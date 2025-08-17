Improvised explosive device (IED)

A huge “Thank You” to readers for their overwhelming response to Powder Keg In Search Of A Spark.

The problem is that the article exceeds the Goldilocks reading time of five to seven minutes. If you’re reading this now, then you probably believe that the USA is barrelling headlong toward civil war and don’t need another longwinded sermon on how to derail the juggernaut.

Or were you simply seduced by the clickbait image? No matter. You’re here now, so please read on. We promise to keep the experience under 420-seconds. That’s seven whole minutes of your life. The timer on this IED is already ticking.

What you want are the gruesome details. You want the playbill, the actors, the directors, the order of battle, the political strategy, the estimated total damage, and the post-war Marshall Plan.

What delicious scandals will Midnight and the National Enquirer glean from the rubble to entice and entertain?

Fair Use.

Questions, questions. So many to answer in under seven minutes.

The only really important question is whether there will be a USA after the dust settles.

A game of imperfect information. The dotted line represents ignorance on the part of player 2, formally called an information set . Information will be weaponized in the coming civil war. Image credit: Kevin Zollman

Of course, game theory could tell you that. But please read on.