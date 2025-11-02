DOES ANY RESPONSIBLE AMERICAN PARENT APPROVE of their kids viewing the First Lady’s nude and semi-nude magazine pics, from obscure Slovakian men’s magazines to the much admired GQ spread? I mean, they’re all available online and at the local public library.

My wife says “YES! Times have changed. You’re hopelessly Old School…”

Well, I am pushing eight decades. Back in the 1940s, there was no Pornhub or Onlyfans. “Men’s” magazines were secreted under the socks in Dad’s dresser drawer. Not even women spoke of such things, at least not openly.

Now my middle-aged partner informs me that 60% of her female friends and colleagues no longer have sex with their husbands. Or anybody. Nonetheless, they condemn their partners’ addiction to online pornography. Go figure.

Given the pervasive scope and reach of the internet, could I even stop my children, or anyone, from indulging in soft porn featuring a person who commands an office in the White House, advises the President, and jets around the world representing our country?

I mean, what ever happened to role models?

So, I asked myself what kind of historical precedent was established by the wives of previous Presidents of the USA? Is Melania Trump simply following in the footsteps of Martha Washington and Mary Todd Lincoln, or is she daringly avantgarde, breaking boundaries, the official image of the new, amoral (Whoops! I almost wrote ‘immoral’) paradigm?

To put FLOTUS45/47 into perspective, here’s what we found out.