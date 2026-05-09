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JBK
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Very good article! I already dislike identifying the alphabet groups by those letters...which I can never remember, LOL. Since you mentioned your experience I will enter mine from your article. No not all of us enjoyed having sex with our stepdad. I anguished over that for ever it seems. Told my mother and of course she did not believe me. This was in the early 60's. And I agree with what you feel. By the way I ran away from home at 14..my Mom's parents took me in and would not give me up. But I have 3 grown sons and grandchildren.....I watched as much as I could my young sons like a damn hawk, trusted no one....grandkids the same(when I have them). You are innocent only so long and the decision to have sex should be your decision, on your terms. Luckily none of my boys "got any girl pregnant" (condoms? Don't know didn't ask) I believe they were all 18 or older but as I said by then I didn't ask.

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