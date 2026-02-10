Zone of Sulphur

Dave Volek
Feb 11

Just a few thoughts.

Since Mr. Epstein had been making the news since around 2006, I thought the storyline was a rich financier sharing his harem with other rich men. The common pimps also use teenage girls, who have been psychologically groomed to serve in the harem. I suspected Mr. Epstein was getting favors to help him make more money in the finance industry. His profits were paying for the free service.

About a year ago, I came to different realization. This was not a small harem. This a big BIG business unit. Many men were paying fees to have sex with teenagers. This is how the expenses of islands and private jets were paid for. And, of course, the men could connect at the resorts with each other. Many men from high society were paying clients.

I'm amazed at how long it took me to come to this realization. Was the media downplaying the significance of this business? Was I closing my mind to not go beyond the small harem hypothesis? In essence, I was blinded for reasons I do not quite understand. The pieces were out there for me to put the story together.

-----------------

From my understanding, pimps prey on women who are psychologically damaged. They somehow rationalize their abusive treatment. Getting women to this state of mind is a well known process that pimps around the world use--and have been using for a long time. Quite similar to being in a religious cult; these women cannot psychologically leave their pimp. But it all starts by being psychologically damaged. Something happened to these women to make them susceptible to the charms of the pimp. Within a month, they are an asset for the pimp to make money.

To a large degree, they are victims. Had they grown up in a better environment, they could have easily spurned the advances of the pimp--and not fallen into this profession.

Lots of environmental factors here. The pimps just put on the finishing touch.

But somehow I fell for the story line of the small Epstein harem. Bad indeed, but not that bad. But it was very bad. All of us are deluded in various ways.

