A shrunken head. Source: Wikipedia Commons, CC Licence

By guest author Francesco Rizzuto

AN ACQUAINTANCE ASKED if she might consult with me about life choices. Like, how I managed to live eight decades and still keep all my teeth? She expected some pointers that didn’t involve a middle finger. So, I advised her to brush her teeth, avoid fistfights, and not waste people’s time. Life is short.

Yesterday, I read a fake news report that the Smithsonian Museum has pulled down a bronze monument to George Floyd. It spiked my memory of another museum that figured momentarily in my life. Like so many of my bad decisions (not fake news), I didn’t jump at the opportunity to become curator at what was perhaps the world’s most intriguing institution: Vancouver’s original “Museum of the Weird.”

The Smithsonian has announced that it will move George Floyd to storage.

Some decades ago, I had the unique opportunity to purchase the contents of an entire museum along with a lease on the premises. The widowed owner was only asking $2,000 ($5,000 in 2025). In retrospect, I should have quit my job in the corporate sector and assumed the more genteel role of curator, complete with threadbare tuxedo and pince nez, both of which I already owned.