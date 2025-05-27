“Off we go, into the wild blue yonder…”

DONALD J. TRUMP HAS AN AFFINITY for glitzy aircraft.

Yeah, sure. The American President’s own foray into the transportation industry didn’t end well, although he will forever claim to have “gotten out at the right time.” Getting out at the right time means pressing a button on your rocket-propelled ejection seat before that heat-seeking missile blows your arse to smithereens, metaphorically speaking, of course.

The gifting of a $400 million luxury Boeing 747 to America’s reseated President by the Hamas-loving government of Qatar is the thin edge of a very ugly wedge poised to separate Americans from their freedoms. Argue with that assertion if you like and while you still can.