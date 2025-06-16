Tommy Robinson, enemy of the UK establishment.

THE PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM is afraid of him. The UK police have arrested him and their judges jailed him. He insists on solitary confinement, not because he is wracked with guilt over his own behaviour or plagued with doubts about a belief system shared by the vast majority of Britons, but because he fears assassination by criminal Muslim inmates. King Charles II remains mute, as if loss of national identity was unworthy of a monarch’s attention.

Tommy Robinson isn’t his real name, but that’s immaterial. Zone of Sulphur isn’t the name of any of the writers who contribute to this e-zine. Nonetheless, what we share with TR is a commitment to truth. We are not beholden to power, ignorance, or hatred.

“It is the responsibility of the wise to be truthful.” – Jordan Peterson

If the high fliers of the anglophone world (USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) were honest, they would admit that their societies share three significant characteristics: racism, bigotry, and greed.

If one cares to dissect the history of contemporary national entities spawned in the womb of colonialism and nourished on the teat of capitalism, that enforce their agendas both domestic and international with violence, it becomes obvious that political parties reflect the interests of their individual states, provinces, regions, and cities. Geographical areas of the Americas reflect the peculiar political and religious stances of the UK, France, Spain, and Portugal. More importantly, domestic and foreign policy - especially pertaining to immigration - reflects the political goals of individual national leaders.

What Tommy Robinson is saying is that some cultures are incompatible with others; nonetheless, coexistence is possible so long as the interlopers don’t insist on the demise of the dominant culture. The problem is that the dominant politico-religious stance of the majority of immigrants to the UK is Islam, a winner-take-all assault both by aggression and stealth on whatever non-Muslim belief system currently prevails. Any political system (given that Islam is not a religion per se) that disallows coexistence with non-adherents and mandates the erasure of entire races and cultures (i.e., Jews) from the world, is incompatible with the values that shaped the United Kingdom and the broader Commonwealth.

The blood libel (Jewish deicide) first cooked up by Christians was institutionalized by the Prophet Muhammed. The struggle of Arab-Muslims in Palestine is not primarily about statehood for Palestinians. It’s about Islam’s mindless obsession with the murder of all Jews in the world and, in time, world domination. Pogrom by any other name (Final Solution, “From the river to the sea,” Intifada, whatever) is still a pogrom. This is TR’s message: the world has the same problem with Islam that the UK currently faces.

Thousands of such anti-terrorism barriers are cropping up across the UK and Europe.

The Tommy Robinson experience has demonstrated that pogroms don’t end with attacks on Jews and their institutions. Western culture, Western democratic institutions, and the entire notion of the nation state are coming under attack by Islamists both inside and outside Western countries. Meanwhile, UK and European leaders look after their own political skins and to hell with the country at large.

One and all, they hate Tommy Robinson.