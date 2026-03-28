NO, THEY DIDN’T HOOK-UP ON GRINDR, although there’s no more perfect a metaphor.

Those white-as-driven-snow robes hide the murderous agendas of two movements that will surely come to blows on American soil. Please stick with this long-form article as we explain why.

First, a disclaimer

This article in no way advocates for the hatred and violence characteristic of both Islamic fundamentalism and the Ku Kux Klan. For those who refuse to acknowledge that over 60,000 acts of terrorism were perpetrated, and hundreds of thousands of innocent human beings murdered by Islamists since 911, there’s no point in reading further. Nothing said here will open their minds. Reality just isn’t their thing.

For those who think the enemy of their enemy is their friend, well, history hasn’t supported that stance either. A nifty Palestinian keffiyeh combined with blue hair and nipple rings suggest a distinct possibility of one day being thrown from a skyscraper or slow-hanged on a truck bed. Still, there’s comfort in denial.

Four gay men slow-hanged in Tehran. Slow hanging takes upwards of 30 minutes to render a victim unconscious while onlookers jeer and capture Instagram moments.

So, what’s the alternative, besides clear thinking?

That’s what we’re here to discuss.

Enter the Grand Dragon

Historically, the Ku Kux Klan has been scarier than even the 2024 Democratic Party National Convention, although it’s actually a lot more democratic. Unlike Hamas, Hezbollah, or even the Dems, Klansmen elect their Grand Wizards; nonetheless the Grand Wizard functions as a kind of Ayatollah, issuing fatwas and stirring up hatred.

Like the KKK once did, Islamists are staging massive hate rallies and demonstrations of power throughout the USA and Western Europe, intimidating non-Muslims while threatening democratic institutions and traditional Western values in ways the KKK never dreamed possible.

Despite some shared methodology, there’s a fundamental difference between these two organizations.

The KKK never advocated for the replacement of democratic governance; instead, its adherents strove, via political influence, intimidation, and violence, to safeguard the status quo. Jim Crow laws in the American South and de facto segregation in the North were the result of mostly Democrats refusing to accept full integration of freed Black slaves and their descendants into America’s increasingly polyglot society after the Civil War (1860-65). That was pretty much the Klan’s entire agenda.

Southerners, who were accustomed to living cheek-by-jowl with persons of colour, looked to the Klan to keep non-whites from advancing economically and socially, although few Southerners today can claim they are unaffected by the One Drop Rule. It’s one of the marvels and mysteries of the American experience that people can entertain two diametrically opposing views at the same time and still keep a straight face. Southerners didn’t object to living with Blacks, who mainly functioned as housemaids, gardeners, cheap manual labour and, of course, providers of sexual services, so long as they knew their place.

Like Democrats’ insistence that undocumented immigrants are needed to fill jobs that American citizens don’t want (pool boy, gardener, housemaid, fast-food outlet employee, farm worker, Amazon delivery person, convenience store clerk, sex trade worker), the KKK also saw specific roles for Blacks. The difference was that the KKK didn’t want Blacks to vote or occupy seats in whites-only schools, restaurants and other public facilities, while the woke-Left argues that it’s un-American to require proof of citizenship at the polling station.

You probably get the picture.

The Ku Kux Klan inspired Martial Law in South Carolina, 1871.

Northerners, on the opposite hand, while vocalizing the need for Black advancement in society at large, ghettoized the Black community in every city and town north of the Mason-Dixon line. Your average wokerati, particularly the prototypical Affluent White Female Urban Liberals (AWFULs) will fund raise and march for BLM while refusing to live next door to Blacks. The white middle and upper classes and their representatives in municipal government allow Black neighbourhoods to degrade to the condition of massive, crime-infested ruins, then buy up all the devalued property for redevelopment and gentrification.

The KKK never shouted “Death to America!”

The second different between Islamists and the KKK is that its Grand Wizard and rank-and-file never shouted “Death to America.”

Supreme Court judges and even some American presidents have been sympathizers and even card-carrying members of the KKK; nonetheless, they didn’t function as moles or third columnists as treasonous politicians Ilhan Omar (D-Minn), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and notable others do today. Alongside these Islamist and Democratic Socialist (i.e., Marxist) members of Congress, many other Democratic Party Congresspersons simply side with whomever they suspect will come out the winner on any particular issue. Some are thoroughly corrupt, having enriched themselves through insider stock trading and outright bribery.

The most pressing issue in America is not corruption per se. By far, the biggest threat is rampant Islamization. At the same time, one can be arrested and jailed for posting Facebook comments deemed Islamophobic. So, how come nobody gets accused of Klanophobia? Isn’t that what diversity and inclusion are all about: a level playing field?

Here’s another fun fact. The KKK never advocated for Female Genital Mutilation, while Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich) Dearborn constituency remains the de facto centre for FGM in America. Neither is the KKK isn’t known for massive, Somali-style government fraud. If it were up to the Grand Wizard, there wouldn’t be any Somalis in the USA.

The KKK boasted several hundred thousand card-carrying members and even more sympathizers in government and amongst the general public during its heyday in the 1920-30s.

Klansmen hung quite a few Blacks, Jews, union leaders, and even Roman Catholics from hoary old trees along country roads and in village squares and burnt crosses on lawns. Floggings, mutilations, tarring and featherings, kidnappings, brandings, and other entertainments foreshadowed contemporary ISIS behaviour.

While raping condemned women before execution is normal practice in some Muslim-ruled countries, even the KKK at its brutal worst shied away from such atrocities. They didn’t dangle large numbers of apostates from construction cranes or gang rape thousands of little girls. They didn’t marry six-year-olds to retirees or sexually molest babies. They cherished their hounds and ate plenty of pork.

Compared to today’s Islamists, the KKK was squeaky clean.

In fact, the KKK were mostly scandal-free when it came to sex, with some notable exceptions. I mean, let’s be fair. This article isn’t an apology for the Klan, or anyone.

In Stephenson v. State (1925), Grand Dragon David Curtis Stephenson was tried for and convicted of the abduction, rape, and murder of Madge Oberholtzer, a state education official. His trial, conviction, and imprisonment were a severe blow to the public perception of Klan leaders as law abiding Christians. The case against their Grand Dragon outraged many members of the Indiana Klan, some lodges quitting en masse while national membership dropped by thousands.

But, hey. Everyone likes to don a disguise, brandish a firearm, and play with matches every now and again, even Islamists. And isn’t that what Antifa is all about? Gender dystopes with a firearms fetish? Trans-men and trans-women regularly molest children and shoot up elementary schools. It’s almost a rite of passage.

Left: South Carolina, 2026. Right: Washington, 1925. Ku Klux Klan members paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington in August 1925 to demonstrate their influence in American life.Bettmann/Getty Images

While the KKK sought unsuccessfully to freeze American society under an Antebellum (pre-Civil War) value system, Islam has quite successfully frozen Muslim society (i.e., one billion people) in the seventh century. The KKK’s reach was/is always local. Islam’s reach is global.

Globalize the Intifada. Death to America.

ANOTHER THING THE KKK NEVER DID was to pilot jumbo jets into New York City office towers, killing 3,000 innocent Americans in one fell swoop. Or launch pogroms such as 7/10. Nonetheless, there is some overlap. Islam and the KKK share an institutional commitment to anti-Semitism but for different reasons. The KKK fears race pollution (define it if you can), while the murder of all Jews in the world is mandated by the Quran and enshrined in the manifestos of every fundamentalist organization on the planet.

For over a century since the Civil War (1860-65), few Americans opposed the KKK’s rigid, anti-immigrant and anti-integration stance. Today, the same Democratic Party that endorsed the KKK’s programme of repression in both the North and South advocates for open borders and unregulated access to welfare and other benefits by undocumented foreigners. Where the KKK once argued that America didn’t belong to its freed Black slaves, America no longer belongs to Americans of any skin colour.

If Muslim immigrants would shout “America First” and condemn the terrorists in their ranks, then perhaps their Burqas and unsavoury customs wouldn’t seem so offensive to the Western mind.

Art of the Deal

President Donald Trump styles himself as a dealmaker. Like the more reserved Adolph Hitler, loud mouth Trump is big on planning but weak on execution. Here’s why.

After overrunning France in 1939, Germany launched an air war on the British Isles in conjunction with a planned cross-channel invasion. When the Luftwaffe was on the cusp of victory and the invasion of Britain poised to launch, Hitler suddenly changed his mind and instead attacked Russia. By 1945, Germany had capitulated to the Allies’ demand for unconditional surrender. The same with Japan a few months later.

In 2026, with American control of the skies over Iran and de facto control of oil and gas production facilities and the critical Strait of Hormuz, the Supreme Leader dead, Islamist leadership in ruins, and the IRGC in retreat, Trump is talking about a peace deal that falls far short of unconditional surrender.

There’s more to it than one perceives via the legacy and social media.

First, the American-Israeli assault on Iran is not a coalition of the Western Allies. All the former Western Allies and most NATO countries have been invaded and their governmental structures hijacked by tens of millions of Muslim migrants. France is already around 10% Muslim (polling figures are not exact) and spends much of its military and police budgets protecting national assets from terrorist attacks. War with a poisonous theocracy is already being waged in French streets.

The United Kingdom is poised to become the first Western Islamist state with nuclear warheads and delivery systems capable of reaching any target on the planet. It’s armed forces are in shambles with recruiting focused on non-whites. Germany is waging its own war with Islamist street crime and terrorism. Spain has welcomed a half million (some claim 1.5 million) African migrants as rape and murder statistics multiply geometrically each year.

None of these former allies can afford to alienate or anger Muslims inside their own national borders.

So, the clock will likely be reset while Iran remains under a reconstituted but equally poisonous theocracy that promises gifts and concessions to American political and business elite. A few years will pass, a new administration with replace MAGA in Washington, and the Iranian quest for atomic weapons will quietly resume.

American politics is a pendulum. In its single party system, two squads from the same team pass the football back and forth with an ever more elusive goalpost. When the ball is passed back to the Democrats, expect more pallets of hard cash to be dispatched to the next generation of Ayatollahs and the balance of terror reset with a far higher ante.

Readers are reminded of author Ayn Rand’s admonition:

“In any compromise between food and poison, it is only death that can win. In any compromise between good and evil, it is only evil that can profit.”

While the KKK burns crosses on lawns, Islamists burn women in cages.

In the most hideous crime of the 21st century, Islamists burn 19 Yazidi girls in an iron cage for refusing to convert to Islam.

How is this not poison?

What would a Grand Dragon do?

Multiculturalism isn’t anywhere close to the Klan’s still-beating heart. Despite rather meagre resources and a soiled reputation, already it’s locked and loaded for a coming civil war on American soil.

If we’re reading history correctly, the KKK will refuse to play the woke-Left game of civilizational suicide, at the same time demanding unconditional surrender in whatever current or future conflict the American military might engage, even civil war on American soil.

Meanwhile, no homegrown faction (ad hoc militias, the KKK, criminal gangs) commands the limitless resources and financial support enjoyed by Islamists with their deep roots in the Muslim Brotherhood and funding pouring in from across the Middle East and elsewhere. Between George Soros’s minions and Qatar, American universities have already been captured. The unholy trinity of Marxism-Islamism, gender dysphoria, and an ideologized woke-Left education system (26th in the world for academic achievement in math and science) has rendered Generation Z incapable of adopting a pro-democracy stance, never mind taking up arms in its defence. Their perverse brand of patriotism is limited to defacing public and private spaces with graffiti, torching Teslas, and shooting ICE agents and Jews. Definitely not the Greatest Generation.

Here’s a handy scorecard in case readers are still puzzled as to what this article is all about.

The list is by no means exhaustive. Readers are invited to add more lines and tick their own boxes.

Neo-Nazi cells and the Ku Klux Klan

By 2019, there were 16 registered or self-declared major neo-Nazi groups and countless smaller cells in the USA, the National Alliance being the most successful and vicious.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC): “The National Alliance (NA) was for decades the most dangerous and best organized neo-Nazi formation in America. Explicitly genocidal in its ideology, NA materials call for the eradication of the Jews and other races and the creation of an all-white homeland.Founded by William Pierce in 1970, the group produced assassins, bombers and bank robbers, among other things. Pierce’s novel, The Turner Diaries, was the inspiration for Timothy McVeigh’s 1995 bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City and many other acts of terror.”

Shared values and political objectives of neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klansmen make the two hate sectors almost indistinguishable. A taste of what these so-called American patriots are capable of was demonstrated at 2017’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Murder One isn’t a moral problem for them.

While Donald Trump campaigned for the presidency in 2015, the number of Ku Klux Klan chapters nationwide ballooned from 72 to approximately 190. The SPLC released a report citing growth of the KKK parallel to the emergence of Black separatist groups and Black ad hoc militias such as the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC).

KKK literature and propaganda is rabidly homophobic, anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, anti-Black, and anti-Semitic, encouraging violence against anyone who is not white, Anglo-Saxon and Protestant. The KKK is becoming increasingly Nazified as it forms alliances with, and adopts the emblems of, White Power and skinhead groups.

Perhaps he means “genes” but WTF. Fringe groups tend to attract poorly educated and low-IQ individuals.

Islamist militias and terror cells

Islam will likely emerge a winner should American society break down into warring factions. Remember Lebanon? The Balkans? Yeah, it’s that kind of transformation wherein evil actors emerge victorious.

An important lesson that Hamas teaches the West is that Islamists rely on child soldiers whom they groom for martyrdom over time. Those who survive childhood grow into mindless killing machines. Let’s not kid ourselves (not a pun). Pious mothers shape their offspring through bad role modelling, instilling hatred and inspiring perpetual war.

White and Black Americans would never sacrifice their children for political goals. Or would they?

Islamists, on the other hand, encourage their kids to become martyrs, although training children to murder other children runs contrary to practically every moral code on the planet. It’s how death cults work. Islamists win because they have no moral compass. Their code is mindless submission. An monster that eats its own children and values death over life is not easily defeated.

Islamic extremism demands strict adherence to fundamentalist interpretations of Islam, including the promotion of violence to achieve political goals. It demands the dismantling of the U.S. government apparatus with its system of laws, and its replacement with Sharia under a worldwide caliphate.

Islamist militarism in the USA is not yet as flashy and in-your-face as the country’s homegrown white and Black militia movement, but it’s already done far more damage. Islam also doesn’t differentiate according to skin colour; nonetheless, it is profoundly anti-Semitic and anti-democratic.

In recent years, a wave of Americans of Muslim as well as non-Muslim background has joined ISIS and other Islamic terror groups as foot soldiers and taken up roles as operatives inside various terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda. These trained and battle-hardened veterans bring their newly acquired politicization and skills back to the USA and other home countries. As in the United Kingdom, there has been little or no opposition or penalties accruing to returning jihadis. They are celebrated as heroes within the Muslim constituencies represented in Congress by Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and Rashida Thlaib (D-Mich).

So far, only around 50 U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been arrested or charged in connection with attempts to join Islamic terrorist organizations abroad, including al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and al-Shabaab.

Prisons, mosques, and social media are the recruiting grounds for clandestine Muslim militias in the USA which tend to be distributed rather than coalescing as a single fighting unit such as the Proud Boys or NFAC. New York City’s notorious radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj - friend of its Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani - sums up the objective quite nicely:

“If Allah says 100 strikes, 100 strikes it is. If Allah says cut off their hand, you cut off their hand. If Allah says stone them to death, through the Prophet Muhammad, then you stone them to death, because it’s the obedience of Allah and his messenger—nothing personal.”

“If you get involved in politics, you have to be very careful that your leader is for Allah. You don’t get involved in politics because it’s the American thing to do. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam. Wherever you came from, you came to America for one reason - to establish Allah’s been. Democracy will crumble and there will be nothing, and the only think that will remain will be Islam. “If six to eight million Muslims unite in America, the country will come to us.” - Siraj Wahhaji

Under Siraj Wahhaji’s watch, some 85 mosques and 30 Islamic schools (madrassas) operate as propaganda machines and recruiting centres for Islamic jihad in NYC alone, while the Muslim Brotherhood with Qatari money buys up churches across the continent, turning them into mosques and Islamic schools.

In 2018, three of Imam Siraj Wahhaji’s grown children (out of a total of nine), sisters Hujrah and Subhanah, and brother Siraj, were apprehended at a New Mexico compound where they had founded a Muslim terror cell. Police liberated 11 starving children, nine of which were Imam Wahhaj’s own grandchildren. Prosecutors accused Wahhaj’s son and daughters of training the children to use firearms to carry out school shootings. The bones of Siraj’s disabled three-year-old son were found buried on the compound property.

The group Revolution Muslim was designed as a radical Islamic organization and mass movement whose goals include establishing Islamic law in the United States and destroying Israel. Its roster is a Who’s-Who of American homegrown terrorism suspects. Samir Khan and Fatimah LaRose were regulars in the Revolution Muslim chat rooms.

The kind of power the KKK will never wield

The kind of power the KKK never dreamed of. Aftermath of the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing by an Islamist terror cell. Six dead including a pregnant woman, and over 1,000 injured. Public domain image.

Islamic armed groups (more accurately called “cells”) are far more active than any of the white or Black militias that have mostly dedicated themselves to posturing and photo ops. Here’s an abbreviated list of their actions in the USA since 1990 (credit: Wikipedia):

Each of the above actions merits an extensive critique; however, all signposts point in the same direction. Islamists such as Zohran Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib openly preach globalized intifada, relying on their coreligionists and the woke-Left to counter with violence any actions that white or Black protestors, police units, the Justice Department, or even the military might bring against them.

There is ample evidence that the Muslim Brotherhood, the driving force behind Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, and other Islamic militias and terror groups dedicated to the destruction of the Israeli state and annihilation of all Jews in the world has existed in the USA since the 1950s. Its substantial presence has been well organized and funded, leaving its fingerprints on practically every terrorist act from the World Trade Centre bombing to the Orlando nightclub massacre. Too much for a brief essay.

Nonetheless, a memorandum lifted from the Muslim Brotherhood summarizes its objective to destroy the United States of America.

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and “sabotaging” its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

For a more in-depth look at the motive force behind Islamic terror in the USA and abroad, please see “The Muslim Brotherhood In America: A Brief History.”

While the various Islamic sects (Sunni, Shia, other) slaughter one another throughout the Middle East, they will always close ranks, acting as a single force, whenever the enemy is non-Muslim. Nowhere was this more evident than in Lebanon, formerly called the “Paris of the Middle East.”

Civil war in America will see the same phenomenon play out across the continent. As the country balkanizes, Muslim militias will turn on one another in a struggle for dominance in zones of influence and states they control, much as they have done throughout the Middle East. They will leverage the support of Black Americans, as Zohran Mamdani is doing in NYC, but only as disposable assets.

The ingrained anti-Semitism in American society, characterized by the KKK, will become a potent propaganda tool in Islamist hands during an armed struggle on American soil. Islamists will use America’s bigotry and race hatred to destroy it.

Islam, Black Americans, and the KKK

Members of Nation of Islam applaud during Elijah Muhammad’s annual Saviors’ Day message in Chicago in 1974

Members of the Fruit of Islam at Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade in 2015

Flush with Qatari and Saudi petri-dollars and stick-handled by the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamism in the USA buys its way into Black America’s mind and heart, offering a false sense of inclusion at a very high sticker price.

In the Land of Opportunity, nothing is free.

It is unlikely that the made-in-USA Nation of Islam will buy into the Muslim Brotherhood’s program for world domination. But who knows? Fate is a fickle mistress.

With or without support, whole portions of the American landscape such as Dearborn, Michigan, Minneapolis (home of the George Floyd riots), and the state of Texas, not to mention New York City, are going over to a predominantly Muslim demographic.

The emergence of armed Islamists means the annihilation of American Jewry, along with everyone else who refuses to submit to Sharia. Consider this in the context of the KKK’s historical, or even current, claims on White Supremacy. Islamists make the Grand Dragon and his minions look like a gang of circus clowns.

The Ku Kux Klan enjoys no real power in America or anywhere.

Radical Islamists, on the other hand, know exactly what their mission is and have the resources to achieve it. They are here to convert and kill. As every dog (dogs are haram) has its day, theirs will soon come. Sooner than expected.

Author Note

The AP Style Guide suggests that the word “white” remain lower case while the word “Black” is capitalized when referring to race. Accuse us of caving in to Afro-Marxism and white guilt if you like, but at least we follow a standard.

It behooves Americans, Britons, and the entire European Union to examine their own core values before surrendering to an alien political system that screams for their annihilation. After all, civilizational survival depends on maintaining standards rather than adapting to the politically correct.

Challenge that if you like.

Further reading: