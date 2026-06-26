Zone of Sulphur

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AJ's avatar
AJ
12h

Boy, I just hope that these people continue to produce and trade ugly art amongst themselves and leave the real art alone. You just know they know the crap they produce and moneylunder through isn't art, you never hear that one of these monstrous statues or woke "abstract" expensive paintings get a can of soup or tomatoe sauce during one of those "green" circus flare ups.

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