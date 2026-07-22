Zone of Sulphur

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Dave Volek's avatar
Dave Volek
5h

Many interesting points here.

Medium suffers from a lack of "mostly readers." So writers are trying convince other writers to read their work. But reading other writers' works takes time away from writing. A counterproductive cultural model. I would say. I suspect this leveraged quid-pro-quo game is more entrenched in Substack.

Medium has the potential to find more "mostly readers." With more "mostly readers," writers can find their natural audience. Whether SS has this potential, I cannot say.

Our obsession with celebrities is unhealthy. I subscribe to Obama Foundation newsletter--and twice a year I put some time reading the Obama Foundation website. Exactly what the foundation is doing with all those donations (beyond shouting slogans), I cannot say. Yet donations must be coming in.

I've been running my articles through the "read-aloud" feature on WORD. That seems to catch most of the typos. If this editor catches a few too many typos, I run the article through again.

If there are a few typos left, that proves an AI did not write it. I'm not sure it is worth my time to put the extra effort to run through a "better" editor.

BTW, Medium is now paying the pub owners 25% of the royalties. Long overdue, I would say.

But I'm on my last days of social media. I will be wrapping up my Medium drafting board soon. Then I can go full time to rewriting the TDG book.

I've tried to put some of my last articles on pubs to give the pub owners a boost. Too often, the article sits for a week without the pub owner contacting me. I don't have patience for that.

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