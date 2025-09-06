I’m old enough to remember the Three Stooges: Larry, Moe, and Curley. How about you?

Back in the 1950s, nobody ever dreamed that Larry, Moe, and Curley would become leaders of the Free World, but it’s easier now that the world is no longer free.

Just substitute the name Larry for Keir, Moe for Emmanuel, and Curley for Mark. That’s Canada’s Mark Carney.

The word “carney” is back-in-the-day slang for a sketchy, shiftless hawker, or circus barker employed by old-time carnivals that moved from town to town. If you recognize a description of Canada’s national leadership, then you’re right on the money.

The Goldilocks point for Substack is a five-minute read, so lets focus on the evolution of the morass ruled over by this latest “carney” after the ultra-Woke Justin Trudeau abandoned the ship-of-state he’d worked so hard to sink.

Anyway, Mark Carney doesn’t deserve more than five minutes of anybody’s time.

Does Canada have a crisis on its southern border?

Some think that Canada has no national cuisine. That, in itself, constitutes a crisis of major proportions. Meanwhile, over 90 percent of Canada’s population lives within 100 km of the U.S. border.