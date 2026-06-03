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Ann K Sterzinger's avatar
Ann K Sterzinger
1d

So I am not the only one who is worried about French nukes falling into god-bothering hands... let me say right now, if you see me writing a book with this theme, I had the idea at least three years ago.

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Ann K Sterzinger's avatar
Ann K Sterzinger
1d

My god, these assholes can't even spell "soumettez" properly.

Peine de mort!!

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