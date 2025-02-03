Click on the image to read the article.

DISCOVERED A DIAMOND in my Substack feedbag today, amidst the usual flurry of self-aggrandizing blog posts by talentless writers.

Because it’s Sunday and I don’t attend church services, and my partner no longer allows bedtime (never mind morning) noodling, I’m going express my frustration by sharing the doom and gloom online. That’s what the linked article is all about: how we have more digital memories than real world memories, and what kind of monsters we are becoming. Now, how depressing is that?

Whatsapp-ed a link to my loved ones but they aren’t going to read it. Why? Because their collective attention span no longer exceeds a 5-second meme. When the author talks about people at the low and high-ends of social media usage in terms of hours spent (squandered?) online, my family scores big on the dopamine addiction scale. Still, as a so-called “responsible parent,” I feel compelled to brow beat them with facts and figures, making enemies all around. Nobody is talking to me anymore and why should they? They can’t pry their attention away from the blinking little screen long enough to actually hate me, so perhaps that’s a plus.

I’m going to share an article I published some years ago on Medium, in an era when we all held real jobs and still engaged in real world conversations. Here it is in its entirety.

Bullets Versus Social Media

Which are more lethal?

Author derivative image. Photo (left) by Arnav Singhal on Unsplash

I WAS WALKING DOWN a busy street yesterday. The stranger next to me on the sidewalk wasn’t looking where he was going. Instead, he was watching a YouTube video on his smartphone. I don’t know for sure, but it could very well have been this one:

Video source: CONAN on TBS (via YouTube)

At the first pedestrian crossing, he plunged straight into passing traffic. Instinctively, I grabbed his arm, hauling the perambulating zombie out of harm’s way as a speeding car swerved dangerously to a void what would have been certain death, and perhaps a manslaughter charge for the driver who may have been texting on his smartphone. He likely would not have heard the gunshot that killed him, metaphorically speaking, never mind the potential for causing a multi-vehicle collision and who-knows-how-many fatalities. Unlike Conan’s linked video, real life isn’t always comedic, but more often tragic.

This moron didn’t look me in the face or utter even a single word in gratitude for handing him back his life. When the traffic light changed to green (he only sensed this because the crowd surged forward to cross), he just kept to the same routine as before, eyes glued to little glowing screen. No “Thanks for saving my bacon, dude.” No “Kiss my arse, muthafucka.” Nada.

The guy was obviously drugged but not by any controlled substance.