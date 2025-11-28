Connect the dots. None of the female victims knew their assailant. None of the white female victims had police records. All of their Black assailants had long records of convictions for violent crimes yet remained free in society.

“Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.” - Adam Smith

Broken children grow up to be broken adults. That’s the theme of this essay, just so you know before throwing out the race card.

America has a huge problem on its hands. Why? Because nobody has read Adam Smith (who’s that?). Clue: he’s not a career criminal. [1]

Career criminals have names like Al Capone, and the fictional Pepe le Moko, and George Floyd (served eight jail terms on various charges including aggravated robbery), Carlos Dejuan Brown Jr., Lawrence Reed, and Alexander Devonte Dickey. More on them later.

In many countries of the world, and even some democracies, career criminals die in prison, forgotten. In America, we throw up bronze monuments to them.

So, yeah. When is Netflix going to come out with its deification of the late, great Floyd, or perhaps that unholy trinity of killers who preyed on the helpless women cited in this essay?

Adam Smith’s “Theory of Moral Sentiments (1759)” suggests that one’s personal value system and ability to sympathize and empathize with others and, consequently, their actions vis-a-vis others and society at large results from exposure to good or not-so-good role models during their upbringing. Smith develops an early theory of psychology in which individuals seek the approval of the “impartial spectator” as a result of a natural desire to have outside observers - generally their own ethnic community or peer group - sympathize with and validate their sentiments. What this means is that individuals will seek approval of the group based on shared values which, in the case of career criminals, are almost always anti-social in nature.

America is poised to erupt into civil war over the same issue that led to the slaughter of 620,000 mostly white Americans during 1860-65, that is, racism and the condition of Blacks in society. [2] For almost a century, the downstream outcomes of the American Civil War (1860-65) appeared to have justified the slaughter, especially the abolition of Black slavery. That much is clear; although, since the 1960s, many of those gains have been rolled back.

If statistics are to be credited, the condition of Black Americans steadily improved after 1865, despite Jim Crow laws in the South, entrenched prejudice in the North, and the concerted opposition of the Democratic Party to any motion aimed at equalizing opportunity and assuring civil rights under the law.

Nonetheless, during the post-Civil War period, the Black family had gradually risen economically as academic achievement and employment in the professions, trades, arts, and academia steadily advanced at a faster rate than among the white community. Percentage-wise, home ownership amongst Black families exceeded that of the general population.

Most importantly, Black families were once characterized by the presence of a father in the home. This is no longer the case.

For an excellent overview as to why the inversion of the social order has resulted in the erosion of stability in all families generally and Black families in particular, please see:

Home ownership with biological fathers in two-parent families has become an anomaly. Moreover, as the forgoing article reveals, children are far more secure in homes where their biological father is present and less subject to violent abuse than in single-mother homes. Please read the article in its entirety before continuing with this essay.

Black home ownership rose from 35% in 1950, to 42% in 1970; although by 2017, rather than increasing, the statistic dropped from an all-time high of 49.7 percent in 2004 to 41%, consistent with seesawing metrics pertaining to Black Americans’ well-being. If discrimination prevented some Black families from buying homes in the 1950s and 1960s, why didn’t outlawing that discrimination in 1968 lead to more owning homes today?

When other influences are factored in, namely the handing out of free money, emphasis on race-based advancement and the consequent death of meritocracy (i.e., DEI), the worship of victimhood and justification of criminality, and the iconization and popularization of ghetto culture, it’s no mystery why the Black family is in crisis.

Black wealth currently barely equates with 15% of white wealth, despite (or because of) race-based wealth equalization programs. Addressing this egregious inequity necessitates a focus on increasing Black homeownership, as well as dismantling a culture that glorifies the “ghetto mama” and single-mother families wherein “baby daddy” fathers are absent from the home. Try and find a typical Black single-mother who owns her own home, never mind one with a father in it.

It is deeply troubling that the majority of gains in Black homeownership occurred before 1968, during an era when segregation was legally sanctioned and “welfare queens” were virtually unheard of. Sure, “welfare queen” has racial implications but that’s the world in which we live. Not trying to put a racial spin on what is a fundamental problem in a society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed. Advancement has always been a more difficult row to hoe for Blacks than whites in America.

For families of all skin colours and religions, their home is the primary way they build equity and store wealth, and men are the primary wage earners responsible for putting a roof over their family’s head. There is little argument that children do better in two-parent families that own their own home, regardless of skin colour or economic strata. Furthermore, statistics for delinquency in single-mother families are disturbingly consistent across the board, regardless of the mother’s race or creed.

Get a home, put a father in it

First, you need homeownership, then you need to put a father in that home, preferably the biological sire or your kid(s). The alternative is ghetto culture.

There’s nothing in between. A single mother with five kids by different sires, none of whom lives in the home, is a factory manufacturing career criminals. The roof may leak and the father may drink (both problems involving liquids), but WTF. Having an imperfect father is more conducive to healthy outcomes than no father at all.

How do we know that? It isn’t rocket science. Back in the day, white on Black crime far exceeded Black on white crime.

So, what happened?

What happened is that equal opportunity and wealth equalization programs of the 1960s, leading inevitably to the destructive consequences of DEI along with the glorification and merchandising of ghetto culture, reversed much of the previous gain made by Black American families.

Generations of Black children raised by single mothers in fatherless homes on welfare has spawned a ghetto culture that, like everything in America, got monetized by the entertainment industry, turning criminality into heroism and gangsters into icons of respectability.

The making of young criminals by their single mothers begins with the corruption of preschoolers:

Then they become troubled teens and a more serious threats to society:

Sons and daughters of single mothers in fatherless homes loot a convenience store while live-streaming. Doesn’t get more “ghetto” that that. Or rather, it does.

You can bet that few, if any, of these 25 Black gangsters grew up with a father in the home. None began their criminal career by mobbing jewelry stores either; instead, as small children, they learned shoplifting and petty thievery from their mothers who insisted that whites were responsible for their miserable lives and, therefore, they had a right to violent behaviour.

Although armed, most of these robbers were apprehended due to a GPS tracking device inside a stolen Rolex watch amongst a total haul valued at over $1 million. Not smart.

“I shot that bitch dead! Fuck you! I shot my teacher!”

First Grade teacher Abigail Zwerner and her would-be six-year-old assassin.

January 6, 2023. Like 38-year-old Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. shouted “I got the white girl” after slicing the throat of Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska, a six-year-old boy, who by court order cannot be named, shouted “I shot that bitch dead” after only 140 days in what is by anyone’s metric a failed education system.

At Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, the school’s Assistant Principle, Ebony Parker, had received earlier reports of the boy arriving at school with a handgun in his backpack but chose to do nothing. White teacher Abby Zwerner’s pleas to Parker were ignored. Then she was shot.

Zwerner was seriously wounded, requiring multiple surgeries. Parker was later arrested and charged with eight felony counts of child neglect. The charges were later dismissed, although the dismissal was based solely on legal reasons. In a separate civil trial, Zwerner was awarded $10 million after a jury found that Parker had failed to act on multiple warnings regarding the six-year-old student’s behaviour and possession of a firearm.

Assistant Principal Ebony Parker ignored the pleas of a white teacher who informed her that her six-year-old student had a gun and threatened to kill her.

Here’s the product of a single, Black, racist mother who listens to gangster rap non-stop, does drugs, and tells her impressionable child that white people hate him. For lying on a gun purchase application and careless storage of a firearm, the State of Virginia awarded the woman two years in prison. At the rate he is going, the boy will be lucky to make it into his teens unscathed. Wait for the day he slashes the throat of an innocent white girl riding a subway.

But it gets even worse.

The legacy media not only hid the identity and race of the young assailant, it outright inverted the narrative by running stock imagery of white children wielding firearms, promoting the impression of school shooters being exclusively white.

Statistics, however, suggest that assassination and mass murder is a level playing field.

17-year-old Austin Lyle was Denver East High School student accused of shooting two school administrators. His dead body was found in a wooded area, an apparent suicide.

Meet the late Austin Lyle. Like the tyke who shot his first grade teacher, Lyle’s own story is as tragic as those of the victims cited in this essay.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas announced that Lyle was being patted down for weapons by school administrators in an office area when he pulled out a gun and opened fire, then fled the scene. Lyle transferred to East High School after being disciplined and removed from Overland High School in nearby Aurora.

Apologists and virtue signallers love to point to gun control as the central issue in hundreds of school shootings, and especially with respect to Black-on-white killings, while ignoring the fact that of the four women cited in this essay, guns were involved in only half the incidents, while the race of both the victim and her assailant are consistent. The obvious is so obvious that nobody sees the forest through the trees: ghetto culture spawns race hatred. Race hatred spawns career criminals.

Years of unstable, angry ghetto mamas indoctrinating their youngsters with anti-white rhetoric, teaching them by example to lie, cheat, and steal while subjecting the youngsters to violent encounters between themselves and their baby daddies, isn’t a formula for creating healthy citizens. This was the environment from which each of the assailants cited in this essay emerged. It doesn’t mean that white society doesn’t produce psychopaths and sociopaths, but that’s the subject of another essay by a better writer.

If one has a splinter in his/her eye and is rapidly going blind, would they not make efforts to extract it? Instead, we cover the wound with a smiley face eye patch, arguing that in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Total BS, of course, but this is America.

Austin Lyle wasn’t an idiot. He excelled academically and athletically but consistently displayed anti-social behaviour. It isn’t difficult to connect the dots. Lyle was the product of a broken home and lived with his father at the time of the shooting. The fact that he ended his own life suggests that it wasn’t a happy one.

The rest has been glossed over by a news media determined to dampen down racial unrest while burying the root cause, the festering splinter in the eye. Obviously, Lyle had easy access to guns, but a knife would have served him equally well, as it did Carlos Dejuan Brown Jr. More on him later.

In practically every way, Austin Lyle was an older version of the un-namable Black six-year-old who attempted to assassinate his white first grade teacher. Ghetto culture not only produces career criminals, it destroys the Black community’s best and brightest.

America doesn’t need more racism

We’re not here to badmouth Black Americans or whatever the legacy media labels that sector in society these days. Let facts speak for themselves. Black community leadership has some serious housecleaning to do. Before it can face off with other factions in society, it needs to quit making war on itself by victimizing the Black community for personal gain. The looting of Black Lives Matter coffers by its leadership doesn’t make for good optics. Another essay, to be sure, but it’s only one among many examples.

While statistics can be manipulated to twist the narrative in practically any direction, the raw data (what is actually recorded) doesn’t lie. If citizens were taught to be critical and analytical, perhaps they would see the proverbial forest through the trees.

Fifty-two percent of all homicides in the United States occur in only two counties: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago and surrounding area), and Los Angeles County, California. Some 1400 repeat offenders (i.e., career criminals) in Chicago commit over 86% of the crimes. Meanwhile, 65% of all homicides are committed by Black perpetrators while Black Americans comprise only 13 % of the total population.

And we ask why the prison population is predominantly Black?

According to Right Angle News Network, Libs of TikTok, and other non-legacy media, the official BLM account on X (formerly Twitter) has posted a video stating that Black Americans “have a right to violence” amid mass outrage over the slaying of Iryna Zarutska (a legally admitted and law abiding refugee from Ukraine) at the hands of Carlos Dejuan Brown Jr., a seriously demented Black male in Charlotte, North Carolina. Zarutska’s killer was a career criminal and totally apolitical thug, the kind that warring factions will welcome into their ranks should America descend into civil war.

Note the Palestinian-Arab keffiyeh. The Zarutska murder, with its gone-viral video documentation that inspired copycat killings of white women by Black males, is indisputable and speaks volumes about the consequences of race hatred.

“I got the white girl” - Iryna Zarutska’s killer’s first words after slicing her throat

He got the white girl

Now, imagine the outrage if any white male slit the throat of a random Black female, then yelled “I got the Black girl!” We’re not even talking rape here. We’re talking simple random murder. The victims cited in this essay, and many more, didn’t know their killers.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, National Crime Victimization Survey shows that while some 77,000 white women were reportedly raped by Black men over a five-year cycle (i.e., 2005-10, the latest period for which data is made available), not a single Black woman was reportedly raped by a white man. Since 2010, practically all recording agencies have come under pressure to bury the racial element, effectively masking the fact that Black-on-white crime is on the increase. Overall crime statistics in some jurisdictions may be falling, but Black-on-white crime is increasing across the board.

Do Black women simply not report sexual abuse at the hands of white male perpetrators? How believable is that? And why hasn’t there been a rash of random murders of Black women by white men?

Black radicals and their white virtue signalling disciples apologize for ghetto culture while legitimizing Black-on-white crime, thus throwing more and more fuel onto this ugly dumpster fire. Capitalizing on the internet’s propensity for disseminating misinformation, they do an enormous injustice to Black Americans.

“I do want people to know that, just because someone has committed a crime, it doesn’t make them a criminal.” - Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas

Iryna Zarutska’s killer, 34-year-old Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., had been arrested 14 times before her murder, with criminal charges dating back to 2007. On April 11, 2014, he was convicted of breaking and entering. While on probation, Brown was arrested for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted of armed robbery and incarcerated in state prison from 2015 to September 2020.

So, Jasmine. How is he not a criminal? How many crimes does one need to commit before the label sticks?

Why was Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. even on the street? Why doesn’t a long litany of crimes - like those of George Floyd for a well-known example - not make him a career criminal? Of course, we’re still throwing up bronze monuments to the non-murdered Floyd, so maybe that’s the answer.

Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.

The term “career criminal” has been scrubbed from the Woke lexicon.

Bethany McGee remains in critical condition in a Chicago hospital after suffering severe burns at the hands of a Black male assailant. Bethany was doused with gasoline and set ablaze aboard a Chicago Transit Authority train (euphemistically known as “The EL”) by a serial thug and career criminal with 72 previous convictions.

Neither Bethany nor her would-be assassin knew one another. Another Black man who grew up in a fatherless home attempts to murder a random white woman, no doubt inspired by the celebration of the murder of Iryna Zarutska by elements of the Black community.

According to court records, Bethany’s assailant, 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, has 22 prior arrests since 2016, and 53 criminal cases in Cook County since 1993, including nine felonies for which he pleaded guilty. Despite being a deranged, card-carrying bad actor, Reed has only served prison time twice, spending only 2-1/2 years in the slammer. A pat on the wrist of a career criminal.

Anyone volunteer to confront this character in a dark alley? Or anywhere? Judge Monica Maria Gonzalez released him after he knocked a social worker unconscious. It was the assailant’s 53rd arrest for violence.

Bethany survived the assault although she will undergo painful skin grafts and remain horribly disfigured for life. Iryna Zarutska and Logan Federico weren’t as lucky.

Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.

Left: Logan Federico. Right: her killer. Image source: Facebook

Logan Federico, a 22-year-old student at South Piedmont College at Waxhaw, North Carolina, was sleeping when a career criminal broke into her rental house and shot her to death, then went on a spending spree with her credit cards.

Alexander Devonte Dickey, 30, a Black career criminal with 40 prior charges, opened fire on the sleeping woman with a stolen gun after stealing valuables from the house. There was no reason for the killing except, perhaps, that the victim was white and female.

“She was asleep,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said, calling her a “true victim.” She wasn’t a threat to her attacker. She wasn’t even awake.

Logan’s parents were in the habit of texting their daughter every night, confirming she was safe. She wasn’t because no woman is. The last words they heard from her lips was “I love you.”

Now how many times did Alexander Devonte Dickey hear those same words from his parents’ lips? It’s next to impossible for a fatherless boy to later bond with other humans. Boys learn compassion and restraint from fathers, not mothers. “Loving” a child doesn’t necessarily involve showering them with gifts or even a stable home. Instead, it involves spending quality time with them. Love literally equates with one-on-one attention, a critical component missing from fatherless homes.

The only attention that Dickey can expect is a life sentence if he’s really lucky, a death sentence if he isn’t.

Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.

ONE ONLY NEEDS TO CONSIDER the social chaos unfolding in the United Kingdom to understand where America is going. In the UK, only the identity of white criminals is reported in the media. In the case of non-white perpetrators, no name, no photo, no reference to race or religion is permitted. Zero accountability.

Call it what it is: pure unadulterated racism, repackaged according to the Woke narrative.

But there’s another, more significant phenomenon happening in the UK that America needs to study.

Black families in the UK whose origins are in former British colonial possessions in Africa and elsewhere almost universally feature both a mother and a father in the home. Economically, and in every other way, they are far ahead of Black American families.

On the opposite hand, Black families from the Caribbean or the USA living in the UK display exactly the same characteristics as so many Black American families: dependence on welfare, juvenile delinquency, low academic achievement, low social mobility, high unemployment, drug and alcohol abuse, exceedingly high criminal convictions, and a lower standard of living than the general population. Most significantly, most of those families are fatherless.

It isn’t a question of white racism or even economics. It’s a question of Black ghetto culture.

Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent

Celebrating the murder of a human being has become characteristic of the Woke mind virus infecting Western society. Influencers in the Black community justified, and even celebrated, the random murder of Iryna Zarutska, while the Woke-Left celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Americans of all skin colours have lost their moral compass, that is, if they ever had one. Debate that in the comments section of this article if you wish, but please keep it clean.

The ideologizing of academia along Marxist-Islamist lines (including Critical Race Theory), the elevation of “trans theology” to a quasi-religion devoid of reason, institutionalized anti-Semitism, the emergence of sanctuary cities where rule of law is neutralized while violent crime surges, the rigging of elections in a single-party system wherein Democrats and Republicans are indistinguishable from one another, a concerted assault on freedom of speech, the cult of victimhood and the obsession with identity politics over universalism, and the death of meritocracy, have all led to a surge in Black-on-white crime in America.

Most troubling is the spike in Black-men-on-white-women crime.

There are two things that every society holds inviolable: its holy sites (places of worship and cemeteries) and its women. Again, reverse the players - a surge in white men raping and murdering Black women - and see how that feels. Imagine the uproar. The fact is that nobody really cares about the safety of white women in America, or anywhere, least of all intersectional feminists who mindlessly equate “white” with oppression and “Black” with victimhood.

Let’s also factor in the exhaustion with democracy that has produced a political elite that despises the opinions, wants, and needs of the majority, those who do all the work and pay most of the taxes.

It’s difficult to imagine the situation in the USA turning itself around anytime soon, if ever; nonetheless, the assaults on the women depicted in this article are not anomalies but huge red flags.

While the general public, including most non-whites, screams for more serious consequences for repeat offenders and the permanent incarceration of career criminals, and welcomes President Trump’s use of the National Guard to impose order in crime ridden cities where municipal administrations and police have failed to deliver the most basic level of public safety, these measures are mere bandaids slapped onto a massive life threatening wound.

You know, like the stab wound that Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. delivered to the neck of Iryna Zarutska that caused her to bleed to death within two minutes as nearby Black (and some white) passengers recorded her agony on their mobile phones then shuffled around her corpse to exit the train while justifying the murder in their own warped minds as social justice.

If the same attention paid to opposing deportations of undocumented immigrants were paid to resolving the issue of Black-on-white crime, economic and social conditions for Black Americans might actually improve. In an era of endless second chances, this is highly unlikely as the Black community paints itself into a corner. The fix is not to replace police with social workers. The fix is to reinvent the Black family.

A sad fact is that America needs more, not fewer, prisons. It needs more police and fewer social workers. It also needs more mental institutions. Why? Because the situation is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. Several generations of Black men have been consigned to social Azkaban because their own brothers are unredeemable career criminals.

The priorities of productive, working class Americans of all races must be placed ahead of DEI and other dubious, failed programs. America needs to restore meritocracy and cancel hand-outs. At the same time, the general public needs to be shielded from predators, regardless of their upbringing and endless excuses for bad behaviour.

While one has a right to acknowledge having been neglected, abused or denied the basic ingredients of a happy childhood, even to demand restitution, nobody has any right to shirk responsibility for their own bad behaviour going forward.

Commit crimes and go to jail. Commit more crimes and stay in jail. It isn’t rocket science. The young women cited this essay would be alive and healthy today had the American justice system functioned as intended.

Instead the system fails not only in preventing crime but also in punishing crime. “Restorative justice” is a hollow term when your own daughter has had her throat slit and bled to death or been set afire in a subway train or shot to death in her sleep. Failed programs like DEI that sidelined meritocracy while rewarding skin colour and political connections crippled the administration of justice and put public safety at risk. It’s literally killing women.

If you don’t believe that DEI is responsible for the tragic fates of the women cited in this essay, consider this: the perpetrators’ most recent releases were granted by judges representing a perfect cross-section of the American demographic: Black, Latina, white.

Judges Teresa Stokes, Monica Maria Gonzalez, and Bentley Price

Florida Representative Randy Fine, on X: “I’m going to introduce legislation to hold judges accountable when violent repeat offenders they release commit new crimes. It’s easy to release criminals when you’re protected by an armed bailiff at all times. The rest of us aren’t so lucky. Those 12+ judges that released Decarlos Brown Jr. should have their day in court too.”

In November 2023, a five-time convicted felon facing a mandatory 15-year prison sentence for his latest weapons offence in Chicago was instead allowed to walk free because a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional to bar criminals from owning guns.

Glen Prince, 37, already an extensive police file including three armed robberies and aggravated battery of a police officer when arrested for robbing three men on a Chicago train in September 2021, the same train where Bethany MaGee was doused with gasoline and set ablaze. Police arrested Prince with cocaine, a stolen credit card, and a fully loaded Smith & Wesson revolver, despite a federal law banning convicted felons from owning guns.

Prince was released from prison, then rearrested on separate charges accusing him of being an armed career criminal.

Anyone see the pattern yet?

Like BLM needs a good housecleaning, it’s time the American justice system acknowledges its failures. The DEI-hire and Woke-Left judges responsible for putting those women’s killers back on the streets after litanies of convictions for serious crimes of violence need to be pilloried and removed from positions of authority. They need to answer for the crimes of violent bad actors excused repeatedly and turned loose on society to wreak more murder and mayhem.

It’s highly unlikely that any kind of corrective measures will be taken before America itself descends into civil war. Like the Civil War of 1860-65, it will be a race war.

America cannot continue to ignore the huge elephant in the room. Americans cannot afford to support a subculture that costs society billions while cranking out career criminals, cookie-cutter style, by the thousands. This isn’t a question of colour but one of ghetto culture.

More bandaids, no solutions

In the wake of the Iryna Zarutska murder, legislators spewed forth ever more paper. Do psychos and career criminals even read? Actually, no. Most of them can’t.

America is noteworthy for handing out high school diplomas to functionally illiterate graduates who cannot recite their ABCs. The principle is called “No Child Left Behind,” meaning that school administrators cannot flunk a student for academic failure or expel them for antisocial behaviour. Instead, they proceed to college on football and basketball scholarships, then drop out to become career criminals.

That’s the life story of George Floyd. Whether one believes that Floyd was murdered, or died after swallowing six fentanyl tablets during his arrest, it’s still his life story. Fortunately, Floyd didn’t live long enough to slice anyone’s throat, although he did assault a pregnant woman with a handgun, amongst other faux pas.

So, here’s North Carolina’s list of proposed measures that won’t bring an innocent woman back to life, nor will they reduce the number of dangerous predators negotiating the revolving door of American justice. North Carolina is the state where Iryna Zarutska and Logan Federico were murdered by Black men whose CV’s were unsurprisingly interchangeable. The torching of Bethany Magee occurred in the same kind of public transit as Iryna Zarutska and could have occurred anywhere in the USA.

Removing cashless bail for certain offenses.

Defining a category of violent offences for which a judge or magistrate would be required to impose conditions for pretrial release such as GPS monitoring.

Establishing a protocol for requiring court officials to order mental health evaluations.

Requiring appeals against death sentences to be heard by the end of 2027.

Giving the North Carolina chief justice the ability to suspend magistrates.

Establishing that the victim using public transportation at the time of the crime as an aggravating factor when seeking the death penalty.

Directing the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction to identify another means of carrying out death sentences if lethal injection was declared unconstitutional or not possible due to the drugs being unavailable.

Okay, so tell us how any of the above measures could have prevented the murder of any of the women mentioned in this essay. Or anyone. Once a fatherless home spits a career criminal out into society, the product is irredeemable. Does anyone really think that these monsters update themselves on current legislation or are discouraged by the threat of a death sentence? History teaches otherwise.

What might have prevented these random murders is the presence of a father in the home. Black Americans experience homicide victimization rates of 28.4 per 100,000, nearly nine times higher than White Americans and four times higher than Hispanic Americans. At the same time, what characterizes the Black community are fatherless, single-mother homes.

The white women cited in this essay were murdered by Black men who grew up with bad role models in their lives. Blaming poverty isn’t enough to excuse their behaviour. Not only do these men hate whites, they hate women of all skin colours because they were never taught, by lesson or example, to respect other human beings.

In other words, ghetto culture spawns monsters.

Candlelight vigils for the slain won’t change the dynamic. America needs to quit worshipping ghetto culture, scoop up the monsters it has already spawned, then isolate and neutralize the influences that created them in the first place.

Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.

Some advice to women

Here’s some ad hoc advice to white women that’s valid for women of all skin colours and economic strata. Affluent White Female Urban Liberals (AWFULs) are invited to spew their venom in the comments to this article. On the other hand, readers who love their daughters, regardless of their race, religion, or skin colour, will understand the meaning.

No matter what pop culture may tell you about Black men having huge dongs, it just isn’t true. Emulating ghetto culture and longing to be a ghetto mama isn’t a worthy aspiration. It’s delusional. Real ghetto mamas are mostly miserable, ignorant wreaks, products of a self-perpetuating cycle of poverty and abuse.

In other words, they’d rather be you than themselves.

America doesn’t have a race problem. It has a problem race. Black Ghetto culture needs to go. Period.

Footnotes

Career criminal. Noun; a person who earns his or her income through criminal activities. (Source: Collins English Dictionary) The defendant was a career criminal, specialising in armed robbery and drug dealing. The AP Style Guide suggests that the word “Black” be capitalized when referring to race while “white” remains lower case.

Further Reading

The next American civil war will be (drum roll here…) a race war.