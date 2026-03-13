YOU GOTTA WONDER if the world is slipping into a gothic novel by H.P. Lovecraft when the walking dead issue press releases.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of my brothers in the Hezbollah Shura Council, the leadership, and the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, we renew our pledge to you.” - Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem to missing-in-action Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei

The walking dead still talk amongst themselves, albeit in whispers. They’re not using pagers anymore. Nor mobile phones. Nor dare they show their unmasked faces. The only way that Hamas and Hezbollah can still communicate to their Iranian handlers is via press releases from bunkers the Americans and Israelis haven’t yet reduced to rubble.

We’re reminded of Lovecraft’s masterpiece of gothic horror, “The Shadow Over Innsmouth.” Some enterprising candidate needs to write their Ph.D thesis on the uncanny resemblance of Islamists with the curious inhabitants of Innsmouth, Massachusetts, circa 1927.

An example of Islamophobia long before speaking out against the abuse of women became a hate crime.

The driving themes of “The Shadow over Innsmouth” are existential dread, the fear of cultural and racial diversity, and the residual stain of ancestry and identity.

Sound familiar?

It would seem sophomoric, even moronic, to suggest that Islamic infiltration of Europe will not inevitably turn the continent into a clone of Lebanon with heavily armed Islamic militias mounting massive attacks both internally and upon neighbouring states, even as distant as North America. Lebanon is the poster child and blueprint for the Islamization of the European Union and, eventually, the entire world.

It would be terminally naive to suggest that the burning of churches and desecration of cemeteries, organized rape gangs, a huge spike in sexual abuse of women (random rapes and murders), and widespread suicide bombings, shootings, and sword attacks aren’t direct outcomes of Muslim invasion of the United Kingdom and European Union. If there is anything that every society in the history of humankind has come out against, it’s desecration of its women and sacred sites.

But it gets worse.

Off-the-charts inbreeding amongst Muslim populations suggests a longterm existential threat to Western society, as if the call for global jihad over the last thousand years isn’t enough. Inbreeding throughout the Middle East and Asia, much like the fictional inhabitants of Innsmouth, menaces the heath and sanity of Western host countries wherein migrant communities fester rather than assimilate, repopulating the host country at four times the native rate. Now that the migrant invasions are well underway and migrant reproduction rates soar, comparisons with works of gothic horror are emerging everywhere.

It’s not like the horrors are anything new. They’ve always been emblematic of the “shit hole” countries from which the migrants emerge. Stopping the boats has become analogous to, and as necessary as, restrictions placed on travel and quarantine of the general population during the recent COVID-19 pandemic and every epidemic that came before, right back to the Black Death of 1348.

Genotypical Horror

“The Shadow Over Innsmouth” delves into the concept of “genotypical horror,” wherein outsiders are forced to confront the terrifying implications of the perverse lineage of inhabitants of the town wherein the narrative is sited.

Think inbreeding over too many generations, over centuries, over millennia.

Think cousin marriage. Think abysmally low-IQ populations controlled and directed by a theocratic hierarchy obsessed with murder and mayhem, group-think and cult of the leader. Think how Western civilization has feared Islam since its seventh-century inception by a desert bandit in the Arabian Peninsula.

Sound racist? From the standpoint of political correctness, yes.

From a scientific and sociological standpoint, no. Inbreeding is not exclusive to Muslim society. H.P. Lovecraft alluded to the pitfalls of inbreeding back in the 1920s, long before Islamophobia entered the lexicon, before Statista and other agencies revealed the horrific truth.

According to the latest Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey 2022 (PDHS), consanguineous (blood-related) marriages account for around 65-70% of marriages in rural areas and 55-60% in urban areas, indicating that the frequency is still greater in rural areas. The survey also informs that first cousin marriages make up 46.3% of all marriages. About 25% of children born through cousin marriage need long-term medical care because of genetic illnesses. - A Silent Endemic: The Myth and Reality of Cousin Marriage in Pakistan

Top: The Hapsburgs, Europe’s most inbred royal family. Bottom: The Whittakers, America’s most inbred family. Bonk your own daughters and look what you get.

The inhabitants of fictional Innsmouth form part of the Cthulhu Mythos with its motif of a malign undersea civilization that interbreeds with them over many generations, spawning a race of monsters. “Undersea” equates with “underdog” in the affluent white female urban liberal (AWFUL) mind, a phenomenon sweeping Europe and America faster then COVID-19 ever dreamed of doing.

Why only female liberals? Because it wasn’t the male inhabitants of Innsmouth who opened their legs to the horny minions of Cthulhu.

Go ahead. Call the Cthulhu Mythos just another conspiracy theory; you know, like Jewish space lasers setting fire to California forests and Democrats eating babies in the basements of Washington DC pizza parlours. Or the long-running controversy over who killed JFK. Like so many other threats that can’t be explained in a five-second meme, we naturally seek refuge in denial.

It can’t happen here, right?

The narrator of “Shadow” is a student conducting an antiquarian tour of New England, a form of themed tourism popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Travelling through a decrepit New England seaport, he interacts with strange people, witnesses disturbing events, and uncovers a conspiracy that leads to horrifying revelations that impact his own sanity.

Call it the perfect metaphor for what’s happening in America today: a seemingly educated (by global standards) populace engages in deep denial. A billion-strong religion (actually an expansionist political system) that advocates consanguineous unions relentlessly infiltrates a host society like a deadly virus, perpetrating murderous acts of terrorism while electing its own minions to political positions (Parliament, Congress, municipal government, police) as it reshapes society for its own nefarious ends.

What’s happening in the United Kingdom will soon become the USA’s worst nightmare.

So, choose your poison. Will the medicine prove more unsettling than the disease? Or does anyone even care?

What’s the alternative?

The goal of American-Israeli attacks on Iran, following on the heels of the thrashing meted out to Hamas and Hezbollah after the 7/10 pogrom, is to reduce radical Islam to a club of the walking dead. Whether ordinary Muslims can adapt to Western values in the aftermath remains to be seen, although the signs are not encouraging.

If H.P. Lovecraft were alive today, his analysis of the Islamist threat to democracy and world peace would surely make a fascinating read. No doubt he would zero in on iconic practices repulsive to the Western mind: consanguineous unions, female genital mutilation, hymenoplasty (surgical re-establishment of virginity and, consequently, market value enhancement in Muslim society), child marriage and pedophilia, Halal Services, amputations and creative executions, etc., etc.

Only twenty years after 911, the election of a Marxist-Islamist mayor in New York City who has made globalizing the intifada a political priority, not to mention demonization of Jews, is a theme that even the imaginative Lovecraft would never have contemplated.

But hey, here’s the good news.

We’ve already invited the late Howard Phillips (H.P.) Lovecraft (1890-1937) to publish articles and short stories at Zone of Sulphur, an e-pub that some have likened to the long-defunct “Weird Tales.”

Transcribing his dictation via the Ouija Board, however, is a gruelling process for a publication with zero paid subscribers.

Volunteers, anyone?