FOLLOWING IS AN ARTICLE published in 2023, before the incoming Trump administration declared that there are only two official genders. The audacity of criticizing perpetrators of the woke mind virus got its author, a so-called “Medium Top Writer,” de-platformed. Cancelled. Denied access to thousands of “followers” who’d signed onto Medium, and therefore paid to read, his blog.

Fast forward to 2025. I recently hosted a dinner party on our terrace. This part of Europe is a magnet for expats who bring their politics, paranoia, phobias, prejudices, as well as their kinks, with them. Most of the attendees at the party were teachers in an elite, pre-school to Grade 12, multi-lingual academy where well-heeled parents send their kids to be educated.

A flamboyant English instructor of dubious gender identity shared a vignette about sexualizing children in his fourth-grade class, encouraging them to explore their transgender-ness. Group-thinking colleagues at the gathering applauded the story that involved eight year-old boys dressing in their mothers’ clothing and applying makeup. The only way I could justify this academic chicanery was by considering that the headmaster himself is allegedly a closeted gay living at home with his mother. Being unpopular with his own staff, he wasn’t invited to the party, although we are nonetheless friendly.

Sound like harmless social interaction? Just part of the educational process these days? Maybe. Maybe not.

If parents knew what went on in classrooms, they might be more vocal about teachers imposing a value system that may run contrary to their own. But, heck. Do parents even have a right to impose their value systems on their children anymore?