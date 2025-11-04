By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

THE FOLLOWING POST caused me to wax nostalgic…

My grandfather operated a barber shop on Elston Avenue in Chicago during the 1920s-40s. Troublemakers dropping in from the street were met with his straight razor. He also packed an ancient .38 caliber, black powder revolver that made a deafening roar and tons of smoke. I know, because after Grandpa passed away, we test fired the weapon. Once. That was enough.

I suggest the UK barber featured in this video get himself a nice long British colonial era saber a-la-Errol Flynn and sharpen it to a razor edge. It’s the only thing these migrant thugs understand.

Wannabe gangsters would visit the barbershop from time to time suggesting that my grandfather pay them protection money, what Italians know as the “bustarella.” Grandpa would cordially invite them to a free haircut then, after he got the unsuspecting victim all lathered up, snip off an earlobe. That’s what the three notches on his scissors signified.