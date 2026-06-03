By guest columnist Leonora Davallo

“I LOVE PARIS IN THE SPRINGTIME, I love Paris in the Fall, I love Paris in the summer when it sizzles…” - Cole Porter

When it sizzles?

My favourite city in all the world used to be Paris. The Louvre, the Musee d’Orsay, the Seine. The crepes, although a very lovely Parisian lady advised me that Parisians don’t eat crepes which are now made by Algerians for tourist consumption. I guess it’s like tapas in Spain, but that’s a whole other essay.

When I think Paris, I think of George Gershwin’s jazz-inspired symphonic poem “An American in Paris.”

I think of the Eiffel Tower…

Okay, so enough intro. Now comes the confession.

Paris is no longer my favourite city.

The reality of Paris is that it’s unsafe for women. Between Islamist thugs and rioting soccer hooligans, not to mention swarms of unruly tourists issuing from discount airline flights every five minutes, Paris isn’t where I will ever again spend a holiday. Paris is a looney bin.

Worst of all, Paris is burning.

Your churches shall burn by God’s will

Even the Nazis spared Paris.

Perhaps that’s too much to expect from the >10 percent of the French population that identifies as Muslim and longs to complete Hitler’s Final Solution. Paris is rapidly becoming the poster child for why no Western country should allow Muslim immigration.

Sound racist? Or (heaven forbid) Islamophobic?

France doesn’t have a race problem, right? You know: liberté, egalité, fraternité? That’s pretty much everything that the Quran disallows. With ten percent its total population being followers of a seventh century Arabian bandit, the land of Descartes and Voltaire is barrelling headlong toward civilizational suicide.

“…a society which considers an illiterate, misogynist, racist, pederast Bronze Age warlord as the perfect example for all men to follow for all time will produce Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. There is no mystery here. Yet, in the West, talking heads from all sides of the political isle insist that Muslims are immune to this cultural sculpturing.” - IslamoMisia

No, France doesn’t have a race problem. Instead, it has a problem race. More precisely, it has a problem ethnic group bent on destroying both French culture and democratic governance.

If any European Union country had any sense, they would look at France and scream “Not for me!” But they haven’t any sense. So what’s the inevitable outcome?

The outcome is written in graffiti all over the walls.

There are three things that every human society deems sacred: Its places of worship, its cemeteries, and its women.

There are three things that every human society, even Muslims, deem sacred and inviolable: its places of worship, its cemeteries, and its women. France’s Muslims have proudly desecrated and aggressively violated every one of these icons. Nonetheless, the intrepid Emmanuel Macron has invited some six million troublesome Gazans into his country, as if it were his own private fief.

Either Europe will soon become the Caliphate as Muslim leaders so confidently predict, or the Americans will return for a third time in slightly more than a century to pull Europeans’ pathetic arses out of the fire. Western Europe and the United Kingdom are rushing headlong toward civil war.

How do we know this?

When a country’s most visible cultural and religious icon - in this case Notre Dame Cathedral - is burned practically to the ground and nobody has the courage to admit who did it, you know that Islam has already achieved its first major conquest on the European continent.

Professional organizations have their clubs. I was once a member of the Engineers Club and the Society of Fire Protection Engineers. That should be enough credentials to endorse the linked article and recognize arson when I see it. Of course, no French politician would dare point to an epidemic of church burnings by Muslim arsonists in the country and suggest that Notre Dame might have experienced the same fate. They remember the fate of the Charlie Hebdo victims and Salman Rushdie and countless other critics of Islam and they tremble.

Here’s something I learned in over 30 years of fire protection engineering and investigation: a heavy timber roof is very difficult to ignite. The older and heavier the timber, the harder it is to set fire to a structure. This seems like an oxymoron but it isn’t.

Many heavy industrial buildings from the 19th to 20th centuries are built like Notre Dame. Some feature industrial processes that involve large volumes of ignitable liquids, flame cutting and welding, and other activities that would appear to introduce elevated fire risk. So, why don’t insurance carriers demand excessive fire protection measures or even sprinklers in these environments? It’s because heavy timbers in themselves resist ignition. They need what’s called an “accelerant” to keep them burning.

Ever try to build a campfire with only dry logs and no tinder?

The uninformed will liken a wooden building to a campfire wherein some split tree trunk pieces are balanced over a mess of finely shaved tinder then ignited with a match. Even then, the fire often goes out and must be rekindled several times before breaking out the marshmallows.

Buildings are exactly like that. They are a conflagration waiting to happen but mainly because of their contents, what’s called “fire loading.” Your home has a lots of combustible materials inside. It’s not the structure that starts burning. It’s that smouldering cigarette you dropped into bed when you fell asleep, or perhaps the faulty electrical wiring. Or maybe your angry, resentful son with his jerry can of gasoline and a Bic lighter.

Notre Dame Cathedral wasn’t like that. Nobody was smoking on a feather bed in the attic. It was an incombustible stone structure with a heavy timber roof that withstood every threat, including lightning (the most frequent cause of fire in large structures) since 1163 CE. That’s almost 860 years before it was torched.

Notre Dame was a victim of arson.

Why the Americans are coming

Why would the USA rush to intervene militarily in European affairs as it did during World Wars I & II? Why would it need to again garrison the European continent?

The answer is simple.

America cannot allow any Western nuclear power to descend into civil war, fearing that its nuclear arsenal would fall into Islamist hands. Both France and the United Kingdom are nuclear powers with enormous Muslim populations and large numbers of Muslim politicians wielding political power. Imagine a British nuclear armed submarine with a rebellious Islamist crew on a trajectory toward Zohran Mamdani’s New York City. Imagine a repeat of the 1979 Iranian revolution restaged on British or French soil. Given the current inept government, troubled economies, and escalating ethnic tensions in these two countries, it isn’t difficult to guess the outcome.

Islamists have declared their goal and the Muslim communities of Europe have come out decisively behind them. Dissenting European public figures such as Tommy Robinson and Rupert Lowe and Marine LePen have been equally unequivocal as to how their disciples will deal with the threat.

Get the picture? No?

Okay, so pile up some nice dry logs, stuff some twigs and crumpled newspaper beneath, then set a match to the pile.

Or just break out the gasoline and torch your own home. Now how does that feel?

Further reading