By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

A note to readers: Zone of Sulphur takes its name from central Sicily, primarily Argrigento Province (known by the Arabic-derived name “Girgenti” in my grandmother’s day) where thousands of child slaves were employed in sulphur mining.

This is Part One in a series on Sicily.

KARL MARX WROTE that people make their own history but not in the way that they intend. Marx subscribed to the Sicilian obsession with u destinu (destiny). A nation that within two decades (1900–20) lost half its population to overseas emigration surely cannot lay claim to its own destiny.

What is more, Marx’s simplistic cliché invites questions for which our immigrant parents and grandparents failed to provide answers, if for no better reason than because we neglected to ask.

With the emergence of DNA profiling and widespread interest in genealogy, it appears that we never quite knew who our antecedents were, where exactly it was they had come from, and, more importantly, what irresistible force compelled them to seek new lives for themselves in foreign lands, places where the resident population was often unwelcoming or even hostile and the climate less inviting that the one they had abandoned.

The clue, of course, lies in the way a country’s history shapes the native ideology of its people. The island of Sicily has always been a political appendage of other nations, a colony but never a mother country, a bridesmaid but never a bride.

Open throughout its history to invasion from all compass points, it has not enjoyed the insularity and self-sufficiency of other island nations like Britain and Australia or the prosperity of former colonial possessions such as Malaysia and Singapore, much smaller and lesser endowed nations that became economic powerhouses after achieving political independence in the 20th century.

In spite of some brief periods of local self-rule and a state of perpetual rebellion throughout its long history, Sicily has not managed to maintain its independence or achieve a significant level of self-sufficiency. Too small and weak to defend itself, it is at the same time too strategically important and resource-rich to escape the covetous attention of foreign powers. A case in point, the American military bases at Sigonella and Niscemi continue to be a major employers, their nuclear-tipped missiles currently aimed at Iran, just a hop, a skip, and a jump across the Mediterranean.

Italy hosts some 120 US military bases, some of which are classified as top secret facilities.

US military base at Sigonella, Sicily. Source: Wikipedia

Politically, today’s Sicily is a semi-autonomous region, the so-called bread basket of Italy that produces most of the country’s semolina, the hard shelled wheat used for pasta making. Despite an abundance of resources, the island depends on the Italian mainland and European Union largesse for its economic survival; something more than a province but less than a nation. In terms of definition, Sicily is a poor Third World client of a prominent First World power. Like most Third World countries, it is exploited by more powerful entities.

Sandwiched between Europe and Africa, Sicilians have always struggled for identity. They never threw off any of the foreign hordes that invaded their island but instead absorbed them and turned them into Sicilians. The island is being inundated with migrants from North Africa and the Middle East, more invaders in a single decade than conquered the island during the entire previous two millennia since Roman times.

Cursed with the fatal gift of a fragile beauty predicated on poverty, she is Sicilia Putana, whore of the Mediterranean, embracing the invader and bearing his bastard offspring. The Sicilian gene pool is therefore a true melting pot, accounting in large part for the physical beauty of her people and the wealth of sensibility and imagination contributed to the culture by so many races throughout the centuries.

One of my siblings had their DNA analyzed by a popular internet-based genealogy company and the results were not what anyone expected. Ours is a family that traces its Sicilian roots back to time immemorial.

What the profile revealed is that we are only 60% Italian, the rest being Middle Eastern and ‘other.’ It’s been a family tradition to preserve a lock of a loved one’s hair and I have my Sicilian grandmother’s hair, although I hesitate to have it analyzed. The America to which she emigrated did not, and still does not, welcome persons of mixed race.

During the 1930s, the New York Times ran a vicious series of editorials insisting that Sicilians were non-whites and therefore barred from immigration. Today’s New York Times specializes in concocting blood libels targeting Jews generally and the state of Israel in particular. In a society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed, little is expected of its legacy media where truth comes with a high sticker price, much the same as it does in Sicily.

The Island of Sicily is a living paradox where the cultures of Europe, Africa, and Asia have merged, leaving their physical traits and their monuments among a people to whom they no longer belong.

Prized by Islam

In what is perhaps history’s most flattering appraisal of the country, Abu Abdullah Muhammad Ibn Idris (767–820 C.E.) shared his impressions:

The pearl of the century for abundance and beauty, the first country in the world for its nature, its buildings and its antiquity. Travelers come from everywhere, merchants and dealers from every city and metropolis, and all agree in praising it, and praise its splendid beauty, speak of its happy circumstances, its various advantages and the good things Sicily attracts from every other country in the world.

The Sicilian writer Sabastiano Agliano (1917–1982), in his 1945 work “Che Cosa’e Questa Sicilia?” offered a somewhat more updated and less flattering perspective when he described Sicilian history as “an uninterrupted succession of desperate impulses and supine submissions, of rapid, brightly-lit moments and zones interminably dark.”

This complex and “interminably dark” Sicilian anima is characterized as much by its shadows as by its highlights. An obsession with honor, courage and the settling of personal disputes privately with violence; the fine art of revenge; a native fatalism and sense of the cheapness of one’s own life; an obsession with truth versus an almost pathological sense of mistrust; an impulsive nature coupled with a general lack of pragmatism; a profoundly universal sadness that percolates like a toxic gas from the parched and cracked earth and is distributed everywhere and to everyone by wind and dust under a cruel unrelenting sun; these are the qualities and conditions that permeate and perpetuate the Sicilian way of life.

Sicilians quite readily point out that their social institutions are corrupt, at the same time insisting that they themselves are free, freer than in any better regulated society. Asked why there are so many lawbreakers, they reply that, on the contrary, there are simply too many laws. Power is the final arbiter in all matters Sicilian. Other Italians fear them.

“This is Sicily, island of power and the pathology of power.” - Judge Giovanni Falcone

Naturally, this sense of freedom comes at some cost. For most people, life here is characterized by a great deal of compulsiveness and insecurity. The supply of bread has always been too small while the supply of fear is always too great.

One is constantly beset by any number of parasites, from the tax collector representing a government that continually fails to provide an adequate level of basic services, to the Mafioso who calls to collect the bustarella, the monthly envelope filled with cash that each small business operator and shopkeeper is encouraged to provide.

Where the situation in Germany, say, or Britain, or even America, might resemble animals in a zoo — people living in soft cages, under constant surveillance and scrutiny by the state but with most of their basic needs provided either through work or social assistance programs — life here more closely resembles the African savannah. People stay on the move, migrating to where the work is, sending money home from their jobs in northern Italian and German factories. Youngsters gravitate toward technology-based jobs offering mobility. Few will remain to harvest grapes and pick olives. Whole villages have become abandoned to their ghosts.

Unlike my grandmother’s generation, today’s Sicilians are better educated than ever. Yet, like animals in the wild, they are free neither in time nor in space. They are only free to wander compulsively from place to place in search of sustenance and job opportunities, constantly on guard against threats to their personal security or the well-being of their loved ones.

Freedom, where the term is defined by a range of choices amid an abundance of opportunity, is here mostly absent. People are truly unconstrained only in their ability to leave the place.

How and why Sicilians have become authors of their own misfortune will be explained in subsequent articles in this series. Watch for them.

The enigma of language

In a land whose tattered past is continually rewoven back into the fabric of everyday life, any apparent reference to future is inexplicably absent. A revealing aspect of Sicily’s attitude toward its historical destiny lies in its grammar. Sicilian dialect is a full-blown language but without a future tense. It relies on present indicative and simple past or, in the case of something definitely over and done, resort to the past absolute.

Public domain photo.

Overheard one day in a Catania café-bar: “A’ ammazzatu u cunigliu (simple past), ma cu fu (past absolute)?” Translation: Somebody off-ed the rabbit (stool pigeon, turncoat, etcetera), but who did it?

There could never be a Sicilian Scarlet O’Hara, the heroine of Margaret Mitchell’s American Civil War soap opera ‘Gone With The Wind’, with her signature phrase, “I’ll think about it tomorrow. Tomorrow is another day.” Scarlet’s fatalistic Sicilian sister would have simply shrugged her shoulders and pointed out, “Ma chi c’e pozzu far? E u destinu — What’s the use? It’s destiny.”

Sicilians are masters of backward memory while displaying an uncanny lack of forward memory, the ability to look ahead to future goals and not be sidetracked by current situations offering instant gratification or quick profits, however small, a common enough trait in societies where poverty characterizes the status quo. Sicilian history itself cannot therefore be approached in simple chronology if one is to understand Sicilian ideology and its expression in the indigenous culture of this island. Events from different times past coexist side-by-side in the collective consciousness because, as the philosopher Immanuel Kant and others have pointed out, time, space and chronology are essentially constructs of our own minds. Sicilians don’t need books to tell them this.

To further complicate things, there are some southern Italian and Sicilian village dialects of Greek and Albanian origin that have never been Latinized. Sicilianu, which has some affinity with Italian dialects spoken on the southern mainland (mainly Calabria), and a master-slave relationship with the Spanish language after 500 years of Hispanic colonialism (1350–1860), and Arab-Muslim dominance from the early ninth to late eleventh century, is a language in its own right, as different from Italian as French, German, or Hungarian.

Most Sicilians consider Italy a foreign power and standard Italian a foreign language, while an onslaught of English words has lately swelled the vocabulary. Thanks to the invasive miracle of Italy’s commercial television industry, heavily influenced by the illustrious Silvio Berlusconi (1936-2023), and a world-wide-web that is owned and controlled by nobody yet undeniably bears the American stamp, today’s young Sicilian connects and identifies with 21st century American pop culture, though closer at hand he is forced to confront a political, social and cultural reality little changed since the 19th century.

Here is where the “Europeanized” northern Italy of the European Economic Community collides with the old “Africanized” Italy of the south. Northern Italians point to the southern peninsular provinces and Sicily as their Problema Meridionale or the Mezzogiorno, a word suggesting a hot and dusty high noon more suggestive of Hollywood’s version of the Old West than today’s European Union.

The hand of destiny

Though mostly Roman Catholics, Sicilians practice an older fatalistic belief in u destinu, a transcendental force sometimes disguised as Divine Providence. U destinu is the unshakeable will of God that cannot be influenced by prayer, penitence, intercession from the hierarchy of saints, or human sacrifice of any sort.

U destinu indiscriminately strikes down the innocent along with the guilty.

Whereas the Catholic religion extends to its subscribers the option of choice, that is, to err and sin and to be just as easily absolved through contrition and penitence, u destinu is totally unforgiving.

There is no wiggle room here; che sera, sera, what will be will be. Even many educated Sicilians believe that, although one might influence individual details, one’s overall destiny is programmed from cradle to grave without control over the ultimate design, Calvinism in a Latin wrapper. Naturally, u destinu is blamed for much of the inertia that plagues this island. As Marx pointed out, Sicilians are making their destiny but not in the way they intend.

Observers, both domestic and foreign, have offered their analysis of this peculiar Sicilian torpor. I once asked a group of lay-abouts chilling in the shade of a Catania café-bar about the Sicilian attitude toward work and how it might differ from that of a factory worker in Turin or Milan or a Roman bureaucrat.

“D’estate in Sicilia fa trenta-cinque, anche quaranta gradi. Naturalmente qui si puo lavorare molto meno… In a Sicilian summer when it’s thirty-five or forty degrees Celsius, naturally one can only work very much less,” came the reply in polished standard Italian. This is an opinion with which most Sicilians will concur and a style of communication often used with outsiders. The same reply in Sicilian dialect would have implied a measure of commonality and shared experience with the interviewer whereas, quite obviously, even with an American-born compatriot there could be no such connection. Persons born elsewhere in Italy or the world are outsiders and therefore treated with suspicion.

The Sicilian attitude toward work should not be compared with attitudes amongst expat Italians in the rest of Europe or North America. Sicilian-ism is only significant relative to the rest of Italy. Italian women commonly complain — in reality, they brag — about how hard their husbands or sons are forced to work to earn a living. The poor fellow starts at nine o’clock in the morning. What they fail to mention is that he quits at one o’clock in the afternoon, returns home to a four-course family-style dinner, naps for an hour or two, then maybe returns to the workplace between four and five o’clock until eight in the evening. Or maybe not.

In agriculture, the work is physically demanding while production can be meager, especially in the olivettu, the olive grove, or the vineyard where mechanization is largely absent and the strenuous activity itself mostly seasonal. In other regions of Italy, farmers live on their plots of land or within easy travel distance to them. The entire family meets at home for the mid-day meal after most of the day’s work has been accomplished.

This is rarely the case in Sicily, however, where farmers still fear to live on or close to the plots of land they till each day. When they travel to their vineyards and olive groves, they travel armed. These aspects of daily life are conspicuously absent from glossy travel brochures and websites. Almost everyone here owns a handgun or sawed off shotgun known lu lupara.

The unique Sicilian aloofness is often cited in cases where massive numbers of bystanders have been momentarily rendered deaf, dumb and blind after having witnessed a homicide or other criminal act boldly executed in the full light of day. Crime writers and mafialogists have a field day when it comes to the Sicilian obsession with omerta, the code of silence and non-intervention.

The phenomenon is best illustrated by a local parable that goes something like this.

Na volta c’era nu vecchiu contadinu…Once upon a time there was an old farmer who, while attempting to dislodge a fallen tree from its resting place, inadvertently released a scruffy, half-dead wolf that was trapped in its den beneath the trunk.

The grateful wolf, having first thanked the man for saving his life, explained that, being hungry and by nature carnivorous, he would regretfully now have to eat him. Protesting, the farmer demanded that they first submit the matter to arbitration. The two then proceeded down the dirt path together until they met the farmer’s own cow tethered in a patch of grass.

The farmer asked the cow whether she thought the wolf had any right to devour a man after he had saved the animal’s life. The cow, to the farmer’s astonishment, replied that yes, he should eat the man. After all, she had nourished the farmer’s children on her milk and produced the fresh cream and cheese that he sold in the town. Now that her udders had gone dry, she overheard the other animals whispering about how he planned to butcher her for meat. “Go ahead and eat the old bastard,” the cow advised the wolf. “You’ll be doing all of us animals a favor.”

Then they met the hen. “Eat him,” cackled the hen. “First he steals my eggs, then he kills and eats my children. He’s no better than a cannibal.”

Next, they entered the olivettu, where they encountered a knurled old olive tree, its trunk fatally split and rotting, its leaves all cracked and shriveled, fungus ridden. The man and wolf submitted their dispute to the judgment of the tree. The tree complained in a parched voice that after having faithfully produced a new crop of olives each year for hundreds of years, making the farmer, as well as his ancestors, rich from the sale of the finest virgin oil, he now planned to cut it down and cast its branches and trunk into the fire as a final reward. In the tree’s opinion, the wolf should eat the farmer, for men are duplicitous and unworthy of any consideration.

Just when public opinion appeared to condemn the old man, along came a fox.

They asked the fox what he would do if he were the hungry wolf. Being an Sicilian fox and therefore soft hearted and inclined toward compromise, the animal replied that he would first need to consider in exactly what fashion the incident had occurred and whether or not there might be any mitigating circumstances before rendering judgment. The three then returned together to the spot where the wolf shoe-horned himself back into his demolished den as the farmer rolled the log back over him.

“From now on,” the farmer said loudly as he shouldered his tools and made for home, “I shall see nothing, hear nothing, and mind my own business.”

Omerta, the Sicilian code of silence; the fine art of minding one’s own business.

WE WERE STROLLING ONE AFTERNOON through the olive grove at my grandmother’s family farm called “La Verdura” when Zia Paola demonstrated the Sicilian vision of the cosmos. “Life is like that huge ant hill over there,” she explained. “Look at all those millions and billions of ants scurrying about, so intensely focused on their work.”

A swift kick from her sturdy shoe demolished in an instant what must have required an insect investment of years and thousands of small lives to achieve. This, she pointed out, was God. He sees what we do and, for no good reason, or maybe just out of sheer spitefulness, gives it a kick.

Almost everyone here agrees on one thing: God exists. Even so, most believe the endemic poverty, unemployment, corruption and general misery of the island is something entirely of man’s creation. The rest feel that God is either directly responsible for human misery, or else doesn’t concern Himself at all about what goes on in the human sphere, being too wrapped up in the business of heaven to give a rotten tomato about life on earth. “Dio no se trasse…”

Even natural disasters and the constant subterranean rumblings beneath Etna with its fiery displays of smoke and lava were devoid of the hand of God, orchestrated entirely by primeval forces of the netherworld. God created the earth with its demons and gave it to man to do with as he pleased. Murder and mayhem are wholly human affairs, whether or not they please God.

Author photo

Everything in the natural and human environment here appears to militate against the kind of orderly evolution enjoyed by the rest of the world. The Sicilian mindset is wholly influenced by a violent landscape and a cruel tropical climate, while refuge is sought in a somnambulist reality as opposed to attentive and informed forward activity.

A persistent and enervating sadness has infected these people. Sicilians resent anyone who disturbs their sleep, even if that disturbance means improvement in their living conditions, economic advancement, or the progressive evolution of their social structures.

Disappearances are common here in the Island of Power. Nothing is ever what it seems; nothing travels a straight line; nothing is considered innocent. Within every program lies a hidden agenda, while any logical enquiry leads straight to the nearest thicket.

And nobody, but nobody, will move the log that might conceal a hungry wolf.

Author photo.

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