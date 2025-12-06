By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

FOR EVERY ASPIRING DIGITAL NOMAD and woke-Left (or Right) expat, here’s a sliver of advice: Europeans like to keep their nether regions clean.

So, how many of you Americans shower at least once a day?

Hence, this article.

First experiences and lasting impressions

My first encounter with the bidet was at the Hotel Roma in August of 1964.

I was overnighting in Rome enroute to the University of Bologna. At first, I believed the strange fixture in the men’s washroom down the hall was some kind of Bauhaus urinal and pissed in it.

That was the extent of my familiarity with Italian hygienic practices until learning that many European lodgings of that era featured neither room heating nor piped-in hot water. People were showering and bathing about once a year, whether they needed it or not, but scrupulously kept their genitals, anuses, and feet (yes, their feet!) clean by scrubbing them with soap and water in the bidet after voiding the bowels or doing you-know-what.

Paris prostitute washing her nether regions in the bidet. Brassaï photo circa 1935

After scrubbing your nether regions, you can wash out your socks and underwear in the bidet and hang them to dry. Voila! Next morning, they’re clean and fresh.

So, yeah. One really only needs a single change of undergarments. Meanwhile, science tells us that couples who sleep naked enjoy closer relationships and better sex, thanks to the bidet.

Of course, back in the day there wasn’t hot water piped to bidets, only cold. It’s amazing how quickly one adjusts to the shock of ice cold H2O on their equipment. Even more interesting is that this kink hasn’t attracted more attention at the Folsom Street Fair. Practically the entire European continent is (or rather was) into it.

Like their first sexual encounter, few Americans forget their first encounter with the bidet.

Political and social implications of the bidet

From a climate crisis standpoint, bidets reduce the need for toilet paper, doing more to fight climate change than tossing canned soup at the Mona Lisa or dumping coloured dye into Venetian canals. They save trees which absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen for humans to breath.

Readers can apply whatever political analysis they like to the following table.

If Bidets were weapons, Ukraine would have won its war with Russia before it even started. Ukraine imports or manufactures the most bidets of any country in the world. Consumer demand is astronomical.

The urge to power-wash one’s caboose is practically the only thing that Christians, Muslims, and Jews can agree upon, confirming that cleanliness is indeed next to godliness. The bidet is commonly found in Catholic countries and required by law in some, while Israel has the highest number of bidet importers per capita, rivalling the UAE. In terms of who has the sweetest smelling culo, well, let the reader be judge.

The country with zero bidets and 119 million people gave birth to the Muslim Brotherhood. Go figure.

Nonetheless, Islam has many strict rules concerning excretion wherein anal washing with water is required. Consequently, where Islam is the predominant religion, water for anal washing is provided in most toilets, if not via the classic bidet, then alternatively by the hand-held “bidet shower“ or shattaf (شَطَّافَة), better known as the “Bum Gun.”

Great Snakes, Greta! Those genocidal Israelis have destroyed all the Bum Guns!

An average person uses only 0.5 litre (1/8 US gallon) of water for cleansing using a bidet, much less than is needed for manufacturing toilet paper. Scientific American advises that using a bidet is “much less stressful on the environment than using paper.” Now, isn’t that informative?

Naturally, the clever Japanese have done Europeans one better by combining the bidet with an ordinary toilet seat and electrifying it, which makes sense if you’re living six to a 30 square meter (300 square feet) flat in Tokyo. The contraption lights up like a Christmas tree, plays soothing music, spray’s your tushy with soothing warm water, then dries it with a blast of heated air. There’s even a sub-group on Fetlife.com dedicated to the experience.

Drinking beer with the Krauts

While working on a Canadian engineering project with a team of Germans some years ago, the subject of the bidet reared its ugly head.

Our habit was to retire to the nearest pub for a liquid lunch which was educational because I’d never imagined that Germans, or any species for that matter, could consume such a humongous volume of beer in a single sitting. Canadian beer is stronger than the American or even most German varieties, and everybody was soon best Best Friends Forever although our fathers had once been mortal enemies.

One of the Germans confessed to his pet peeve. Canadian lodgings had no bidet. How was anyone to keep sanitary?

Not being a bona fide Canadian myself, but instead a cheap import like my German colleagues, I commented that in Italy we wash our feet in the bidet. The whole table broke into a raucous, drunken uproar. You see, Germans have always looked down on the Italians as a nation of dirty, ignorant, immoral louts.

The thing is, as they consumed litre after litre of beer, the Germans would kick off their shoes and, not having washed their feet since departing Hamburg three months earlier, they quickly stank up the room. That’s when we knew it was time to return to the office.

Christmas again (sigh)

My children gifted us a Japanese toilet seat with all the aforementioned features as a 2024 Christmas gift. It was meant as a consolation after Donald J. Trump won a second term only a month earlier.

The gadget has been sitting in its unopened box because, well, we already have a real bidet and how many can a person, or even a family, use? It’s bad enough that I need to run a snake through the drain pipe every six months to dislodge a thick wad of accumulated pubic hair, so scrubbing one’s furry muff at multiple locations suggests more plunging and roto-rooting.

It’s not like we’re trying to save toilet paper either, although during the Covid pandemic, there was a run on arse-wipe in the local markets. I guess people feared a water shortage rendering the bidet useless, and one can always burn paper in the fireplace or BBQ or just toss it.

Curiously, the price of toilet paper has been steeply rising along with rape statistics and the cost of motor fuel. Like all commodities, the product must be delivered to the market shelves before it connects with your bottom. Perhaps it’s the same for rape. My family prefers the non-skid variety and that isn’t cheap.

Now that Ursula Van der Leyden and her sabre rattling European Union cohorts are ramping up for war with Russia (second only to Ukraine in number of bidets), I’ve decided to install that Japanese toilet seat-bidet assembly as well as stocking up on dried beans and rice, as if either would blunt the impact of a nuclear missile or deflect drone attacks.

Since we’re only a hundred kilometres from an American nuclear missile base in the Mediterranean, perhaps it’s a good idea to wash before kissing our sorry arses goodbye.