Warning: This essay may rekindle PTSD in some readers. As human beings and as parents, we often perceive childrearing on a collision course with the politically correct. We don’t always agree with professionals, school boards, or the law. We’re not always right, but then we’re not always wrong. And when it comes to human sexuality, one can only stumble through the minefield, hoping to emerge unscathed.

I was going to entitle this article “LGBTP: Lesbian-Gay-Bi-Trans-Priests” but pedophilia isn’t the exclusive domain of religious leaders. Readers will find my personal views on violence and sexual abuse within the Catholic school system in this article, so please go there for more details, that is, if you can stomach any more of this topic.

I’ll apologize in advance for the disconcerted, emotion-infused outpouring, but nobody who’s been on the inside of the issue can write in an objective, unemotional voice.

Here’s how it started.

The Gen Z POV

My 20-something daughter asked what my response might be if she confessed to being lesbian. During high school, several of her schoolmates and friends had already come out as lesbian and gay, so the question wasn’t entirely unexpected. Eager to get on side with the politically correct, it seems their parents threw up no barriers to their children’s exploration of gender options. After all, they were being told by teachers that there are 200 different genders and, as homework exercises, were instructed to choose their own. One boy decided he was a cat and returned to school with a sandbox so he wouldn’t need to use the pet bathroom where there were no tampon dispensers or other amenities.

My response was that her gender orientation and sexual preferences weren’t really any of my business, so long as she practiced safe sex. After all, one can contract some nasty STDs from both opposite and same sex partners. Anyone for a shot of gonorrhoea with an HIV chaser?

Still, I believe that governmental authority ends at the bedroom. Anal intercourse (sodomy), even among consenting heterosexual couples, was once prosecutable under Western criminal codes, and in Muslim countries still attracts the death penalty under Sharia.

Four gay men slow-hanged in Tehran. Slow hanging takes upwards of 30 minutes to render a victim unconscious while onlookers jeer and capture Instagram moments.

The hypocrisy is almost too much to bear. While chocolate starfish (a MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ 1 euphemism for anal sex play) will get you thrown off the top of a minaret or hung from a mobile construction crane in any Muslim-ruled country, it’s A-Okay to sexually molest babies. The Quran hasn’t been called “the motherlode of bad ideas” for nothing.

Nonetheless, I don’t think that parents should dictate their offspring’s choices in terms of a life partner, temporary or otherwise. Kids need to explore. It could be an opposite or same sex relationship or even a life-size silicone “Real Doll” for that matter. It’s simply none of anybody’s damn business.

So, I told my daughter that my concern was for her happiness and that if she was content in the arms of another girl or woman then that was fine with me. If said female partner (or male partner) abused her, then that’s a different story. Setting my Sicilian blood to boil is never a good idea. Like the old Mafioso once said: “The man who waits less than 20 years to take his revenge is a fool.” I wouldn’t wait even 20 seconds to rip the heart out of anyone who hurt my kid.

That’s how I got started onto the subject of “Pedosexuality.”

What the experts say

The American Psychiatric Association has this to say: …paraphilia [is] defined as a disorder where adults or adolescents 16 years of age or older have intense and recurrent sexual urges toward and fantasies about prepubescent children that they have either acted on or which cause them distress or interpersonal difficulty. Lately, there has been extensive scientific research to detect a possible inheritable cause of pedophilia, which is a strong contributing factor in addition to hormonal imbalance, lower IQ, left handedness, and structural abnormalities in brain imaging.

Note the Association’s emphasis on “prepubescent.”

Puberty (I never liked that word) can begin at almost any age, and history has recorded many examples of very young girls being impregnated by older men without any legal consequences whatsoever, the infamous example of 5-year old Lina Medina being a case in point, although there are many thousands more cases that go unrecorded for religious and social reasons.

The broader term Paraphilia — as opposed to Pedophilia — involves “recurring, intense sexually arousing fantasies, sexual urges, or behaviours generally involving children, non-consenting persons, and non-human objects (vinyl inflatable love dolls?), and the suffering and humiliation of oneself or one’s partner.” (Wikipedia).

While paraphilia is more encompassing and includes non-threatening behavior, most sources define pedophilia as a psychiatric disorder, not a sexual orientation or gender preference. Pedophilia, within the broader context of paraphilia, commonly applies to sexual interest in children or the act of child sexual abuse. Although most authorities place a child cut-off age (say 16) in the definition, I’ll risk adding that it’s not only the child cut-off age that’s important but the age range between the victim and his/her abuser. And, most importantly, the issue of consent.

That’s a dude in drag teaching middle school boys. While there’s a whole lot to unpack here, my argument is that this isn’t merely a case of autogynephelia. It’s a case of child abuse and non-contact sexual assault. Go ahead and shout “transphobic.” Oakville, Ontario, school-board chair Margo Shuttleworth insists that the real issue here are Lemieux’s “gender rights.”

Total Bullcrap. He’s a pedophile with autogynephilic tendencies who should never be allowed near children. All time bombs tick before they explode, and not all sex offenders come with ankle monitors. The issue here is Ms. Shuttleworth. She needs to be replaced with somebody who operates on multiple brain cells simultaneously.

In practice, nothing is ever that simple

I’m a child of the 1940s. I’ve encountered couples amongst my grandparents’ generation (b. 1870–1920) wherein the female partner to the union was commonly 12–16 years-old while the male partner was in his 20’s or even older. There were good reasons for this age spread, most of them no longer valid.

Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s powerful novel ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ introduces readers to the revolutionary war hero Colonel Aureliano Buendía who falls in love with Remedios Moscote, a prepubescent girl. When they eventually marry, the luckless bride dies in childbirth then ascends like the Virgin Mary into heaven. Sure, it’s fiction; but every fiction author knows that characters don’t just appear out of nowhere. I always thought it was Garcia Marquez’s veiled commentary on the risks inherent in child marriage and childbearing, but maybe that’s projecting a bit too much.

And like the Virgin Mary, my own grandmother — who was saintly but didn’t actually ascend into heaven — was 14 and my grandfather 22 when they first hooked up in a family arranged marriage in 1906. Her husband didn’t beat her, and they appeared to have experienced a fulfilling relationship that produced eight children and lasted fifty-five years. It’s far too easy to define these last century unions through a post-modern lens as being pedophilic in nature, simply because they are no longer the norm in Western society. I’m not condoning a return to the past; just saying.

Starting in the 1950’s, several pedophile membership organizations have been advocating for a perceptual change in recognizing the legitimacy of sex with underage persons as opposed to the criminalization of a psychiatric disorder. This movement originally focused on the public acceptance of child pornography and later, by extension, sex acts between adults and minors, mostly men and boys.

Pedophilia and pederasty groups such as the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA) sought to legitimize the exploitation of children as somehow being mainstream and healthy, insisting that “the Western homosexual tradition from Socrates to Wilde to Gide … [and] many non-Western homo sexualities from New Guinea and Persia to the Zulu and the Japanese” were formed by pederasty, that “man/boy lovers are part of the gay movement and central to gay history and culture”, and that “homosexuals denying that it is ‘not gay’ to be attracted to adolescent boys are just as ludicrous as heterosexuals saying it’s ‘not heterosexual’ to be attracted to adolescent girls.”

NAMBLA’s goal was to turn sex with children of all ages into a Civil Rights issue much like the Oakville school-board is doing with “gender rights” at the expense of child protection. Kids, NAMBLA insists, should be allowed to decide when and with whom they have sex. While this may be the reality in schoolyards around the globe, it isn’t a principle that should be applied to society at large.

While NAMBLA attracted a lot of media attention in the 1970’s-90’s then seemed to slink away like a mangy dog with its tail tucked between its legs, it and similar organizations still exist in the outer orbits of the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ movement. They flourish in chat rooms and on the Dark Web with handles like DanPedo, BoyChat, and Annabelleigh (a veiled allusion to Edgar Allen Poe?).

According to earlier drafts of California Bill SB 1172, sex with children IS a Civil Rights issue. The text of this bill calls on states to prohibit efforts to change a minor’s sexual orientation, even if the minor requests it, claiming that doing so is “dangerous and harmful.” According to earlier drafts of the bill, none of which are accessible but still referenced in the media, pedophilia (pedosexual) was included as a sexual orientation along with lesbian, homosexual, and transgender.

Some saw SB1172 as the thin edge of a very ugly wedge that could spring open cell doors across the nation, releasing “wrongly convicted,” dangerous child sex offenders back into society. Accordingly, Republicans attempted to add an amendment specifying that, “pedophilia is not covered as an orientation.” However, the Democrats defeated the amendment. Note that this information comes from right-wing sources whose affinity for “alternate facts” can be misleading. So, I’m not signing off on the information, but noting that it’s out there somewhere on the political horizon.

According to the now defunct right-wing conservative website www.federaljack.com, Alcee Hastings (D-FL) stated that all alternative sexual lifestyles should be protected under the law, and accordingly decided that pedophilia is a sexual orientation that should be as equally embraced as homosexuality. Fortunately, no references to pedophilia or pedosexuals survived final reading. So, kudos to California.

What’s so awful about a state recognizing pedosexuals as a gender orientation?

Well, for one thing, while coercion, violence and physical harm are not normally associated with either heterosexuality or homosexuality, pedophilia on the other hand too often involves severe battering, rapes requiring surgical intervention that lead to lifelong debilitation, horrific tortures, and murder. Not to mention mental and emotional scarring.

Worse, the pedosexual services market is so extensive and lucrative worldwide that people trafficking cannot be discussed without including the selling of children for sex by parents, foster parents, kidnappers and others. There are no readily accessible studies offering accurate estimates of revenues involved (if you have the numbers, then please share in the comments), given the clandestine, and at the same time open, nature of this market. But is there even a monetary cut-off point below which the selling of children should be tolerated?

The United States of America leads the world with the majority number of sex tourists, both domestically and abroad, and now takes the trophy for pedophilia, broadly defined as sexual attraction to prepubescent children. Sex tourism in countries offering access to children and youth generates over $20 billion annually.

Child sex traffickers are like head lice, going unnoticed until one day you discover that your skull, like the earth on its trajectory through the galaxy, is infested with thousands and thousands of the troublesome little beasts, all discretely and eagerly sucking your blood.

Americans aren’t alone in their appetites

In 2017, 48-y.o. Berrin Thaha and her husband, 39-y.o. Christian Lias were convicted by a German court of offering their 9-year-old son for sex on the Dark Web on at least fifty occasions and filming the abuse. The couple received as much as $11,600 per client to engage in sex acts with the boy and sold custom-made videos of themselves repeatedly raping him on the internet for over two years. That’s only one of many, many similar cases, most of which never see the light of day.

There isn’t enough space in this essay to go into global cultural practices that are on the ragged edge of legalized pedophilia. Suffice to point out that Canada has enacted the Barbaric Cultural Practices Act (S.C. 2015, c. 29) of 2015 aimed at curtailing the practice of polygamous marriages, some involving underage girls made legal by parental consent. Canada has a long and sordid history of child sexual abuse in its Indian Residential School system which has recently been abandoned while restitution lawsuits, like those targeting the Catholic Church, clog the court system. Nonetheless, child marriage and consanguineous unions characterize the huge influx of Muslim immigrants to Canada. Like the Oakville school-board, Canada’s Woke-Left government (calling itself liberal) is determined to a paper over every possible criticism of its misconceived domestic and foreign policies.

Hollywood was long been characterized by a thriving pedophile culture and pedosexual services market. According to child actor Cory Feldman, pedophiles are “everywhere, like vultures.”

Facing a possible 50 years in prison, award-winning director Roman Polanski remains a fugitive from U.S. justice, having fled the country in 1977 while awaiting sentencing for unlawful intercourse with a 13 year-old girl, said charges involving rape by use of drugs and sodomy.

Powers-that-be have long protected pedophiles in British government circles and politically correct authorities there ignore Pakistani sex trafficking and rape gangs for fear of being labeled Islamophobic.

During the Obama Administration, American military authorities ordered troops to ignore their allies’ sexual abuse of young boys. “At night we can hear them screaming, but we’re not allowed to do anything about it.” So lamented Lance Cpl. Gregory Buckley Jr., reports the New York Times, about young boys being sexually abused by Afghan allies on his own military base. Buckley had made the startling revelation to his father, Gregory Buckley Sr., prior to being shot to death in 2012 — by an abused boy who, the elder Buckley and others suspect, viewed the Americans as complicit in his rape. Source: The New American

Child sex tourism is another expanding market that generates income for cash-strapped Third-World countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, India, and throughout South America, places where authorities are often on the take. Thailand’s Health System Research Institute reports that up to 40% of prostitutes in the country are children. Indian federal police put the figure at around 1.2 million child prostitutes.

Canadian Bills C-27 and C-15A allow for the arrest and prosecution of persons in Canada for child sex tourism offenses committed outside the country. Given the scope and monetary value of the child sex tourism market, including the sale of virgin girls and boys at astonishing prices, First World legislation aimed at curtailing this enormous industry is like Donald Trump’s plan to use nuclear missiles to avert hurricanes. It’s just not gonna happen.

The lastest and hottest market is webcam child sex tourism. According to a U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation estimate, 750,000 pedophiles are online at any given moment in 40,000 public chat rooms. Offers from 20,000 internet users to pay for webcam sex performances were found in a covert 10-week investigation conducted from a warehouse in Amsterdam.

Ask your underage son or daughter how to access the Dark Web, then see for yourself.

But personally speaking — and I’m not advocating for others who, perhaps, as kids enjoyed being raped by their stepdads and football coaches (though I somehow doubt it) — I believe there’s a fundamental difference between sex among consenting individuals of any age or gender preference and sex between persons in relationships of unequal power. Homosexuality and lesbianism aren’t the issue here, as I explained to my daughter. Instead, we’re talking exploitation leading to abuse. The victim has zero options.

Why are physical education classes, and especially wrestling, such a magnet for pedophiles? For the answer, go ask Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) .

I’ll firmly place my old physical education teacher, who shall remain unnamed, in the pedosexual category. Why unnamed? Because, for one thing, there’s no merit in flogging dead horses, and for another it would be unfair to any surviving relatives who are not responsible for this loathsome individual’s having gotten away with a lifetime of crimes against children without any retribution whatsoever. It’s not that the abhorrent behavior wasn’t ever reported. It’s that during the 1940’s to 70’s, parents simply refused to believe that teachers and religious leaders (e.g., persons in positions of trust) could do such things, and children were often punished for lying about their troubled realities. So, we submitted to the abuse and life went on.

Pedosexuals are again discretely marching in MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ rallies, pro-Pal and anti-Israel marches, and anti-ICE actions, all being ideal hunting grounds for youngsters pressed into political activism by their demented parents. Politically active pedos are seeking recognition as a gender orientation which, in fact, it may be in the minds of mental health practitioners and some legislators, though not amongst the general public. So far, gay and lesbian communities have tried to distance themselves from the pedosexuals in their ranks, but the resistance may not hold forever as societal mores are constantly changing. Only a half century ago, an openly gay man running for President, or even mayor of a major city, was unheard of.

As a parent and former victim, I’m firmly opposed to pedosexuals being included in the same wicket with MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ adherents. Having desired nothing less than to murder my coach at age fourteen, I’m now more than happy to murder any so-called adult who beats, rapes, or otherwise molests my own child, consequences be damned.

What’s politically correct isn’t necessarily what’s best for society. If molesting children in relationships of unequal power is politically correct, then we’re already doomed, because we’ve failed as a society to protect the weakest and most vulnerable of our members. In a sane society, we wouldn’t even be entertaining the idea of pedosexual rights, never mind marching with placards.

Thanks, MarVaugn Benn.

Footnotes

The acronym stands for: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two‑Spirit (a term that is used by some First Nations to describe people who embody both masculine and feminine spirits), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual people. No mention of Pedosexual. Is this a human rights violation?

Further reading