Zone of Sulphur

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Sandra Klein's avatar
Sandra Klein
17h

I ended my subscription a year ago. Another unfortunate thing about the NYT is the number of liberal Jews who write for this antisemitic paper and those brainwashed liberal Jews who read it.

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Zone of Sulphur's avatar
Zone of Sulphur
24m

The reason there are so many liberal Jews on NYT staff is that Jewish families, as a rule, value education. Since American educational institutions were captured by the woke- Left, this is the product. Don't pity these people. They will eventually regret their involvement and the damage they've inflicted, if they ever do come out of the woke tunnel.

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