Jewish space lasers? Author generated Stable Diffusion 1.5 image via Lexica

IMAGINE A WALL OF FLAME, a mile (1.6 km) high, five miles (8 km) wide, traveling 90 to 100 miles per hour (160 km/h), and hot enough to turn sand into glass. This is a FIRE STORM.

This is what the recent Los Angeles fires were all about. Although the ignition source for this and three similar California wildfires wasn’t carpet bombing (re: London, Hamburg, Dresden, Tokyo, other cities destroyed during WWII), or Jewish space lasers as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) suggests, the outcomes are, more or less, the same: extensive loss of physical assets, expenditure of government resources, environmental damage (millions of tons of fire effluent released to the atmosphere), and loss of human and animal life.

Firestorm: fire (1), updraft (2), strong gusty winds (3)Image source: Wikipedia Commons

The stack effect

A firestorm is created as a result of the stack effect as the heat of the initial, less dramatic fire draws in more and more of the surrounding air. This draft can be quickly increased if a low level jet stream exists over or near the fire. As the updraft mushrooms, strong gusty winds develop around the fire, directed inward which supply the fire with additional air. This would seem to prevent the firestorm from spreading on the wind, but the tremendous turbulence also created causes the strong surface inflow winds to change direction erratically. The annual Santa Ana winds and other seasonal factors have little to do with the fire storm itself although they may contribute to more modest fire spread after ignition.

The intense appetite of the fire for oxygen (without oxygen, there is no burning) sucks all the oxygen out of the surrounding air, literally suffocating people and animals as if a pillow had been pressed to their faces. They drop dead on the spot.

Ignition needn’t be caused by a bomb dropped from altitude, or a laser weapon in orbit around the earth, or even lightning. It can be, and often is, a tiny cigarette butt tossed carelessly from the window of a speeding car. Dry brush and a light breeze can mentor the incipient fire from stage to stage until, voila! It’s grown into a full-scale firestorm!

On the way to this stage, wind shear produces small tornado- or dust devil-like circulations called fire whirls which dart around erratically, damage or destroy houses and buildings, and quickly spread the fire to areas outside the central area of the fire. On a large scale, a firestorm may also develop into a mesocyclone and induce true tornadoes.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the enormous draft of a firestorm draws in greater and greater quantities of oxygen, which significantly increases combustion, thereby also substantially increasing the production of heat. The intense heat of a firestorm manifests largely as radiated heat (infrared radiation) which ignites flammable material at a distance ahead of the fire front itself, as if it were the mythical spontaneous combustion, which it actually is.