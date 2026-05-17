Zone of Sulphur

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William Aronstein's avatar
William Aronstein
6d

I wouldn’t base too much on the rib hypothesis. That stems from a translation issue in the King James Version. Eve was fashioned from Adam’s « tzela » meaning his entire « side » not his rib. In other words, similar to the story recounted by Aristophanes, Adam was split in half - Eve was literally « his other half » - an idiom we still use today. And it was not the Asher’s who went into exile with the Jews, it was the Shekinah, the very presence of the Deity expressed in a feminine form.

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Elguapo102's avatar
Elguapo102
6d

Thanks for a fresh look at an alternatve narrative for the social insanity now present.

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