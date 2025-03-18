José Jimenez Aranda, A Slave for Sale, 1897. Museo del Prado

THE ICONIC PAINTING “A Slave for Sale” is emblematic of the Spanish Orientalist and Belle Epoque era painter José Jimenez Aranda’s work. Hundreds of paintings on the same theme where produced by European artists from the late 18th to the early 20th century.

Why? That’s the theme of this essay.

The placard inscribed in Greek letters on the merchandise for sale in an Arabian bazaar states: “Rose, 18 years old, on sale for 800 coins,” informing prospective buyers that the captive is a white Christian woman and therefore expected to bring a high price. The fictional “Rose” represented hundreds of thousands of white Europeans, mostly girls, young women, and teenage boys, kidnapped by North African and Arabian Peninsula pirates during raids on shipping, then sold into sexual slavery, a valuable adjunct to the extensive Arab-Muslim trade in Black slaves. According to contemporary estimates, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Europeans were captured by Barbary (North African) pirates and sold into slavery or held as hostages for ransom.

The Muslim demand for, in the words of one historian, “white-complexioned blondes, with straight hair and blue eyes,” traces back to the prophet of Islam, Muhammed, who enticed his followers to wage jihad against neighboring Byzantium by citing its blonde (“yellow”) women awaiting them as potential concubines.

According to the conservative estimate of American (Ohio State University) Professor Robert Davis, “Between 1530 and 1780 [alone] there were almost certainly a million and quite possibly as many as a million and a quarter white, European Christians enslaved by the Muslims of the Barbary Coast,” that is, of North Africa. By 1541, “Algiers teemed with Christian captives, and it became a common saying that a Christian slave was scarce a fair barter for an onion.”

Davis’s treatise on the white slave trade cites “a million victims from France and Italy to Spain, Holland, Great Britain, the Americas, and even Iceland in the centuries when it flourished between 1500 and 1800. Whether dealing with the methods used by slavers, the experience of slavery, or its destructive impact on the slaves themselves, Davis demonstrates the many often surprising similarities between this ‘other’ slavery and the much better-known human bondage suffered at the very same time by black Africans in the Americas.” (Source)

Like today’s Islamic State (ISIS) recruitment of jihadis (i.e., sexually frustrated, poorly educated males) Ottoman armies of previous centuries had no trouble attracting enthusiastic mercenaries as they assaulted the gates of Vienna with over 100,000 men in arms in 1529. The enticement of unlimited access to female flesh in this world, not to mention the dubious promise of a 72-virgin reward in the Afterlife, informed an offer that few healthy males could refuse, ever since Muhammed himself rode roughshod on his flying horse over the so-called non-believers, raping and looting in the name of Allah.

No, history isn’t a tale of nice people doing wonderful things.