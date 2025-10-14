Peace in the world at last.

Imagine a world without Islamic jihad. Go ahead, try it. Feels good, right?

Find the courage to admit that a huge portion of human suffering since the Seventh Century can be laid at the feet of one historical figure: Muhammed.

We don’t need a truncated (like a sawed-off shotgun) bio of the Prophet shoehorned into a 5-minute essay. Instead, we need to acknowledge that Islam has contributed relatively little to human civilization except bloodshed. Challenge that statement if you like. But please, keep it clean.

For starters, ask why Muslims themselves never migrate to Muslim-majority countries. They alway migrate to democratically governed host countries in the West, principally Europe and the Americas.

Then ask why affluent Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia refuse to accept Muslim refugees, notably the Palestinians, while arresting and jailing anyone daring to utter the word “jihad.”

The reason is that the petro-dollar rich Saudis have recognized what many of their coreligionists are discretely suggesting, that the modern nation state is Islam’s only hope for survival in a world where the Western democracies, along with Russia and China, control all the power bases. Their combined economic and military strength could wipe every Islamic regime off the planet, defeating the intifada once and for all.

Saudis and others realize that the image of the Prophet Muhammad needs a radical makeover. They also know that their own political longevity heavily depends on the continued presence of Israel in the Middle East, assuring that their coreligionists, i.e., other Islamic sects and especially Iran, don’t tear them apart as per history. They understand that Muhammad’s message isn’t one of peace predicated on tolerance and coexistence, although history is easily rewritten to reflect current values and the politically correct.

The message of conquest and booty that was so appealing 1,300 years ago when Saharan desert life was nasty, brutal, and short, has little utility in the post-modern world.