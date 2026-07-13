Partying with the Democratic Socialists of America.

TWENTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD Melat Kiros is the newly minted Democratic Socialist contender in Colorado.

Like Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Col) campaigning for Christian nationalism, Melat Kiros campaigns for Hasan Pikerism. If you don’t know who Piker is, then here’s a clue.

Does that say enough about Piker politics? But hey, Google him anyway.

The Kiros Factor

It used to be that one needed wealthy parents, brains, and a bit of flair to get through any decent law school in the USA. Noteworthy jurists have become household names; you know, like Abraham Lincoln, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Johnnie Cochran, Alan Dershowitz, and Rudy Giuliani.

Unlike these legal luminaries, Kiros was fired from a law firm after penning an essay calling for the elimination of Israel while arguing that she isn’t anti-Semitic.

Now, we all know that Americans have the amazing ability to entertain two diametrically opposed thoughts at the same time while keeping a straight face. No surprises there.

We also know that Americans are exceptional. American exceptionalism is what sets the country apart from the rest of the world. Exceptionally hard working, generous, tolerant, clever, courageous, and (insert your own quality here). Gullible.

Honest? Maybe not so much.

If we were to be really honest with ourselves, we’d be grappling with the fact that America has homegrown a problem race. And its Marxist-Islamist enemies have carved out a role for that race to play in its deconstruction of democracy on this continent.

So how does that work?

Before the 1960s, home ownership amongst Black families was rising faster than among whites. Most Black families had a father in the home. Now 75% of Black Americans are born into fatherless, single mother homes subsisting on welfare payments supplemented by shoplifting, drug trafficking, and selling one’s booty. Black students threaten their teachers with firearms. Even cruise lines are grappling with the phenomenon of violent, unruly Black tourists. Some 7,000 white women are raped by Black men every year in the USA, many of them beaten and murdered in the process, although not a single Black women is registered as having been raped by a white man. Perhaps Black women simply don’t report.

While the Southern Border may have been closed by the Trump Administration, America is busy home-growing its own Third World known as Black ghetto culture. Meanwhile, Marxist-Islamists are working to turn that situation to their own advantage.

The Mamdani Factor

The Marxist-Islamist Movement in the USA is courting the Black community by promising it free everything while appealing to its manufactured sense of exclusion. The buzzword is apartheid. They want Black Americans to believe they’re victims of apartheid (like Gazans?), and to hate whites, especially Jews, although both Muslims and Jews come in all skin colours, even Black.

In her quest to secure a House seat in Colorado, Ethiopean-born Melat Kiros has declared that Hamas’s October 7, 2023 pogrom in Israel was the inevitable consequence of apartheid. Really? Perhaps coming out of Ethiopia makes her an expert on apartheid.

You want apartheid? Then, turn back the clock to pre-ANC South Africa, then turn it back to America in 2026. Conditions for both Black and white citizens of South Africa are today far worse than ever. What South African Blacks have done to a once thriving society is what Black Americans are doing to the USA, despite there being no direct political, and only a tenuous genealogical link, between the two societies.

How do I know this? I’ve worked in various African countries and visited Johannesburg, one of the most benighted, dangerous cities on the planet, several times. South Africa is what happens when socialism seduces a poorly educated population with grievances, none of which have anything whatever to do with Israel or Jews.

In yet another enlightened pronouncement, Kiros insisted that the 2025 Boulder firebombing attack on a Jewish group, which left several injured and an elderly Holocaust survivor dead, wasn’t an act of anti-Semitism.

Then, what was it? Oh, yes. A strike against apartheid.

If the blessings and benefits of Socialism and Sharia are so attractive, then why aren’t Melat Kiros and her colleagues living in Cuba? Or Venezuela? Or any of the world’s 55 Muslim-majority countries? Or even Ethiopia?

The answer is obvious. Because she’s here to do what both Karl Marx and the Prophet instructed all their disciples to do: subjugate the entire world. And she isn’t alone. Somehow, Das Kapital and the Quran have formed an unholy alliance to spawn exactly what the McCarren-Walter Act of 1952 sought to protect the country against.

Melat Kiros has slithered out from behind the DSA dumpster along with other candidates endorsed by Zohran Mamdani and the Democrat Party in New York State and elsewhere, and you can rest assured there are plenty more where these came from.

Again, the same question. Drop these folks into Gaza, or any troubled Islamist-ruled country and see how long they survive. Drop them into Cuba and see how long they last without their $10 oat milk lattes. Yet, a socialist-flavoured globalized intifada is the template they seek to impose on the USA.

The Bimbo Factor

Where’s America’s favorite gun bunny when her country needs her? How come Lauren Boebert isn’t engaged in a Mexican standoff with Melat Kiros and the DSA-Caliphate crowd?

The answer is that practically anybody can waltz into a Colorado gun shop and purchase firearms then ride the Second Amendment to a seat in the House. Boebert hasn’t dedicated herself to public service because she believes in truth, justice, and the American Way. Like her political soulmate, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), she’s in it to attract attention to herself, whatever that takes.

Like Melat Kiros and her Marxist-Islamist colleagues who actually believe in their cause, the Boebert-Greene alliance has become a religion unto itself, appealing to the appallingly low IQ of whatever these small minded, low-life automatons are called these days, the ones who believe in Jewish space lasers that set fire to California forests and contrails spewing toxins to poison your thoughts while they shoot feral pigs from helicopters with their AR-15s.

You can have Second Amendment rights up the yin-yang but it’s not going to prevent a Marxist-Islamist takeover of America. There are plenty of guns in New York City (go ask the Five Families) but that hasn’t stopped Zohran Mamdani and his disciples from making overtures to the IRGC which, although none of us here are legal scholars, smells of treason.

Mamdani also threatened to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli Prime Minister ever sets foot in NYC, as Canada’s clownish Justin Trudeau once threatened, although neither of these posers can actually carry out the threat. Such rhetoric is for public consumption, while conducting foreign policy behind Washington’s back is a whole other kettle of fish that stinks, big time.

So, yeah. There’s your slate of candidates: Islamists, communists, and garden variety looney toons. An election hardly worth stealing, I’d say.

Does this mean that Americans are exceptionally stupid? I don’t think so. Even intelligent, educated, well meaning people can be bamboozled.

That’s how Mamdani got elected mayor and how Melat Kiros will win her seat in Colorado. It’s the same old shell game, the not-so-cleverly-packaged lie, the hollow, unachievable promise to redistribute society’s wealth and resources to those who didn’t earn them.

Colorado is a really nice state. Big skies. Mountains and meadows. Cowboys and cowgirls. Indians. Grizzly bears and coyotes. Skunks. New York City is a veritable shit-hole steeped in violence and hatred. Melat Siros may not yet be positioned to do much damage in Colorado; nonetheless, she’s another brick in the Marxist-Islamist wall poised to separate Americans from their accustomed freedoms and, eventually, their six-guns.

Kiros represents the disease that put Zohran Mamdani in the mayor’s chair of America’s most powerful financial center. Twenty-six years ago, Islamists flew two jumbo jets into NYC skyscrapers, killing almost 3,000 innocent Americans. Now the city has a Marxist-Islamist mayor calling for global jihad.

How come nobody is able to connect the dots?

As sure as night follows day, another Melat Kiros (by a different name) will crawl out of the woodwork, then another, then another, until every city is chaired by a Mamdani clone and every legislature dominated by Melat Kiros, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar lookalikes. Both white and Black Americans will then be quite thoroughly f^©ked.

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene are relatively harmless bimbos. These other folks are not. If I were Boebert in Colorado, I’d be sweating bullets.

New York’s Marxist-Islamist First Lady has a message for the masses.

After the free condoms, out comes the sword. Since Americans aren’t big on history, a very painful lesson awaits everyone. Anyone who thinks that Islamist rule in America will tolerate ghetto culture, homosexuality, or even dogs, had better get down and do some serious homework.

Those who can read, of course.

For your interest: