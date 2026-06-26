Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley, 2018, oil on canvas, seven feet high by almost five feet wide. Source: National Portrait Gallery

“The science of government it is my duty to study, more than all other sciences; the arts of legislation and administration and negotiation ought to take the place of, indeed exclude, in a manner, all other arts. I must study politics and war, that our sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. Our sons ought to study mathematics and philosophy, geography, natural history and naval architecture, navigation, commerce and agriculture in order to give their children a right to study painting, poetry, music, architecture, statuary, tapestry and porcelain.” - John Adams

ONE WOULD ASS-U-ME that presidential portraits reflect the artistic and cultural merits of the society that elected the sitter to high office. Most of the works in the National Portrait Gallery do just that.

But nothing in America is ever what it seems.

President Donald Trump thinks his image should grace Mount Rushmore. Appear on the $1000 bill. Or maybe the one billion $$ bill.

But Trump’s fantasies aren’t what this essay is all about. Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t our kink either. Instead, it’s about the Obama presidential portrait, and perhaps why President Trump refuses to display it in the Oval Office. Or anywhere in his exalted sight.

It’s probably the only thing on which Trump and this writer agree. Like the Obamalisk that (dis)graces Chicago’s Jackson Park - one of the most economically depressed and crime-ridden ghettos in America - even the former President’s personal image is a fugazi.

One too many fingers

Go ahead. Count ‘em…

A Black artist (who else?) gets the commission.

Whether it was deliberate or just an AI glitch, the President has one too many fingers. Personally, I think it’s deliberate. That extra finger is for sticking you-know-where.

Apologists have scrambled to explain away what has become a characteristic of AI-generated art: it often gets human anatomy wrong. Too many fingers, not enough fingers, an extra limb, a hand installed backwards, etcetera. Those are the red flags.

Still, defenders of this technical aberration insist that the artist is mining their shared African roots by assigning features characteristic of Yoruba gods to a very mortal American president. It’s all so esoteric that only the anointed can appreciate the metaphor and fully comprehend the power and scope of this work.

In my view, Barak Obama was a good man who did his best in accordance with his upbringing, education, conscience, and allotted role in history. He did pretty well for himself, too. He doesn’t need deification.

The commission awarded to Kehinde Wiley may, or may not, have been painted by Chinese artisans in China. The assertion should surprise nobody. A 2012 article on Mr. Wiley, “Outsource to China,” (New York Magazine), claims “These days in Beijing he (Wiley) employs anywhere from four to ten workers…”

Kehinde Wiley is a great artist, even a master. Many of art history’s so-called “Old Masters” operated studios that resembled Chinese image factories, churning out Mona Lisas (there are three existing) and other masterpieces that were mostly painted by apprentices under the master’s tutelage and supervision. Their output has withstood the test of time. So will Wiley’s.

Wiley is entitled to commercialize his work. The question for artists and aesthetes alike is whether AI-generated imagery is art. Given that most art buyers are attracted to works that compliment the drapery and IKEA sofa, who cares which robot generated the image or what machine painted it?

This is the whole controversy around the Obama portrait hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. What role did Artificial Intelligence play and was the image copied to canvas by a team of Chinese artisans? Did a human actually put brush to canvas or was it a machine? Did Wiley have a hand in its creation, aside from writing the script that kickstarted the AI bot? How representative of American exceptionalism is this? Exceptionally talented or exceptionally gullible? What does this say of America’s artistic heritage, it’s working artists and art critics?

Questions, questions…

The Chinese Connection

There’s nothing extraordinary about Wiley’s having relocated to Beijing. After all, tech billionaire Roy Singham operates out of Shanghai. Even the disgraced Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Cal) enjoyed a romantic relationship with a Chinese intelligence operative, costing him a presidential nomination. These days, everybody’s doing it. Disgracing himself, that is. I even have a Huawei phone that I swear is relaying everything back to Xi Jinping.

Like everything the Chinese do, they do it well, while working for pennies (actually Renminbi). The Obama presidential portrait cost approximately $500,000 and was funded by donations, not the taxpayer. What portion of that went to Wiley’s artisan staff is anybody’s guess. Probably, not a lot.

Left: The Letter (author collection). Right: Aline by Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta

There’s a lovely portrait in my personal collection that I call “The Letter,” supposedly painted by the 19th century Spanish artist Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta.

I say “supposedly” because the work isn’t signed, nor can the image be identified in any art registry, learned tome, or online auction results. I know it’s a De Madrazo because there can be no doubt regarding the identity of the model who appears in many of his other works. She was the daughter of the doorman at his Paris apartment block.

One amateur art critic (a retired Ministry of Culture fonctionnaire) saw the painting and declared it a fugazi. He opined that a clever artisan had started with a lithograph pasted onto the canvas, then coloured it in with oils. Call it the 19th century version of 21st century AI.

Nonetheless, it looks like a 19th century oil painting and the linen canvas and vintage wood stretcher tick all the boxes. There’s even a trace of Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta’s unique signature which I speculate was partially erased during a badly executed cleaning and revarnishing. The confirming elements are all there, but still, the skeptic may be right. Nonetheless, it’s a lovely work that I wouldn’t part with for any amount of money.

Or maybe I would. Offers, anyone?

Naturally I’ve asked AI to give me the low-down on my painting and here’s what it churned out:

Click on the image to view the link.

Only, this AI evaluation too is a fugazi. Here is the real “La Lettre” by August Toulmouche…

The works of Auguste Toulmouche (1829-90) and Raimundo de Madrazo y Garetta (1841-1920) are practically interchangeable; unsurprising, as they both lived in Paris, exhibited at the Paris Salon during the same period, and catered to the same 19th century art market.

Neither Toulmuche nor De Madrazo issued artisan-made copies of their unique works, although most address a popular theme: richly clad young women. At least their models have the correct number of fingers.

The point of citing “The Letter” is to emphasize that Ahinde Wiley’s more contemporary paintings cater, in a similar way, to a more contemporary market. Wiley has earned a fortune pandering to the tastes and pocketbooks of uber-rich celebs, rap artists, and ghetto culture aficionados.

Art collecting is a huge scam

Click on the image to read the article.

I don’t know if Kehinde Wiley’s presidential portrait is “post-modernist,” or just what it is. The question posed by post-modern art is whether there is any such thing as objective truth. Or are all truths merely relative? Sure, the premise may be nonsensical, but a U.S. President depicted with more fingers than nature allotted him fits the narrative perfectly.

Click on the above link for a lecture on art collecting.

Getting down with the National Portrait Gallery

Yes, AI robots can create oil paintings and, like human art students in academies around the globe, they’re getting better and better at it.

“Automating the painting on canvas with 3D vision-guided robots can provide 1:1 replicas of original paintings while ensuring 100% precision and consistency and significantly increasing efficiency and throughput. This makes it ideal for mass painting production and large-scale projects. 3D s.r.o. developed a unique solution that uses a robot guided by advanced 3D vision from Photoneo and specialized navigation software to paint on canvas with supreme precision and accuracy.” - Photoneo

The National Portrait Gallery didn’t need to go to China to find a painting robot, but that was never the criteria. Closer to home, a Canadian startup has invented a painting robot that uses AI to reproduce artists’ work at scale. They key word here is reproduce.

Acrylic Robotics is the brainchild of founder Chloe Ryan who emphasizes two aspects of her quest to mass produce art. First is the assertion that her invention reproduces the brushstrokes, textures, colours, and other characteristics of a real work (think Old Masters), to an accuracy of 99.9 percent. If the original didn’t feature an extra finger, then the reproduction won’t have one. Or maybe it will. That’s where the rogue nine-tenths of a percent comes in.

Perhaps that’s why Ahinde Wiley went to Beijing in the first place. He puts brush to canvas creating a marketable commodity, then relies on AI to crank out endless variations for sale. Just speculating, mind you. I don’t know the dude personally.

WTF. For $500,000, I’d paint Obama myself, clothed or naked, and without a bot crutch.

Which brings us to another question. How many of Ahinde Wiley’s Obama presidential portraits are out there and at what prices? Nobody can control what comes out of China (except via tariffs), since US patents don’t apply there, and while Barak Obama or Ahinde Wiley or some nefarious company registered in the Seychelles may own copyright on the painting hanging in the National Portrait Gallery, no future art sleuth or historian will be able to tell the original from the knock-offs.

I just adore Michelle’s gold boots. Not bad for a couple of former civil rights activists pitching “hope” to the benighted masses. Of course, practically anything “Obama” is collectible these days. I’d love to have the package bomb that Cesar Sayoc sent to the Obamas back in 2018. Disarmed, of course.

A parting gasp

Where the National Portrait Gallery found the nerve to hang an aesthetics-challenged portrait of a former president with one-too-many fingers is the key issue here, not whether Wiley actually painted it. Who even cares?

Well, I care because I don’t want him to sue me. Like I said, Wiley is a skilled artist and worthy of whatever commissions come his way. I admire his talent and wish him well.

To be honest, there are so many heads to this hydra that lopping off one isn’t going to tame it. Obama’s presidential portrait functions as the dermoid cyst of a monstrously ugly Obama Presidential Center, less grand but equally in-your-face.

Like the entire Obama legacy.

Court filings suggest that Black and minority contractors on the Obama Presidential Center are clamouring to be paid. I sincerely hope that Kehinde Wiley got his cheque.