By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

THERE’S AN INTRIGUING SHORT STORY entitled “LILITH” by the late Jewish-Italian author Primo Levi (1919-87).

Levi’s is a rehashing of Genesis and how God came to create the mythical Eve. I won’t republish it word-for-word here, although it’s only around a seven-minute read for the literate, slightly more for the five-second meme crowd.

Lilith was the first mate of Adam (the first male) but she wasn’t created from his rib. That was Eve, who came later.

According to Jewish folklore, God allegedly took a hunk of clay and divided it equally into two parts, then fashioned first a female figure (Lilith), then a male figure (Adam). Rather than having to repeat the process 8.3 billion times, God instructed Lilith to lie on her back while Adam mounted her and, well, you know.

Lilith refused to lie down submissively and instead demanded that she take the dominant role, riding his stallion, although God hadn’t even gotten around to creating horses. An argument ensued.

Now, remember that both figures were fashioned from equal amounts of clay; therefore, Lilith enjoyed the same musculature and strength as Adam and could have matched him both blow for blow and BJ for BJ, had the need arisen. While Adam tried to force himself on her, rape proved impossible.

Flying into a rage, Lilith shouted “Aren’t we created equal? I demand equal rights for equal work!” then stormed off to live at the bottom of the Red Sea, and you know where that is.

The Red Sea. Public domain.

God was nonplussed. Obviously, He’d never met a real woman.

I'm going to make a longish tale shorter by telling readers what they already know. God took a rib from Adam’s side and fashioned a more submissive wife for him who, a short time later, met a cool serpent in the Garden and did what any ambitious girl might do: she let the snake have his way with her. The rest is history.

Or is it?

The return of Lilith

Later in first century Judea, the Hebrews rebelled against their Roman overlords. There was no IDF in those days. The Hebrews received a severe thrashing wherein Jerusalem was destroyed and the Jewish people let away in chains, to be dispersed throughout the Roman Empire which was quite extensive in those days, pretty much all of the known world.

Meanwhile, God was in trouble. His wife, Ashera (Hebrew: אֲשֵׁרָה), reprimanded God for not having upheld his covenant with the Chosen People, instead allowing them to become enslaved and dispersed over the planet. Ashera decided she’d go with the Jews into captivity, just to make a point, and moved to Italy where she resided until Mussolini’s regime enacted the Racial Laws of 1936. In 1943, she was detained with her people and shipped to Auschwitz where she perished in the gas chambers.

God was devastated.

What he then did is what most men would do when their wives walk through the door: he took up with a much younger mistress. Can you guess who she was?

That’s right: Lilith. And that’s why there’s so much conflict in the modern world.

Lilith has become an intersectional feminist icon and for good reason. She’s an all around shit disturber and big-time ball buster. Nonetheless, if I had a choice between dating, say, Annette Funicello (my teen heartthrob) and Lilith, I’d take Lilith.

Annette and me, circa 1958

Why? Because while Annette represented the “good girl,” Lilith promised higher returns and more milage per gallon of gas. Where I live, gas is peaking at two euros per litre (US $12 per gallon). I’ve been forced to give up driving.

Back in the day, when gas sold for twenty-five cents per gallon, all a dude needed was one thin quarter, a dab of Brylcreem (or better: a ducktail), and a shiny pair of shoes to score. Having one’s own wheels was like a chick magnet, and all you needed was to drive around. So yeah, maybe fifty cents. My beat-up 1937 Pontiac only got around 16 miles per gallon, and I was careful never to leave the motor running while parked.

Those days sometimes come back to haunt.

Identical to my own bike but in red.

Before abandoning North America for sunnier, less turbulent climes, I would ride my Kawasaki Vulcan 850 downtown to work each day. The Vulcan is a Japanese-built chopper and a great road bike. Flashy as hell with a nifty windscreen and twin black leather, silver studded saddle bags.

If I counted the times that young women hailed me like a taxi cab, pleading for a ride home, I’d run out of fingers and toes. By that time, however, I already had six decades on my personal clock and daren’t remove the helmet and visor. Under the leathers, though, I was still 21 and up for whatever. A snake in the garden by any other name.

Back to Lilith

Lilith was once the proverbial moon shiner’s daughter. 80 proof. Trouble is, she hasn’t aged very well.

And that’s the problem with humankind, isn’t it. Time creates monsters of us all.

Lilith reappears in modern society as the Affluent White Female Urban Liberal (AWFUL). True to the curse she threw onto God back some millions of years ago, she now commands an army of useful idiots who support murder and mayhem in the world, directing the conflict in the Middle East from her command post beneath the Red Sea.

Lilith is the she-devil who appeared to Muhammed in a sixth century fever dream, convincing the Prophet that she was the Angel Gabriel. Everything that follows makes perfect sense. Lilith hates women, hence Female Genital Mutilation.

One day, Lilith will stroll into London, or Rome, or Paris, or New York City packing a suitcase nuke.

Now, if I were in Adam’s shoes, I’d have let her climb on top. Would have saved so much pain and suffering in the world.

Today’s thought: