IF YOU’VE EVER HAD WASPS OR HORNETS, or even bees nesting under the eaves, then you already know what the remedies are. None are pretty. For the pesky insects, that is.

My favourite is to attach a strip of cotton cloth to the blunt end of a broomstick, soak it in kerosene, light with a match and apply flame to the paper nest. Do this at night when the beasties are dormant or you may find yourself roaring down the street with your clothes flaming in the slipstream. The average, non-allergic person can die from multiple stings.

A friend of mine living in Arizona had infestations of scorpions on his property. He and his young son would go out with flashlights each night, collect the scorpions with a long-handled shovel, then drop them into a metal bucket. Add gasoline and a match.

The son is now studying international relations at university.

Bees are not the same as wasps and hornets

Bees are largely benevolent if managed by trained beekeepers or left alone. Their entire purpose in life is to collect nectar and pollen from flowers and make honey to carry themselves over the winter when there are no blooms in sight. A bee will sting if it’s molested or its instinct to protect the hive is triggered.

When a honey bee stings, it’s intestinal tract is left attached to the stinger in your flesh. A bee literally sacrifices its life to protect its family and community.

Think about bees like you do the IDF. Wasps and hornets? ISIS and Hamas.

Wasps and hornets can sting over and over again without harm to themselves. They use their stingers to immobilize their prey before eating them alive, terrorizing every flying and crawling thing. Because the wasps’ and hornets’ game plan is to sting all other life forms into submission then rob their foodstuffs, bees are always on the alert for attacks and invasions, the end result of which is often genocide with the bees getting the short end of the proverbial stick.

You already know where this analogy is leading. If you don’t, then I’ll spell it out.

It’s a metaphor for Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Pedro Sanchez, and Mark Carney clamouring to reward terrorists for their barbarism of October 7, 2023 by recognizing the non-existent state of Palestine.