PRESIDENT BARAK OBAMA ONCE SUGGESTED that the so-called American democracy is, in practice, a single party system.

Duh?

Euphoric as we were during the Obama years, perhaps the lack of qualitative difference between the Democratic and Republican parties simply escaped notice. Two squads from the same team casually tossing the football back and forth with a single, ever-shifting, ever-elusive, often non-existing goal post.

As in the world of professional sports, the players are all super-wealthy and the only ones who ever stand to lose are the plebs who throw money at them and, when things really heat up, revert to rioting in the stands.

That’s why we’re the real jackasses.

Rule by the rich

As of 2024 going into 2025, the richest members of Congress include Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida, net worth estimated between $327 million and $546 million) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California, estimated net worth: $120 million to $252.6 million, depending on the source). Other uber-rich members include Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Representative Michael McCaul (R-Texas), and the late Diane Feinstein (D-Cal), among many others.

“One congresswoman’s net worth ballooned from a mere $300,000 to $40 million is just four years” - Elsa Blease

The baseline congressperson’s salary is a modest $174,000, plus a gold-plated healthcare and benefit package, yet half the House and Senate are millionaires and many are billionaires.

Nowadays, a million dollars isn’t really that much, given rocketing inflation, the high cost of living, and real estate prices in any of America’s and Canada’s major cities and towns. Ad hoc Canadian analysts have pegged the so-called “living wage,” at $28/hour (CDN $56,000 or USD $39,060 per annum), beyond the reach of anyone but degreed professionals (law, medicine, engineering, accounting, hi-tech) and the most in-demand tradespersons.

The average annual American worker’s salary hovers around $60K - better than Canada and not bad by global standards - although tens of millions are living on far less while the country’s wealthiest 15 congresspersons together enjoyed a net worth of over $1.3 billion. The 1978 Ethics in Government Act (EIGA), stipulating that members of Congress may not have outside personal income exceeding 15% of their congressional salary, apparently doesn’t apply to members of Congress at all. Fifteen percent of $174,000 equals $26,100, last time I looked.

So who does the Act apply to, anyway?

How does one go from $300,000 to $40 million during 48 months in public office? Perhaps that’s the question that Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) had in mind when he insisted that he and his colleagues be banned from insider stock trading.

Surely, Hawley had the intrepid Nancy Pelosi in mind. And Nancy knows exactly why.