IF READERS MISSED OUR PREVIOUS ESSAYS on the impact of migrants on Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Melloni’s response, here are some links.

Thank you for returning to read this essay!

I haven’t visited Milano since 2015. My first recollections are of La Scala where I attended the Soviet Bolshoi Company’s renditions of the operas Boris Godunov and Prince Igor with live horses and an elephant onstage. I was a teenager back then, and I’m currently pushing eight decades, so you can imagine what a different city its was at that time. Milan Cathedral. Sforza Castle, La Scala. No discount airlines, no Airbnb, no tourist traps, just a normal, healthy, beautiful city that no longer exists, now trampled by over-tourism and made unsafe by undocumented migrants.

Today’s Milano, like other Italian cities and towns, is coming to resemble UK and EU centres, which is to say Islamabad. As they do in Paris, Mälmo, London, Manchester, Toronto, Dearborn, Minneapolis, and New York City, Muslims purposely block downtown traffic during rush hour, preventing “non-believers” from going about their business, infuriating everyone.

City streets are no longer safe for unaccompanied women. That isn’t what Italians want, nor what they voted for.

None of this is accidental, of course. Instead, it’s purpose-made, targeted abuse of the tolerance built into the Christian value system by a well structured plan to overturn Western European civilization that’s managed, directed, and funded from without.

As Ayaan Hirsi Ali puts it:

“Islam is not a religion of peace. It’s a political theory of conquest that seeks domination by any means it can.”

Islamization is rapidly turning Italy into a cheap parody of North Africa. While there are still pockets of poverty and ignorance, especially in the south and Sicily where Italian government authority is tenuous at the best of times, a tsunami of African and Middle Eastern Muslims promises to turn back the clock at least 150 years, if not more. Back to pre-Mussolini Italy when millions fled the Italian peninsula for America, Argentina, Australia, and the furthest they could get from their troubled homeland.

Migrant crime is off the charts, much of it unreported, given Italians’ disdain for police.

Here’s a home security camera clip of two Arabic-speaking migrants molesting a “white” girl in front of our home at 2:50 am. When European women complain about safety, they aren’t exaggerating. No woman or senior person can walk city streets safely in daylight anymore, never mind after dark. We called police twice to summon help as the rapists did their dirty work, but nobody showed up.

I don’t know the outcome, but as we shouted from our balcony that police were on their way and the men shouted obscenities back in French (obviously Moroccans or Algerians), the girl managed to struggle free and run off, her assailants in hot pursuit.