THERE’S NO BETTER WAY TO RUB A READER’S NOSE IN DOGGIE DOO than for a national (international) news organ to first run a racist, anti-Semitic, totally unvetted rant accusing Israeli Defense Force of training dogs to rape Hamas prisoners, then follow up the ensuing protests with a “Love Letter.”

“What dogs teach us about unconditional love” isn’t a harmless commentary on dating apps. It’s a veiled slap in readers’ faces. What does the NY Times think it’s doing?

We know. But do they?

"When I was growing up and other kids talked about their dads heroically battling the Nazis, I kept quiet. I didn't want to admit that my father had actually fought for a year on the same side of the Nazis." - Nicholas Kristoff

Nicholas Kristoff is the overly indulged fluffed who churned out the disputed NYT article (amongst other dubious reporting) asserting that IDF dogs were trained to rape Palestinian detainees. Naturally, he cited only anonymous, pseudo-named, unvetted sources. We won’t rehash the gruesome details here, simply because Substack is already inundated with articles on the topic.

What’s noteworthy is that the New York Times, in its scramble forf damage control while dodging responsibility for disseminating misinformation, has sought to paper over the stench with references to Kristoff’s Pulitzer Prizes. Everyone knows that such awards heaped on their members by academic and professional organizations, political parties, and academia constitute nothing more than a deaf-mute choir singing its own praises.

It isn’t difficult to understand why Nicholas Kristoff is a Jew hater. His Nazi parents made him that way.

Who knows? My own WWII veteran father (POW 1945) may have faced Kristoff’s father across the front lines in France and Germany. Of the 380 of my father’s comrades-in-arms captured in January 1945 and consigned to Buchenwald, only 76 returned alive at war’s end, four months later. Although we are not Jewish, our parents didn’t raise us to hate anyone.

The New York Times is emblematic of a society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed that panders to a pseudo-intellectual audience of wannabe bourgeoisie. Other than the Review of Books, it’s a waste of good wood pulp better invested in fabricating IKEA furniture. Or just let the trees grow. At least they absorb CO2 and emit oxygen and don’t poison anyone’s mind. Every time I read the NYT, I feel all the oxygen sucked out of the room. I mean, how many lies, and how much vicious innuendo, can anyone tolerate before nausea takes over?

Then, of course, there’s New York’s Mayor, Zohran Kwame Mamdani, and his horrid wife Rama. Their cabal of hate mongers has the NY Times by the short hairs. There’s no free press under communism or Islam and editors know it; nonetheless, they see the writing on the wall and scramble to get on side with the ruling junta. Every one of the NYT’s editors envisions himself as the woke reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels.

Thank’s to promises of free public transportation, free rent, free sex trade workers, free groceries, and a Jew-free city - not to mention a promise to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu and haul him before a Stalinist people’s court - New Yorkers who actually pay taxes and support the city’s unwashed are packing their bags. Florida offers better climate, both actually and figuratively. Florida has also banned the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR.

Americans owe this Unholy Trinity a kiss-off letter.

Those NYC voters experiencing serious buyer’s remorse owe these professional haters a kiss-off letter. More on how write one later.

NYC’s Marxist-Islamist mayor celebrates the Quran’s mandate to murder all Jews in the world. He conveniently fails to mention the 800,000 Jews expelled from Arab countries after 1947. And, of course, the Holocaust. Click on the link to view the video.

If you’re a subscriber to the New York Times, then do what I did. Cancel your subscription. You may be more ideologized than NYC’s mayor, more woke than a Harvard gender studies prof, more demented than the average Affluent White Female Urban Liberal (AWFUL). That red MAGA ball cap may be literally welded to your cranium. But one and all, the NY Times despises you. It only loves your money.

Do what I did and write them a kiss-off letter. Here’s a handy guideline, but if your heart is a veteran of endless failed relationships, then you probably don’t need one.

End your love affair with the NY Times.

Why? Because the NY Times is poised to become the target of the most noteworthy and highest value libel suit in human history.

When the Israeli Prime Minister (love him or hate him) announces a lawsuit citing the malicious invention and dissemination of blood libels that have resulted in large numbers of deaths, and the plaintiff is financially powerful enough to pursue legal remedies until hell freezes over, then you surely recognize that a soon-to-declared-bankrupt NY Times will be relocating to Gaza. Or maybe Tehran. Or maybe Pyongyang.

Not even the National Enquirer dares to side with it.

And no, Louise, there is no bottom.