By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

AMONG MY FAVOURITE HOLLYWOOD MOVIE SCENES is Scarlet O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) shooting a marauding Union soldier with a chunky revolver in the 1939 epic “Gone With The Wind.”

Shooting a man (dead) first thing in the morning always makes a woman’s day.

The reason I mention Scarlet O’Hara is that she’s an anomaly amongst women who kill. Most women shy away from firearms unless they’re already carrying and provoked to use one in self defence, like Scarlet did to protect her virtue, or whatever was left of it by the second reel.

Not all mushrooms are magic

Then there’s Erin Patterson, the Australian woman who murdered three members of her own family using death cap mushrooms, and attempted the murder of a fourth. Not so glamorous nor as inspiring as blowing them away with a .45, although the end result is the same.

Mushrooms make excellent weaponry as the alibi potential is practically a slam-dunk. Guns, not so much. There are mushrooms so lethal they take only minutes to kill, although closely resembling the common store-bought varieties. So, it’s unsurprising that most mushroom poisonings are entirely innocent occurrences. Everyone loves getting something free, which is what drives most wild mushroom aficionados.

That brings us to my mushroom story.

How to wipe out four generations of your family

I used to be a wild mushrooms aficionado, scouring the mountainous coast of British Columbia in search of chanterelles and shiitake mushrooms that we canned with tomato sauce, garden peppers, basil and oregano. I’m a kind of expert, although I recognize my own limits. I never consume any mushroom I haven’t eaten before or cannot positively identify. You know, like a murder trial jury: beyond a reasonable doubt.

One Saturday afternoon when my kids were school age, we wandered up to Grouse Mountain for a short hike. There we encountered a sunny meadow dotted with lovely mushrooms that I’d never seen there before but that resembled what Italians call “porcini,” which is a variety of boletus. The kids scooped up enough to fill a plastic grocery bag. My intent was to use our mushroom reference books to identify them.

Exiting the car at the curb, our retiree neighbour came trundling down her front stairs and asked in Italian what was in the bag. I offered a look.

“Those are porcini,” she said. “Do you want them?”

“I only want one or two to run a test, but I’m sure they aren’t porcini.”

“Can I have them?” she pleaded.

Not thinking, I handed over the bag, minus two specimens.

Four hours later…

I’d cut the caps off the mushrooms and placed them on the centreline of two sheets of white and black paper. Before long, I had a spore print. Noted the gill and stem structure. Looked in my mushroom book where I found a description and full colour image.

The specimen was called “Poison Pie.” Rated three skulls.

Naturally, I rushed next door but it was approaching midnight and there were no lights. Apparently, the old couple had already gone to bed, or maybe they were dead. In either case, there would have been no point in disturbing them.

Next morning at seven, I rushed over and banged on their door. A delicious odour of tomato sauce was wafting from the kitchen. The old lady was stewing the mushrooms in a large pot on the stove. She grabbed a bowl and spooned in a generous portion, then handed me a spoon. She was waiting for her four sons to arrive for Sunday dinner with all their children and grandchildren.

“Here,” she said. “Try some. They’re delicious.”

“No way,” I blurted. “Those things are called poison pie and they’re extremely dangerous. You’re gonna wipe out four generations of your family in one fell swoop!”

“I know they’re poisonous. But I cooked them with garlic and now they’re okay. C’mon, eat some.” Mangia!

It was like my mom insisting that I eat. Demanding that I eat. I took the spoon and tried a small bite. Then I wolfed down the whole bowl. They really were tasty.

My wife met me at the door. “Are they still alive?”

“Yes. They’re alive. But either I’ve come home to die or I’ve learned something about mushrooms the learned professors overlooked.

Thirty years later, I’m penning this essay.

Shun the Oysters

Back in 1953, Caroline Grills used thallium to neutralize three women and a man and, like Patterson, attempted to murder another man by the same method.

In case readers are unfamiliar with thallium, it’s a byproduct of the metallurgical process wherein zinc and lead are produced and was a common ingredient in rat poison sold across the counter. Thallium-based rat poison has been taken off the shelves due to its popularity in disposing of two-legged rats.

My father-in-law died of thallium poisoning.

No, his wife didn’t poison him, although at times she would have loved to. He attended a restaurant dinner with a clutch of old cronies and there consumed forty-two (42) oysters in one sitting.

Oysters are commonly collected from beds located at the mouths of major rivers. The oyster is a filter that extracts nutrients from water. It also extracts heavy metals and other nasties but they don’t harm the oyster, although they do concentrate in its flesh. The oysters that killed my father-in-law came from the mouth of a river where heavy industry is located immediately upstream. Industrial effluent is dumped straight into the river.

I know this because I was conducting an engineering study on thallium storage for a client and needed to brush up on the chemistry and why it was important to isolate this byproduct. Something like nuclear waste. You can make bioweapons out of it, but there’s no other option except to bury the stuff deep, deep, deep, or contain it in stainless steel drums inside a secure facility. If I’m not mistaken, Saddam Hussein used thallium to poison the Kurds. A creative individual can think up umpteen nefarious uses for the stuff.

Anyway, thallium does its work quickly, then exits the human system as the damaged organs (liver, kidneys, heart) begin to collapse. The boogeyman substance is long gone before doctors intervene, eluding forensic identification.

Thallium is an excellent choice for disposing of past-their-best-before-date husbands and lovers, if you can get your hands on the stuff. Try antique dealers that sell old pharmacy paraphernalia. You just might get lucky.

Good ole arsenic

A fellow of my acquaintance suffered recurring flu symptoms and went to see his doctor. There’s another winter virus going around, the sawbones advised. Take some across-the-counter medication and you’ll soon be right as rain.

The dude did exactly as instructed and his symptoms disappeared, but reappeared with a vengeance two weeks later. More medication. The symptoms disappeared again, but he was soon back in the doctor’s office looking like death warmed over.

“Will that be one sugar, Dear? Or two?

The doctor became suspicious and ordered a blood test that revealed arsenic poisoning. The wife, who was a registered nurse and familiar with pharmacology, had been dosing his coffee with arsenic. She was arrested for attempted homicide (how is purposely poisoning your husband not Murder One?) but they couldn’t make the charge stick since she was careful enough to not keep any poison in the home and scrupulously washed his coffee mug after each use.

The system always believes the woman, even when contravening evidence is backed up by laboratory analysis.

The indignant woman blamed the poisoning on an imaginary mistress and sued him for divorce on grounds of adultery. All it takes these days is a woman’s word. Judges are terrified of complaints to the Law Society lodged by feminist support groups who dislike rulings that favour male litigants. Almost any charge will stick, even without corroborating evidence.

The fellow survived the poisoning but his health was ruined and he died of organ failure only a couple of years later.

An odd choice of weapon

Men tend to act impulsively. They kill one another in bar fights, and they kill their wives and girlfriends in fits of jealousy, but without too much forethought. Women, on the other hand, tend to plan their homicides with a great deal more care and attention.

Susan Smith

Take the infamous Susan Smith, the kind of attractive woman that any horny dude might encounter on Tinder. Who would have guessed?

Susan was convicted of murdering her two sons, three-year-old Michael and one-year-old Alexander, in 1994, by strapping them into their car seats, then rolling her car into John D. Long Lake in South Carolina. We’ll assume that Susan speaks with a thick southern drawl.

Naturally, she had an alibi. Susan claimed that a Black man had kidnapped her two children.

Smith's father died by suicide when she was six years old, and Smith herself attempted suicide at age 13. Her mother then married Beverly C. Russell Jr., a prominent Republican and member of the Christian Coalition who molested Smith when she was a teenager. Both Smith and Russell confirmed that sexual relations between them continued until six months before the child murders. Obviously, she was no longer a teenager. Troubled family, much?

The point is that Susan Smith could have poisoned her kids with mushrooms, or even thallium. Or just shot them dead. Instead, she chose a Mazda Protégé as the murder weapon. Why? Because a Protégé, with a curb weight of 2,713 lbs, offers tons of dramatic value without all the blood or even the need to dispose of bodies, so long as nobody dredges the lake.

Not the case with firearms and poisons. While one can pick up a functional pistol at most pawn shops for pocket money, the base price of a Mazda Protégé hovered around $12,500 back in 1994.

Susan Smith was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of her two sons. In 2000, two correctional officers at the Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution were charged after having had sex with her.

What all the foregoing murders tell us is that women like to keep their hands clean when they kill. Their victims go home to die quietly or get drowned in a lake. Then they go on to have more sex with whomever. Amen.

Murder Japanese style

If you haven’t assembled your summer reading list, then I suggest beginning with Asako Yuzuki’s 452-page novel “Butter.”

“Gourmet cook Manako Kajii sits in Tokyo Detention Centre convicted of the serial murders of lonely businessmen whom she is said to have seduced with her delicious home cooking.” I stole that blub from the back book cover.

Also from the cover: “Inspired by the real case of the ‘Konkatsu Killer,’ this is a vivid, unsettling exploration of misogyny, obsession, and the transgressive pleasures of food in Japan.”

In both the novel and the real life case, a woman is arrested and charged with the murders of men whom she met on dating sites. The curious thing is that all the deaths were mysterious. One man threw himself in front of a train, another died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his own home, another was found stiff in a rental car also by carbon monoxide poisoning, another drowned in a fishing accident. There was never any direct link between the accused and the actual circumstances of the deaths, just a consistent pattern. That was enough for Japanese prosecutors.

Of course, the deaths occurred after Kajii (Kijima in real life) bilked her lovers of huge sums of money. They were all middle-aged divorcees or lonely incels, either having recently lost their mother or still living at home with her.

The upshot here is that a clever woman doesn’t need a gun or knife or poison to dispose of past-their-best-before-date lovers. She only needs to wow them with her home cooking until they become totally dependent, then kick them to the curb. They quite willingly commit suicide.

The real life Kijima was convicted of murder on entirely circumstantial evidence, then sentenced to death by a lay judge. The proceedings were a banquet for the tabloid press. Every appeal up to the Supreme Court was denied.

If the Japanese scandal sheets don’t like you, well, you’re a dead duck.

Girls and guns

My daughter is a video game aficionado but not just any video game. She likes the most violent ones, like Resident Evil or Call of Duty, games where you get to pick from a variety of lethal weaponry. She has actually learned a fair amount about different makes and models of firearms, although she’s never actually handled or fired one in real life.

Last night, she asked me what kind of handgun she should choose in her latest quest to rid the planet of a race of hideous demons that evolved from the COVID-19 virus. I advised that she pick the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard in .38 Special caliber. Get some unjacketed lead bullets and cut a cross in each slug. Why? Because a) the slug is caused to mushroom on impact, and b) there may be some otherworldly value in inscribing the cross on a projectile when battling demons.

She’s never asked about poisons. Video game developers don’t seem to fancy poison as a means to slay hideous monsters, but maybe they just haven’t yet come up with a serviceable plot. I noticed that most of these interactive adventures are quite stupid, like “this happens, then this happens, then this happens. Whoops, you’re dead!”

Just like real life.