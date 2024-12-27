December 25 was a day of celebration and well-earned rest in the Zone of Sulphur. So, was December 26.

In much of the anglophone world - United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and some of the lesser former colonies - December 26 is called Boxing Day. No, not that kind of boxing.

S omebody please explain why a biological male should be allowed to kick the shit out of a biological female in front of millions of viewers, although it's still a criminal act (at least in the non-Muslim world) to assault, injure, or even kill, one’s wife, or any other woman for that matter.

Rather, it’s this kind of boxing:

Alms boxes for sale on Etsy

Since the early 1800s, it’s been an Anglo tradition for apprentices and other low-paid workers to make the rounds of their employer’s clients soliciting tips. Read Charles Dickens if you need more information on this practice. The astounding prices asked by antiques vendors for these humble boxes that the poor once used to collect alms says a lot about today’s society and how we view history.

“Charity is only genuine when it is given irrespective of other people’s approval and of any presumed reward in the afterlife.” - Leo Tolstoy, entry for December 25.

I have a feeling this essay is going to sound preachy, but hey, it’s Christmas season after all. Preachy because I’ve been blind to the many changes taking place in the neighbourhood, not to mention the country and world at large, over the past 12 months. Changes that include a spike in the number of people sleeping rough in the streets, open trafficking in dangerous drugs, robberies and home invasions, muggings and harassment of unchaperoned women. Like we’re reverting to Tolstoy’s time. Read the news if you need more on this.