“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, and traitors are not victims…but accomplices.” - George Orwell

If you don’t already know the late George Orwell, then it’s time you meet him. Try a Google search.

Five years after the 2020 Democratic victory, I’m still waiting for Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal) to finish her thinking and praying and announce the issuance of >100 arrest warrants for her Republican colleagues both federal and state who signed onto Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s lawsuit. Of course, it’s a characteristic of old age that folks like myself and Nancy collect rubber bands and bits of string that never find further usage.

You know, the lawsuit that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election? Add to those traitors all the sitting House Representatives and Senators who in any way planned, encouraged, supported, or apologized for the January Sixth Insurrection. They belonged in the dock, but instead, we’d have all become accomplices in their treachery. By 2025, that’s exactly what we are.

As Orwell pointed out, we are all accomplices in our leaders’ treachery and, ultimately, in our own destruction.