper “Kash Patel.” Or “Sebastian Gorka.” Or “Kristi Noeme.” Or…

Instead, let’s just shut-up and take our punishment like good boys and girls. Election 2028 is around the corner, that is, if there still are elections in America by that time.

Are you open-minded? Courageous? Interested in an alternative to America’s badly aging democracy? If so, then check out Tiered Democratic Governance.