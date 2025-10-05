The Edgelord Family.

SCIENCE TELLS US THAT THE HUMAN BRAIN isn’t fully formed before age 25.

The prefrontal cortex is amongst the last brain regions to mature, because frontal lobes responsible for executive functions like planning and impulse control may not be fully developed until halfway through the third decade of life.[1]

It also suggests that the human character is entirely formed before age four (4, not 40).

Before the 25-year threshold, most young persons are not fully equipped to make informed decisions driven by logic and reason, regardless of education level. Of course, some individuals mature earlier than others, girls before boys. Perhaps that’s why school shooters and today’s trending political assassins (think: Eric Harris and Dylan Kelbold, Nikolas Cruz, Salvador Ramos, Luigi Mangione, Thomas Matthew Crooks, Elias Rodriguez, Tyler Robinson, Joshua Jahn, et al) tend to be male.

I’m staking out a piece of disputed real estate here.

“Trans” is becoming an armband that self-authorizes and awards bad behaviour, although gun-toting gender dystopes don’t automatically receive a get-out-of-jail-free card. Capital punishment used to be applied to sodomites even in the West and still is under Sharia. Under POTUS 45/47, expect to a slew of executions regardless of gender identity as politically motivated assassinations spike.

The slide into familiarity, and from familiarity to complacency, is so obvious that it escapes scrutiny. From Ted “Unibomber” Kazinsky’s ground breaking manifesto that (despite his crimes) set thinking people to thinking, to a slew of other less erudite “manifestos” churned out by elementary school shooters like Salvador Ramos, to cheap-ass slogans scribbled with crayons and felt pens onto bullet casings (“Catch this, Fascist”), even the shooters are getting too lazy to spell out why they do what they do. But perhaps that’s too much literacy to expect from the products of an education system that ranks 14th academically in the world (26th in math and science) behind many so-called Third World countries.

Generation Z has a huge time bomb on its hands

As our coming-of-age sons and daughters mature into their thirties and forties, they will be forced to acknowledge that a disproportionate number amongst their fellow citizens are certifiably insane. Of course, they’ll blame their parents and grandparents for having allowed lunatics to take over the asylum in the first place, and they will be justified in doing so.

I mean, look at the dead-Zombie eyes of eco-clown Greta Thunberg, a Gen Z heroine and role model for millions of air-headed girls and boys, and tell me you’re not seeing a dangerous psychopath on the loose.

This person’s frontal cortex is not fully developed yet she is idolized as a heroine by millions. Her most recent attention grabbing stunt involved the Hamas-funded “Samud Flotilla” of pleasure boats setting off from a Muslim-majority country (Tunisia) to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to besieged Gazans.

It wasn’t the first time. Her June 2025 “Freedom Flotilla” contained only sufficient food to feed the average Gazan family for a single week. Nonetheless, “Re-Greta” was gently put aboard a jumbo jet and sent, at Israeli taxpayer expense, back to her Stockholm coffee bar to plot her next stunt after refusing to view video footage of the October 7 massacre.

This time, the IDF dispensed with the kid gloves and consigned Re-Greta and her 250-strong band of pseudo-hippies to a real prison camp before deportation, again at taxpayers’ expense. Why? Because contrary to publicity, there was no humanitarian aid aboard any of the ships. Not a single bandaid or food aid package. Only recreational drugs and condoms.

This eco-clown for hire is beginning to get on people’s nerves.