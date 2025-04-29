IT’S A TRADITION that every incoming American president offers the outgoing president a free flight home. I’m only wondering whether on January 21, 2025, a reinstated President Donald J. Trump offered a very confused Joe Biden an executive class reservation or an air freight voucher. Or just pointed to the nearest Amtrak station.

A “Never-Trumper” from The Apprentice staff disclosed that the American president didn’t own a helicopter when the tawdry reality TV show entered its first season. The show’s producers needed to provide one to convince viewers that the Boss was rich and powerful and not just an Adderall and cocaine addicted loser. But that’s television.

Trump’s own $350 million airline, Trump Shuttle, went into a tailspin soon after takeoff, losing over $125 million in its first 18 months.

Maybe he just hired some politically incorrect air crew.