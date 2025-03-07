Images by 智铿 梁 via Pixabay and government of Ukrainian.

I JUST LOVE THOSE OLD HORROR MOVIES where suits and dresses walk around empty. As a kid, I always wondered how the filmmakers did that, but now I know. There really are empty suits and dresses without men or women inside. Congress is full of them.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the Oval Office is a case in point.

One needs to watch that televised session from start to finish, not just the clips that partisan commentators and Youtube influencers lift out of context to further their own talking points which usually boil down to 1) Zelenskyy is an ungrateful little weasel, or 2) Zelenskyy walked into a trap.

I’d say it’s Number 2, because Zelenskyy’s pre-meeting comments to smartly suited journalists - all of whom were handpicked by the Trump team - showcase his skills as both a lawyer and comedian.

Zelenskyy was asked by a reporter from a right-wing outlet (guess which one) why he was not wearing a business suit in the United States’ highest office.

“I will wear a costume after this war will finish, yes. Maybe something like yours, yes. Maybe something better. I don’t know; we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you.”

Zelensky was implying that the expensive business suits worn by reporters are costumes, empty shells that are paid handsomely to pose loaded questions. When he wears one, it will be better than those empty sacks. In Zelenskyy’s mind, the reporter was just another stooge. Still the crowd repeated the same question: “Why aren’t you wearing a suit? Do you even own a suit?”

Apparently, the question was lifted from a pre-meeting White House press handout.

Of course, Zelenskyy’s comebacks flew straight over everyone’s heads. European, and especially Ukrainian, humour is more subtle and biting that the cheap slapstick Americans are accustomed to. One needs to think on the meaning before crafting a comeback, something Americans aren’t good at. After all, our education system ranks 26th on the world scale. Yeah, slapstick is our thing. But Zelenskyy is a master at that too.

Many of Zelenskyy’s quips flew straight over our humourless heads. When Trump pointed out that Ukraine would fall within two weeks without American support, Zelenskyy replied: “Three days. I heard it from Putin,” implying that Trumps’ entire argument was mired in Russian propaganda.

If a transcript of the entire meeting were published word for word, Trump and Vance would come off like a couple of outclassed, outwitted fools which, arguably, they are. Nonetheless, those two fools hold the fate of Zelenskyy’s country in their grubby paws. If he doesn’t bow and scrape now, then he will eventually be forced to bow to a CIA program for regime change or face the Russian executioner. Or maybe both.

It’s just that war itself isn’t funny. Although the dude can play Hava Naghila on the piano with his penis, he isn’t making any jokes about Vladimir Putin these days.

Then there was that terrible insult uttered in Russian under his breath when VP Vance (Trump’s attack dog) began the bullying, as if they were all back in the schoolyard. Zelenskyy could have used Ukrainian but, being of supple mind with a strong sense of irony, he chose Russian instead. Zelenskyy is, in fact, a Russian Jew born in Ukraine which, at the time, was part of the Soviet Union. Again, American viewers missed out on the meaning and the legacy media used that utterance to deprecate his character.

At the end of the day (I love that phrase, don’t you?), Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be remembered for his courage while surrounded by killers and clowns. Had someone of his strength of character emerged before the Second World War, then perhaps history might have played out quite differently. Mere speculation, mind you.