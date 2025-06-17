EVERYBODY WHO OWNS A LAPTOP considers him/herself a writer. Now that ChatGPT is here, they’re all becoming “Top Writers.” Cute.

Social media platforms like Medium, Substack, and even X, promote the illusion that the entire world is eager to read what you and your bot-crutch write. Reality check: it isn’t.

But it gets worse.

The more double-masters in gender studies and creative writing these wannabe authors collect, the bigger their heads become until, frustrated by lack of acknowledgment, they explode across social media:

So mind-blowing it just goes over people’s heads?

Okay, so I dusted off the old Ouija board and asked Kafka. And Dostoyevsky. And Hemingway.

And, guess what?