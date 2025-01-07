OKAY, SO LETS TRY AND UNPACK THIS…

I’m talking primarily to Canadian expats.

You know who you (we) are. We left because we could no longer survive in a country where $250 buys you two paper bags of groceries (no liquor, no caviar, no cannabis, just basic foodstuffs). We can’t afford $2,500/month for a tiny one-bedroom apartment. We can’t support a family by working gig jobs. Our kids can’t compete with the tsunami of foreign students who bring their families over to fill all those gig jobs. We’re tired of wondering which pronoun to call people (to avoid jail time). We don’t want state-funded abortions, transitioning, and assisted suicide. Or Sharia Law. And we’re fed up with the exploding addict population and spiking violent crime.

In other words, we’re thrilled to see Woke White Bro go where the ice worms have sent him - straight out of public office. Unfortunately, he will remain Prime Minister until his party finds a replacement and, in apparent revenge and sheer incompetence, has shutdown Parliament until mid-March 2025. We suggest that the Canadian people demand a suspension of parliamentarians’ salaries and their gold-plated benefit packages until the legislature reconvenes in the Spring.

Spring is when the Ice Worms nest again.

Has anyone checked on the Canadian dollar lately?

Yup. It’s creeping up from 60 cents in anticipation of the planet’s wokest political leader fleeing with his proverbial tail between his legs. If you want to know the future, just consult the money markets.