Photo credit: babygaga.com

By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER IS AN ANOMALY and I’m going to tell you why.

At the dinner table one evening, she ditched the preamble and blurted out, “So, what’s your position on abortion, Dad?”

Clearly a teen/parent challenge. She wants to save the world and so do all her friends. Not wishing to disappoint her, I swallowed the bait.

But first, I glanced sheepishly at my lovely wife enthroned at the head of the table. We call her Lei chi comanda, which in Italian means “she who must be obeyed,” but always in a very amoroso and careful way. When she nodded assent, there was no turning back.

“Well, I’m neither Pro-Life nor Pro-Choice.”

“Huh? You gotta be one or the other.”

A pregnant silence. Teenagers live in a certifiably Fascist universe where everything is either black or white. If you’re not on side, then you must be the enemy.

“When you’re older I’ll try and explain in a way you can understand. But fundamentally, I think the decision to abort a fetus belongs to the woman. It’s a woman’s issue. I’d go so far as to agree that without access to abortion there can’t be any choice.”

“So much for male responsibility!” she snapped back.

Mine was the wrong response because it was demeaning to my daughter. I’ve always hated the dismissive “when you’re older” and the belittling “in a way you can understand.” I know better but sometimes can’t help myself. These and other divisive phrases make a person feel small, and were at the root of many squabbles with my own parents over a half-century ago.

“You’re Pro-Choice. I thought so.” She grinned.

“Even if I were Pro-Choice, I still think men have no authority in stuff like this. I shouldn’t offer an opinion even if I had one.”

Then, true to form, I placed my foot squarely in the doggie-doo.

“I don’t think women should use abortion as a form of birth control. I’m mean, why pay for an abortion, never mind the trauma, when you can go down to the drugstore and purchase any number of cheaper, less intrusive methods of contraception.”

My wife glared. “Nobody uses abortion for birth control!” If a glance could kill, she’d be up for Murder One.

I knew better from experience but that conversation was now out of bounds. Nonetheless, her angry response made me even bolder. “And you know what’s the most economical form of birth control, right?”

“Hold a penny between your knees?” She’s a smart little girl. Too smart.

I just couldn’t blurt out the real story but you can read it here.

ONE MORNING, MY WIFE ANNOUNCED THAT SHE HAD CANCER and was about to die. “After I’m gone,” she pleaded in a voice that always reduces me to silly putty, “Please remember that I’ll always love you.” Eternal love, get it?

Instead, she was pregnant. Nowadays, it’s more politically correct to say “we’re pregnant.” We weren’t planning on another child, but Vatican roulette isn’t a reliable form of birth control.

The first few months of our pregnancy went smoothly. Prenatal testing detected some mild diabetes, and she began pricking her finger and tweaking her diet, but otherwise things developed as per normal. It helped that our family doctor was also our neighbor and friend, a caring woman who’d been a registered nurse, then returned to study medicine, a working-class person like ourselves. She cautioned us that an early forties pregnancy with a father some twenty years older than the mother sets a fetus up for possible developmental issues; nonetheless, we didn’t anticipate any. So far, so good.

During our fourth month, my 84-year-old mother in USA suffered a debilitating stroke, leaving her paralyzed on her entire left side. Both my parents had been in relatively good health prior to dinner and a few cocktails one evening with friends. On arriving home, Dad attempted to carry a large cardboard box upstairs and, being a little shaky to begin with, never mind the three Manhattans and a Scotch-on-the-rocks, he tumbled down the stairs. He wasn’t seriously hurt, but Mom panicked when she saw him on the floor and rushed to dial 911. It was then the gods decided to be malicious and felled her with an aneurism. I took a leave of absence from my job and grabbed the next flight to San Francisco.

If anyone has ever faced the problem of finding caregivers for elderly parents, they will appreciate our situation after my mother was discharged from hospital, still paralyzed on one side. She couldn’t walk, but she could still talk, and her brain was pretty clear, considering her advanced age and what she’d been through. The challenge was to find a reliable caregiver because my father, despite his determination to manage everything, needed care for himself.

We went through one hired caregiver after another, mostly Mexican and Filipina women who would stay a few weeks then move on, for whatever reason. One agency even sent us a tattooed ex-con just released from a women’s prison the previous week who frightened the hell out of everyone before Dad went for his gun and chased her and the skinhead boyfriend out the door.

For the next three months, I was marooned in looking after my mother until a reliable caregiver could be located. Eventually, we found a loving Filipina lady who moved in with my parents. She treated them better than I ever did and stayed until they both passed away, within 10 days of each other, four years later. But that’s another story.

Looking after Mom meant constantly moving her from bed to wheelchair, then back again. Whenever nature called, I’d transfer her from wheelchair to an elevated support over the toilet. This was the most traumatic part of the day for both of us. Her stools were like soup. It was the irony of medication that, after a lifetime of constipation, she now couldn’t hold her bowels in. Even with the adult diapers, cleanup was neither pleasant nor easy for an amateur like myself.

The elevated toilet support was open to the front, allowing a caregiver to reach in with a gloved hand to wash the patient’s genitals and anus then dry them. I never imagined that I’d be touching my own mother’s genitals. It was the first time since birth that our bodies had come into contact this way. I looked away from the anguish and humiliation in her face.

She was still beautiful after all the years. Her facial features were conspicuous for lack of wrinkles and her dark Latin eyes still shone brightly. Her amazing figure had drawn wolf whistles from passing motorists as we strolled hand in hand down the boulevards back in the 1940s, me a preschooler, she an attractive, fashionable young lady.

It all came back to us in that moment. I cried. She cried. But I had to clean her. A urinary tract infection is the last thing anyone needs when bedridden after a debilitating stroke.

And that’s when the telephone rang. It was my wife, thousands of miles away.

“I was at the clinic for some screening tests and I wanted you to know that there’s a chance the baby has Down syndrome. The doctor wants us to consider our options.”

“What are the options?” I replied, stunned and in no mood for pronouns.

“Well, at 20 weeks we can still abort. I mean, can we cope with a mentally challenged child? Who’s going to look after it when we’re old and sick?”

I was 57. My wife was on the ragged edge of 40. My end of the telphone line fell silent.

I was too overwhelmed with the care of my mother to formulate an intelligent or even honest response. I — rather we — didn’t need this. Why now, I asked myself? But as my mother used to say: “When it rains, it pours.”

“I need some time to think on it,” I said, feeling like the world’s biggest coward.

“I can go with whatever you decide,” she replied. My wife is a strong-minded woman who doesn’t usually defer to me. If it sometimes appears that a particular decision is mine, it’s only because that’s what she wants too, like the neck that turns the head in whatever direction it wishes to go. This time her normally determined voice seemed weak and even a bit sad.

A week later, another call. “I had a quad screen and it’s the same. Doctor says we’re having a Down syndrome baby.”

By this time the reality had sunk in. Spending time with my parents again had brought back the ambience of an Italian Catholic upbringing. I hadn’t prayed to God in decades, but no matter how I struggled to throw off the mantle of Catholicism, there it was in all its stifling magnificence.

“Look, I’ve been thinking about it. I’m struggling with the idea of ending the life of a five-month-old being. I’m sorry. But it’s the way I was made. I just can’t change that.” Like the daily ritual of cleaning my mother’s private parts, it brought me to tears. “I’m sorry.”

I’d been thinking about Mom’s twin sister who’d become a nun, devoting her life to the care of defective children whom nobody wanted. Throughout our childhood, we’d visited her at the institution on Sunday afternoons and we knew all the other nuns with their little charges. They were mostly Down syndrome children, who in those days were labelled “mongoloid,” and a few with other forms of mental retardation or physical handicaps (or both), offspring that families could not, or would not, keep at home, that society rejected as defective and useless, each little one a pariah.

My aunt was a living saint and still going strong. She was also my godmother (double whammy). I just couldn’t be part of the destruction of one of those children who were always so friendly and sweet and played so well with me while my parents and auntie sipped tea and chatted.

“I want you to make the decision, not me. I think it’s a woman’s right. But I can promise that if you decide to go ahead with the pregnancy, then I’ll love this child just like the others. We’ll get along somehow. You can throw it onto my shoulders. You should know me by now.”

“Yeah, okay. I know you.”

When we entered the birthing room together some months later, the attending nurse checked my wife’s chart.

“You’re having a Down syndrome baby.”

“We know that.”

The woman’s look said: “Are you out of your minds?”

It turned out to be a difficult birth, even as births go. My wife says that every man should stretch his top lip up over his face and wrap it around the back of his head to find out what it feels like to push a newborn through such a narrow opening. But the birth itself wasn’t the biggest problem; it was the retained placenta.

Our doctor was there. There was my wife (of course), her best friend who’d come to coach, and two nurses. There was more blood spattered around that room and over the floor than any of us had ever seen. She was bleeding to death. I began to think that her prior comment about dying of cancer had been a bad omen. Our doctor (friend and neighbour) looked worried. A gynecologist was called into the hospital at 3 am to assess the situation. They wheeled her into the operating room.

“No matter what happens to me,” my wife whispered, “just remember that I’ll always love you.” Now, where had I heard that before? I was sure it would be the last words I’d ever hear from her lips. I hugged her a last time and squeezed her clammy hand as they wheeled her fragile form through the door, then stood on the opposite side, overwhelmed by misgivings and fear.

We named our daughter after her grandmother whom she resembles more and more each day as she grows into an attractive and intelligent young woman: her long dark hair with auburn streaks that flash red in the sun, a striking figure, full red lips and piercing black eyes are all my mother’s. Like my mother, she’s also a private person who sometimes cries over small things but can be a rock when the chips are down.

Our daughter is now 16, in her first year of the international baccalaureate program at a fancy European college. Because of travelling for my work, she speaks English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Chinese, all fluently without any foreign accent. Her future looks bright.

Just a few minutes ago, she arrived home to announce that she’d scored 9.1 out of 10 on her biology exam.

They told us she’d be a Down syndrome child and advised that we exercise our options. I’m so glad we didn’t.

Six years later:

Our daughter has now graduated from one of Europe’s most prestigious universities.

Surely, abortion has its place in a civilized society, especially in a last-ditch effort to save the life of a mother. Life itself can be unkind, often savage, but that’s the world we live in. Nothing is truly ever black and white.

I won’t trouble the reader with statistics and charts, but industrialized abortion is a multi-billion dollar industry world-wide. In France alone, there are over 300 abortions performed for every 1,000 live births. It’s not like a plethora of birth control methods aren’t available to French women. It’s that the occasional abortion is easier and cheaper under taxpayer-funded universal free healthcare. Try to find a European or American woman who hasn’t had at least one. Trendistas call it reproductive healthcare and clamour for their “reproductive rights.”

History will remember our dystopian society for its barbarism: abortion, transitioning of children, female genital mutilation, assisted suicide, ad nauseam. Countries like Canada encourage abortion up to the day of birth, for any frivolous reason. There’s a good reason why white European populations are declining while immigrant communities continue to grow: Latinos and Muslims don’t kill their unborn children.

Readers are invited to leave their comments. Thank you for keeping them clean.

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