CONTRIBUTORS AND READERS are suggesting that Substack needs a new business model.

Why? Because most readers cannot afford paid subscriptions to all, or even some, of their favourite writers. Even worse, newsletters clog email boxes, regardless of their individual merit.

Substack’s popularity can be attributed to the overwhelming number of great writers on this platform. The fact that writers still commit to generating, and audiences to reading, long-form articles is quite encouraging in this era of Instagram, TikTok, and the ubiquitous five-second meme.

Zone of Sulphur is not a top-tier e-pub and probably never will be. To become a social media superstar and power earner, you need to bring a pre-established audience to the platform. Luminaries such as Hunter Biden (40K+), Douglas Murray (24K+), Konstantin Kisin (112K+), and Barak Obama (294K) are cases in point.

President Obama pontificates on Medium.

But, hey. We’re not here to criticize these excellent communicators. The fact is, like OnlyFans, the vast majority of content creators on Substack, Medium, and other social media platforms are not big earners. For most of us, it’s a labour of love.

Seventy percent of OnlyFans’ 4.6 million content creators earn less than $200 per month. The top one percent capture 33% of total revenue. It’s pretty much the same at more reputable platforms such as Medium and Substack.

Nonetheless, it’s still more profitable to shed one’s clothing online than campaign for truth and justice.

Only six percent of Medium’s 175,000 writers pull in over $1,000 per month, earning them the title “Top Writer.” Sixty-five percent earn less than $100 per month. As a former Medium Top Writer, I can attest that to earn $1,000 per month on any platform is literally a full-time job. Fine, if you have nothing else to do.

Then comes Substack…

Substack’s most visible earners are genuinely impressive. Heather Cox Richardson’s Letters from an American reportedly generates over $5 million annually. Matt Taibbi’s Racket News, Glenn Greenwald’s System Update, and Judd Legum’s Popular Informationare estimated to earn seven figures each. The company’s own data suggests that its top ten writers collectively earn more than $25 million per year. - Noah Keane

Substack is a private business whose stakeholders have a right to earn a profit on their investment, while its employees who keep the platform operative deserve a living wage or better. We can all agree on that. They provide us the soapbox. We supply the bullhorns. Unlike compromised mainstream rags (think: New York Times) that function more as gatekeepers than news organs, Substack is a great place to get your raw news plus a broad smorgasbord of analysis.

Zone of Sulphur migrated to Substack after being kicked off Medium for one un-Woke opinion piece (republished here). So far, so good. We keep it free to all readers. We offer provocative opinion pieces, excerpts from fiction and nonfiction, serials, and invite our readership to submit their own ideas and full-blown articles for publication.

Our goal is to contribute to a better world by encouraging dialogue while grappling with lies and wrong ideas, confronting demigods and false prophets head-on. If the pen is really mightier than the sword, then that assertion will be proven or disproven on these pages.

While every publication has its political bias, give us your contrary view backed up with fact-based arguments and we’ll publish it. That’s what open dialogue is all about.

Its pound of flesh

Substack must have its pound of flesh because social media platforms aren’t charities. They are private businesses and, in the best capitalist tradition, provide a bulwark against those who would deprive us of freedom of speech.

A year ago, we announced that Zone of Sulphur articles would be archived behind a paywall, but only after 30 days. That would initially keep the publication free to all readers while allowing Substack its much deserved commission and, if we’re really lucky, provide a few extra ducats to pay editors. So far, that model hasn’t worked out, for several reasons; nonetheless, readership continues to grow.

The only articles we actually archived behind the paywall was the 15-part series “The Sexualization of Islam.” Individual chapters in that series attracted over 15,000 reads per piece with lots of comments. The six-part series “The Rape of Spain” is an outcome of that earlier series and remains free to all readers.

Then, of course, we’re just plain lazy. Some would even say crazy.

Finally, while articles come from a number of contributors, there’s only one editor and he needs to work a day job to put food on the table.

What we need (versus what we want)

Zone of Sulphur needs improvement if it’s to honour its commitment to citizen journalism. There’s currently no budget for travel to where the news is happening or resources to interview individuals at ground zero. We just haven’t the resources.

While we welcome more contributors from across the political spectrum, that also entails more editing. So, we desperately need editors. Qualified editors want to be paid for their time.

What does the job entail? Fact checking is a big task. Spelling and grammar too. Even running pieces through Grammarly or Hemingway Editor sucks up valuable time, then they must be uploaded into the Substack editor and rechecked before publishing. There are also costs for software which we normally lease.

Then there’s the aesthetics aspect of the job. Ever wonder why articles with provocative lead images attract the most reads? Why they get picked up and distributed outside Substack? Somebody needs to create or select appropriate images to fit the content. There’s more than a bit of artistic endeavour here and consequently lots of time expended.

Love it or hate it, AI-generated images attract readers. Artificial intelligence is here to stay, so WTF, we’ll embrace it. We don’t publish AI-generated content but we do use AI for enhanced fact-checking and occasional image generation. Try to find an actual photograph of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani in sheep’s clothing. Or maybe Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mich) in her Somali flag bathing suit?

Or the lovely Melania on her solid gold throne?

Like word processing software, there are AI software subscription costs to be covered. Fortunately, a private company allows us free backup storage on their server which we also use for wet transfers.

And, of course, there’s the light bill. All these out-of-pocket expenses add up. Like blood, we run in the red.

Here today, gone tomorrow

As a writer and editor, I’ve seen some worthy e-pubs disappear because their editors burnt out or simply could not continue unpaid. That’s a loss to all of us, to humankind at large. In a world where petro-dollar rich Qatar pumps billions into anti-democratic and anti-Western propaganda streams and funds ignorance, hatred, and chaos in society, while the mainstream media play political ping-pong with whomever sits on the power bases, unpaid citizen journalism is truly a David-versus-Goliath exercise.

The world would be a far worse place without folks like Nick Shirley, right?

Well, we’re not in the same league with Nick but we support him all the way.

So, what’s the path forward?

First, we’ll keep to the original model, archiving only articles older than 30 days behind a paywall.

Second, we’ll keep the subscription price to the minimum allowable by Substack (that proverbial pound of flesh).

Lastly, there’s the option of donating. You know, like passing the plate at church or synagogue or mosque or cocktail bar or wherever else you worship.

By contributing editor Francesco Rizzuto