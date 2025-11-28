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Dianna b's avatar
Dianna b
Apr 19

Make sure you check out Chad O Jackson. He's done an excellent documentary based on historical record and witness accounts of Martin Luther King, Jr. " The MLK Project" he was a socialist and surrounded himself with communist. His I have a dream speech was lifted from a newspaper article from a confederate soldier. Throughout the decades they have used the same playbook. I've studied it after living through the lies for over 60 years.

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DE's avatar
DE
Dec 29Edited

An alternative means of execution for repeat offenders, such as the bLACKINGS identified in this article, might be a firing squad. I anticipate that the raffle revenue to join The Squad would exceed that for elk and deer tags. Some reservations for family members of the victims, like the Whites described in this article, would need to be provided. Repeated televising of the executions would likely increase interest in the service and so enhance lottery revenue.

Of course, the racial identities of all victims and perpetrators is purely a systemic issue.

Right?

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