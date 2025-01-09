READERS MAY RECALL a Zone of Sulphur article entitled “Trump As Performance Artist”

The resurrection of Donald J. Trump from the political dead brings to mind a lesser known artist (lesser known for his painting, that is) but equally accomplished as a performance artist: Adolph Hitler.

In February of 2019, a rather unusual event took shape at the Weidler auction house in Nuremberg, the site of some of the most inspiring political rallies of the 1930’s and where the Nazi war criminals were tried for their crimes against humanity in the post-war period after 1945.

Sixty-three paintings attributed to the Nazi dictator Adolph Hitler were to have gone on the auction block at rather modest prices, modest by modern art sales standards, that is, from $21,000 to $50,000. At the last minute, however, the Nuremberg-Fuerth prosecution department appeared with a warrant to confiscate all the art works on offer that day.

The excuse given by the authorities was suspicion that the works were fakes. An investigation had been opened into the chain of ownership, they said, but it seems that the main issue was political correctness. Nuremberg’s mayor, Ulrich Maly, had condemned the proposed sale as being “in bad taste.” With Neo-Nazism on the rise these days, right-thinking Germans quite naturally wish to avoid offering this rabble any free propaganda opportunities.

Politics aside, gallery and auction house owners are usually not artists although many are collectors. They are women and men of business. Their art is making money, while indulging in the realm of aesthetics on a professional level, for profit. I’ve known a few gallery owners in my time. They tend to be quite knowledgeable about art history generally and many are experts in the works of certain major artists.

When collecting, it’s wise to purchase only works that come with a certificate of authenticity issued by an acknowledged expert in the field, usually a university professor with a history of publishing monographs and books on the particular artist whose work one intends to purchase. But even these experts can be fooled by a skilled art forger. While it may look like a duck, waddle like a duck, and quack like a duck, without DNA who can say it isn’t a racoon in a duck suit?

The historical record attests that young Adolph Hitler tried for years to make a living as an artist in his native Austria and produced hundreds of drawings and paintings. The gamut of his subjects runs from architecture to landscape to still life to female nudes. He enjoyed working in watercolours and, to be quite honest, displayed a modicum of skill in the medium.

Nonetheless, as most wannabe, and a few has-been, artists will attest, trying to make it as an artist is a process akin to death by a thousand cuts. One might eventually see his or her paintings reproduced in a glossy, expensively bound volume gracing the coffee table of somebody of the so-called One-Percent class, but it’s virtually guaranteed not to happen within the artist’s lifetime. Adolph Hitler the artist was no exception.

Vienna Opera House. Watercolour, 1912

Hitler, of course, is long dead.