WESTERN CIVILIZATION IS CHARACTERIZED by a tendency to claim the moral high ground in every international dispute.

“We are better than that,” is an oft-heard slogan signifying reluctance to descend to the level of one’s antagonist. Ad hominem arguments, name calling, lying, cancelling, and violence are beneath us. We’d rather walk away from a conflict than engage in physical altercation. We prefer diplomacy, for what it’s worth. We step back. We negotiate. We compromise. We accommodate, ad nauseam.

“War is failure of diplomacy.” - John Dingall “War is diplomacy by other means.” - Carl von Clausewitz

Why diplomacy? Because the West is driven by Christian values, first and foremost of which is tolerance, even in the face of the intolerable.

And where is the international repository of Christian values? That’s right: the Vatican. And Vatican City is in Italy where pasta (spaghetti, fettuccine, rigatoni, etcetera) figures in every menu, everyday, in every home. More on this later.

“Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.” - attributed to Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Dostoyevsky wasn’t Italian. He was Russian, but maybe he was referring to Italians who are by far the most tolerant people on the planet. And, at times, the most imbecilic.

The Italian Renaissance led to the Age of Enlightenment (1687-1789) which took the Judeo-Christian value system and secularized it, encompassing democratic governance in the Americas and across the European continent. That process began in Italy, although the Italian peninsula itself didn’t become a coherent political entity until 1870.

The US Constitution, and other Western nations’ constitutions modelled on it, is nothing if not a punch list for Christian values that champion tolerance, love, respect, and personal agency, the basic ingredients for human happiness. The iconic touchstone “Freedom” is predicated on the notion that human rights are God-given and that subscribers to this belief system enjoy freedom of choice. Americans don’t write “In God We Trust” on their money for nothing.

In the Western mind, there can be no human agency without freedom of choice. Without human agency, there is nothing but slavery.

Islam is the antithesis of what Westerners have believed in and fought to preserve for at least 300 years. Islam represents the antithesis of human agency; hence, there is no freedom for its adherents. Instead, there is only subjugation for its faithful and slavery (or death) for everybody else. More on that too, later in the essay.

Of course, Islam as a political system is much older the Western democracies, dating back to the seventh century when the Prophet Muhammed received his mandate - in a fever dream, no less - to slaughter everyone who didn’t buy into the notion that he, and he alone, was the Almighty’s emmisary on Earth. Christianity morphed into secularism during the Enlightenment, thereby spawning the Western democracies, but Islam failed to evolve away from its medieval roots in Saharan desert culture.

Islam has never abandoned its obsession with conquering the entire world, although it has nothing to offer humankind except submission, the denial of human agency, and the negation of the rights and freedoms enjoyed by nonbelievers in the West. The social, cultural, and technological progress made by Western civilization is conspicuously absent from Islamic society. Muslim-majority countries are mostly “shit holes” as American President Donald Trump puts it. For good reason, Muslims never emigrate to other Muslim countries, but always to the West.

You can take the Muslim out of the Middle East or South Asia, but you can never take Islam out of the Muslim. It’s challenging for Westerners to understand the hypocrisy inherent in the antisocial behaviour of a large proportion of Muslim migrants in Western host countries. First, they flee zones were Sharia has made their lives unbearable, then insist on installing the same system of governance in the host country. It makes no sense to non-Muslims. But then, Islam itself has never made any sense.

Pissing on the altar at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Rome.

“I swear I will be the first to attack them in this Italy of crusaders; I swear I’ll attack it, in the Vatican, God willing.” - Abderrahim Moutahrrick

Since we’re in Italy which, in the Western mind is synonymous with “Mafia,” let’s make the obvious analogy.

Think of Catholicism as the Godfather of the Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Christianity, Islam). Its message is philosophical, layered, complex, mysterious and, to a large extent, unfathomable. The Pope is Rome’s version of Marlon Brandon playing Vito Corleone. Or maybe James Gandolfini playing Tony Soprano if you’re nihilist or anywhere on the Woke spectrum.

The film version of Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel “The Godfather” was released 50 years ago. The series achieved tremendous success at the box office, earning between $430-$517 million worldwide on a mere $7.2 million budget. It won nine out of twenty-eight Academy Awards.

Islam, on the other hand, is like a cheap 200-dollar movie trying to imitate it. It’s hollow, inconsistent, and derivative, with no real understanding of biblical theology, just borrowed names and hijacked history” - Dan Burmawi

The Empire can’t make up its mind

Some 60,000 terrorists attacks worldwide since 911, all intending to destabilize society, discredit democratic institutions, and impose Sharia on unwilling others by targeting innocent people with murder and mayhem, are taking their toll on human patience.

Even Europe’s cowardly, bamboozled national leaders, terrified of losing the Muslim vote in their countries, are forced to acknowledge that the doomsday clock relentlessly approaches the eleventh hour. It’s time the Empire strikes back, whether it wants to or not.

That’s where Italy’s Giorgia Melloni comes in.

“That’s enough. My country is leaving (the European Union)”. - Giorgia Melloni

If Italy, one of the founding members of the EU packs up and leaves, then how many other equally fed-up countries will follow?

Melloni accuses European leaders of making the EU a private club for elites. She swears that Italy will no longer pay for the mistakes of others, instead reclaiming its sovereignty and dignity. Melloni is pointing to the scourge of uncontrolled migration, primarily from Muslim majority countries and the social chaos it has engendered throughout EU countries and the United Kingdom.

Western leaders such as Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Pedro Sanchez, and especially Canada’s ultra-Woke Mark Carney, know they’re up against a very high and ugly wall, politically speaking. No national leader dares to criticize Islamic jihad or assign blame for the tens of thousands of terrorist attacks perpetrated in the name of Allah and the struggle for a global caliphate. No national leader dares to alienate the enormous number of Islamists in their midst without placing a target on their own backs. They fear not only loss of power - each needs the Muslim vote to remain in public office - but also assassination.

Islam is the only so-called religion that routinely murders its critics. It loves to make public examples of its perceived enemies, as well as traitors and apostates within its own ranks, and, like the far-Right and Woke-Left, relies on its increasingly unhinged “base” to initiate ad hoc acts of violence and murder on behalf of loosely distributed leadership.

Islam is also the fastest growing political movement (disguised as religion) in the world, clocking in at a cool 2 billion, while accounting for 25% of total global population. In other words, it isn’t going away any time soon. By contrast, there are only 1.4 billion Roman Catholics in the world. Most Italians are Roman Catholics, at least by affiliation if not practice.

As a decentralized terror network, Islam holds its own adherents hostage to a punishing creed while sending shivers up the spines of Western leaders and their non-Muslim constituents. What it fails to take into account, however, is that when aroused, the political will and military power of the West could easily wipe the Islamist threat off the planet, should public opinion shift only a few degrees in the direction of self-preservation.

It’s already happening on the political level in Italy. As Melloni says, “That’s enough.”

No pasta for Islamic jihad.

Call somebody ugly names, kidnap and murder their loved ones, burn their churches and violate their women, murder their youth with bombs, bullets, and sword attacks, and you soon make a mortal enemy. The pushback may not come as a tsunami of violent retribution, but it is destined to come, if not all at once then via the death of a thousand cuts.

History has witnessed what happens to bullies who get too big for their britches. Radical Islam never enjoyed the cohesive firepower of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan (the so-called “Axis”) of the 1930s-40s. The collective might of the Western Allies flattened Germany and Japan without any accusations of genocide or unhinged street protestors screaming about starving children.

Why? Because, as Melloni repeats, ordinary people had had enough.

The only European leader with balls

Call her a daughter of Mussolini if you like, but Italy’s Right-leaning Giorgia Melloni is the only current European leader with coglioni (testicles) these days. Like Mussolini, she is the product of an impoverished, working class upbringing.

Moreover, Melloni has read history.

On 7 May 1978, Moro sent a farewell letter to his wife. He wrote: “They have told me that they are going to kill me in a little while, I kiss you for the last time.”

Melloni knows the tragic fate of Italian President Aldo Moro, abducted and murdered by Red Brigades terrorists in On 16 March 1978. On via Fani, in Rome, a unit of the militant far-Left organization blocked the armoured convoy that was carrying Moro and kidnapped him, murdering his five bodyguards while escaping without a scratch. It’s that easy.

Melloni and her cabinet remember the 1974 bombing of the Rome-Munich “Italicus Express” that killed 12 people and injured 48, followed by the 1980 Bologna train station bombing which killed 85 and wounded over 200.

Bologna massacre, 1980

Each European country, as well as the USA, has its memorials to the victims of domestic and international terrorism. In the vast majority of cases, somewhere in the background, like the pungent though barely imperceptible stench of death, there is the Prophet Muhammed and his followers.

Melloni knows there’s already a target on her back. She sees ugly storm clouds gathering over Italy and she’s going on the offensive. But is offence aways the best defence? Well, accommodation hasn’t worked for Macron or Starmer whose countries teeter on the cusp of civil war.

Dumber than a sack of hammers and sickles

This latest generation of poorly educated Italians, raised on TikTok and recreational drugs, smothered with ugly tattoos, and dumber than a sack of hammers and sickles (that’s a metaphor) isn’t much different from their great-grandparents of the 1930s in terms of gullibility. Many are seriously demented. Many are ideologized and morally compromised by the woke-Left. Many are seriously drug addicted.

Under the Pro-Pal banner and urged on by tens of thousands of illegal Muslim migrants, they attack the same train stations and public monuments as their parents’ demented generation did during the “Years of Lead.”

How creative can a mindless mob be, anyway? The so-called “cause” is always secondary because, on the individual level, such violent public expression is the simple outcome of stunted growth, personal frustration, and the inability to form meaningful relationships. There’s community and cameraderie in mob violence.

If I were a migrant, I’d consider a different path to citizenship than rioting while advocating Islamic jihad. If I were a young, angry Italian, I would consider better targets for my collective angst than the dubious case for Palestine.

Suddenly, Italian leadership is showing some initiative in dealing with the most serious threat to Western civilization in recent history: the resurgence of Islamic jihad. Perhaps they found out that Islam ruled Sicily for almost 300 years (827-1091 CE) and the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal) for 700 years. What islam offers today is exactly what it offered a thousand years ago.

In a sane world, no thinking person would want this. But then, Italy isn’t exactly a sane world. Like Italians proclaimed the merits of Fascism and Nazism in the 1930s, and the older generation still reveres Mussolini as a somewhat tarnished saint, contemporary Italians - the ones not rioting, that is - are turning to Giorgia Melloni and the far-Right for solutions after everything else has failed.

In terms of the migrant crisis, the European Union has abandoned Italy. So, the initiative to do what Starmer, Macron, and Sanchez haven’t the testicles to do rests with the country’s feisty female president. Call it neo-Fascism if you wish, then ask yourselves what is the alternative?

Italy’s Giorgia Melloni tears a strip off Emmanuel Macron.

The Italian reality

Italy has the 14th longest indefensible coastline in the world and fifth longest in Europe (7,600 km). The country is virtually helpless in the face of wholesale invasion by mostly-Muslim boat people from North Africa, and is rapidly descending into survival mode. Never mind the economic burden. The massive influx of Muslim migrants has resulted in spiking street crimes (theft, rape, murder), along with destruction of property by mindless mobs screaming for global intifada. That’s Italy’s distressing reality.

Rape statistics for Italy mirror those of other EU countries, corresponding to a spike in immigration from mostly Muslim countries since 2021. Source: Statista

Here are the changes proposed by Melloni’s administration vis-a-vis Islam. Some think they aren’t nearly enough, but at least it’s a start.

Ban the burqa and niqab in public spaces, schools, universities and offices

Ban the construction of new mosques

Ban the use of garages and industrial buildings as mosques

No recognition of Islam as a legitimate religious institution

Deport religious leaders who advocate for destruction of the Italian government and replacement with Sharia

Punish common criminals (non-Italian citizens) and political agitators with deportation

Deport all undocumented migrants.

This the kind of religion that Italians DON’T want in their country:

Only EU regulations, which authorize other nations - principally France and Germany - to return migrants to the EU country where they already landed, is holding Melloni back. Her answer: Italexit (Brexit with a Gucci flair).

Like the failed British proposal to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda, an agreement is already in place with Albania to accept migrants that Italian authorities intercept in boats. According to a 2023 census, Muslims make up approximately 45.7% of Albania’s population.

Melloni’s government says “NO pasta for Islamic jihad.” The Italian government has already spent some 800 million euros on these offshore detention centres in response to an invasion that the Italian people didn’t want or ask for in the first place. The majority of bleeding hearts that dominate the legacy and social media are non-Italians.

The view from ground zero

Being retired and without anything productive to do, I often stroll about the mid-size Italian town where I live.

Asking people what they think of their country’s President and her stand on immigration, one gets the impression that Melloni is shouting into a vacuum. Most women express the opinion that she is too aggressive and would attract more support if she toned down the rhetoric. One man stated that Melloni could have rallied the country into a single voice but she blew it.

Again, the perception of a too-feisty feminist emerges. Italy is like that. Feminism may have tamed the Italian male but the machismo still simmers beneath the surface. Women, on the other hand, will always envy other women, especially when they shatter the proverbial glass ceiling as Melloni has done.

Meanwhile, at midday one is likely to encounter more Africans in the streets than native Italians. Most are idle. The shiftier ones are seriously threatening. From Torino to Palermo, the traditional leering Italian male has been replaced by the leering North African male.

Black women are often encountered at the entrances to churches, bakeries, green grocer shops, and supermarkets, stick handling a small inventory of second-hand goods or consumables (soap, tissues, baby wipes, etc.) for sale. Black males are encountered at traffic lights flogging packages of tissues to motorists, a form of enhanced begging. In the tourist enclaves of Rome, Florence, and Milan, squads of Black males spread fake Gucci bags, Nike runners, T-shirts, scarves, and fashion accessories for sale on blankets on the sidewalks and in piazzas. These are migrants who struggle to feed themselves and their families. Most would probably make good citizens, given a fair chance.

Italians are by and large big-hearted people. Their history is one of invasion after invasion over many centuries. The tendency is to set another place at the dinner table for the newcomer, although the family itself may be starving. This is the general attitude shared by your average man/woman on the street today. If the migrants aren’t doing harm, then what’s the problem?

The problem is that overwhelmingly large numbers of military age, male migrants tend to become an organized threat over time. When the predominant religion among them is Islam, the invasion takes on a different, more sinister dimension. Remember that cute children’s tune about taking home a baby bumblebee?

Italy is faced with that kind of infestation.

The Quran mandates the submission or killing (one or the other, sometimes both) of all non-Muslims and the execution of anybody leaving the faith. Islam is incompatible with Christian values in a country where the Vatican symbolizes Christianity as the dominant force in Italians’ personal and political lives. Anything that threatens or poses a mortal threat to this two millennia-old status quo is taken quite seriously.

As mentioned earlier in this essay, the combined economic power and awesome weaponry of the Western democracies could wipe Islam off the planet, that is, if they could find the will. Such an assault, of course, would be incompatible with Christian values which form the cornerstones of democratic government, especially in Italy with its special relationship with Catholicism and characteristic open-mindedness and insistence on tolerance and accommodation.

The EU therefore remains between a rock and a hard place. Melloni is saying “That’s enough!” Her country is poised to deal in its own way with a problem created primarily by the EU elites.

Doing missionary work in Catholic countries

Italy has long been fertile ground for Born Again Christians, Hari Krishnas, and other fringe religious sects “doing missionary work in Catholic countries.” For Islam, with its reliance of terror as a form of persuasion, it should be a knock-over.

Some years ago, I attended a storefront church service in Catania, Sicily. Catania figures as Italy’s most dangerous city, rivalling Rio de Janeiro and San Pedro Sula (Honduras) for homicide, theft, and rape. Outside of Gaza, it’s the murder capital of the Mediterranean.

A British-born preacher was haranguing a crowd of mostly impoverished followers, some of whom were crying. The dude was good. Very good. A veritable combination of P.T. Barnum and Savonarola. And he spoke pretty decent Italian to boot.

In the homily, he was trying to describe an earlier conversation with a pious old woman who’d asked him if he kept her in his prayers. But the Devil placed the wrong verb on his tongue.

“Questa anziana signora me ha chiesto: Dimmi padre, pensi a me quando stai fregando? Oh! Dio Mio! …quando stai predicando, ha detto! Translation: “The old woman asked me, tell me, Father. Do you think of me when you’re masturbating?”

The preacher stopped short, then blurted…“Oh, Lord! I’m sorry. I meant ‘when you’re praying!’”

Now, the point is that no harm was being done, neither to the listeners nor to society at large. The man was preaching Christian values, not global intifada and the murder of all Jews and other non-believers in the world.

The presence of Islam in Italy is something else. Giorgia Melloni isn’t doing enough to offset the negative impact of millions of poorly educated, pious Muslim migrants invading her country in particular and the EU in general. I mean, if there were a vaccine, wouldn’t we be promoting it? Bad analogy, perhaps, but you probably get the picture.

Whether the Empire itself will eventually strike back is practically a moot point, but at least Italians are doing something as they endeavour to stop the boats, ban the burqa, and deport troublemakers back to their countries of origin. And, of course, let the EU to go hell.

As far as the average citizen is concerned, the rest of the migrants can stay. Meanwhile, NO pasta for Islamic jihad.