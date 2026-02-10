Photo credit: Niu Niu on Upsplash

THE COMMERCIAL MEASURE OF ANY AUTHOR will always be his or her political correctness.

At some point in their professional trajectory, every aspiring author struggles with the the same question: “How do I treat sensitive issues and still get published without bending to prevailing notions of political correctness?”

There’s no simple answer.

Publishing unflattering comments about a person or institution can attract lawsuits and, even though nothing you may have uttered or written is in the least libellous, habitual litigators have nothing to lose and everything to gain by attacking those who seek and tell the truth about them. A common characteristic is that they always have money and lots of it, and quite naturally prefer their apologies in cash. They know that the cost of mounting a legal defense will bankrupt most bloggers.

While the National Enquirer may not have this problem, I do.

Medium and other Woke platforms don’t favour, or even allow, politically incorrect stories and essays, no matter how right-on-the-money they may be. I’m not talking about lies, innuendo, shaming and juvenile name-calling, which are all no-no’s for any serious writer and red flags for editors. I’m talking about filtering and cancelling.

Despite what it might say on their navigation bars, publications are businesses whose primary purpose is to generate revenues for their shareholders, their staff, and last of all, their writers. Without the contributing writers, of course, there is no marketable product; and without product, there can be no commerce.

So, how do they survive?

They survive because writers on Substack, Medium, and other monetizing platforms pander to select audiences. Truth, and consequently intellectual integrity, have little to do with anything.

Take for example, a recent piece I wrote on the Jeffrey Epstein saga. The version posted to Medium was actually a revision of a piece published earlier on my own website. The original piece did glean some traffic just before and after Epstein himself was incarcerated and “suicided,” but then the November 2020 election overshadowed everything and the Epstein-Maxwell sage was crowded out of the limelight. Americans, it seemed, were no longer interested in sordid sex scandals.

Imagine!

Rereading my own blog entry some months later (then deleting it), I realized that there were too many intersecting themes in that piece and, having put on my reader’s cap, became torn in multiple directions. Jeffrey Epstein’s is that kind of story, while the closing chapter is yet to be written.

What struck me in the solar plexus upon reviewing my own work was the fact that in spite of the monstrous sex trafficking pyramid scheme at the heart of the story, and the mystery as to where Epstein got all that money, the overriding yet largely ignored issue was the culpability of Epstein’s so-called victims. I’d completely overlooked what is now, in my opinion, the central and defining aspect of the story.

So, I rewrote the piece and shopped it around various publications.

No matter how I sliced and diced the known elements, both factual and alleged, I simply could not see those girls and women as fully fledged victims. I won’t go into the whys and wherefores in this essay. Suffice to say that regardless of at what age the law draws a line on culpability, a lawbreaker is still a lawbreaker, even when it comes to offences like prostitution and a host of other so-called “victimless” crimes that ultimately harm the perpetrator more than they do society. I would argue that prostitution per se (i.e., exchanging sex for money) is a victimless crime, except where it comes to trafficking.

No publication would accept the revised article.

Why? Because it’s politically incorrect to point to underage girls and boys as anything but victims, even when they knowingly and willingly, and out of sheer greed, recruit other children into prostitution or drug trafficking or even murder. Under the law in most states, children trafficking other children is still a second-degree felony; nonetheless, it isn’t prosecutable in the court of public opinion or, in the context of the Epstein scandal, even in courts of law.

The sheer emotional impact of the topic itself on readers paints these kids as victims, completely sheared of any and all accountability, and the writer cannot get beyond that prejudice, the wall of empathy and alternate facts being simply too high to scale. Empathy is highly underrated and indeed has its place, although not in a court of law. Still, we all want to protect children, right?

How do we protect children without disciplining them? I mean, isn’t that how most ended up in the Epstein-Maxwell net in the first place. And what’s to discourage other girls from emulating these so-called “victims” when the rewards in attention and money are so attractive? Does anyone actually believe that Jeffery Epstein was the only big-time predator in the world?

In the end, these juvenile offenders are placed on a pedestal and rewarded with notoriety and money, that is, the proceeds of Epstein’s considerable estate, not to mention massive media attention. Media attention is not equal to the attention they deserved, but were denied, from parents and caregivers. When it comes to children, love is attention; yet, whenever the subject of Epstein’s victims is mentioned, nobody ever points out the culpability of their parents. Too much for a five minute essay, but perhaps you get the point. Or not.

From a novelistic standpoint, there are no sympathetic or likeable characters in the entire Epstein-Maxwell story arc; nonetheless the drama will reap millions for non-fiction authors, screenwriters, and Netflix, truth and justice be damned.

So, pick your topics carefully. Don’t write what you believe, but do write only what people want to hear. And are willing to pay for, of course. Monetization, remember?

My inclination as a writer is to tackle unpopular and politically incorrect topics. For another example, I was once an enthusiastic supporter of Kamala Harris for President or, at least, for VP, that is, until witnessed her behaviour under Joe Biden.

I don’t mean literally “under” Biden. That role belonged to Willy Brown and whomever.

The more I got to know Kamala, the less I came to respect her. The incident that caused her to lose my adoration and support was her damning of Senator Al Franken, a National Enquirer-worthy story in which the wrongly accused Franken was made the innocent victim of a @MeToo witch hunt. Harris enthusiastically joined other lawmakers in denying Frankel a hearing, then hounding him out of the Democratic caucus and the Senate, sending the man into a professional and personal tailspin. Eventually, Frankel was totally exonerated by a crusading woman reporter from the New York Times. No apologies from Kamala. She’d moved on.

And, of course, there was the Harris-Walz presidential ticket in 2024 that caused me to abandon whatever support I may have once felt for the Democratic Party. Still, even with a $9 billion (or is it $19 billion?) Somali fraud scandal nipping at his heels, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Walz on the 2028 presidential ticket.

I collect rejection slips like Epstein collected underage women

Both my pieces on the MeToo movement’s malicious destruction of Senator Franken and the mindless worship of Jeffrey Epstein’s “victims” elicited the same reaction from publishers: “Sorry, but the article does not align with our goals.”

The hell it doesn’t. It’s just politically incorrect, that’s all. I can understand not wanting to distribute unflattering information on a potential vice-presidential candidate when the country desperately needed to turf out an ineffectual incumbent at any cost, but that’s still a negation of truth.

So, what’s the work-around for writers?

Well, one way is to steer clear of issues on which most readers have already made up their minds. On Twitter (now X), Instagram, Medium and all other platforms, a writer mostly preaches to the choir, not swaying public opinion in any significant direction except where it’s inevitably headed. Ever since the Salem witch trials, people have refused to accept the truth, preferring manufactured or alternate facts when it doesn’t fit their preconceived notions of right and wrong, or profit them in some way.

“Something has gone badly wrong with our culture’s understanding of what is true. We all know it. Modern institutions insist on claims about reality that are obviously false – and they’ll happily destroy your career for noticing. Saying nothing increasingly feels safer than pointing out what everyone can see.” - Frederick Alexander

I do explore controversial issues in my novels. Because novels are fiction, a writer may treat the sexual exploitation of children by adults (e.g., the Epstein saga) without attracting death threats or the police knocking at the door demanding to search your laptop. A writer can more easily and safely explore real life issues in the guise of serious literature, or even satire, and there’s plenty of it out there.

In my historical fiction novel, Ad Marginem: A Tyranny of God, with the Holocaust as backdrop, the child protagonist’s survival hinges on his sexual exploitation by, and consequent emotional bonding with, a much older woman, a relationship that develops into a profound and enduring love. If I tried to approach this same subject outside of fiction, no publisher would touch it, while accusations of child pornography and poison pen letters would soon flood my inbox.

As Kurt Vonnegut once observed: “Talent is extremely common. What is rare is the willingness to endure the life of the writer.”

I’ll add Ernest Hemingway’s codicil on the writing process: “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.”