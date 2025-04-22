Zone of Sulphur

Zone of Sulphur

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
Jan 28

Bacha bazi bois proliferate in Afghanistan

An acquaintance who guarded IDF jails said the noise coming from the Arabic cells at night made his skin crawl they're all down low when urges hit.

Israel has provided refuge for hundreds of downlow doomed to die in their own society

"I saw the prophet - pbuh - sucking on the tongue or the lips of Al-Hassan son of Ali, may the prayers of Allah be upon him. For no tongue or lips that the prophet sucked on will be tormented (by hell fire)

He (the Prophet) lift up his (al Hassan's) shirt and kissed his (little) penis.."

روى أنه صلى الله عليه وسلم قبل زبيبة الحسن أو الحسين

He (the prophet) kissed the (little) penis of al Hassan or al Husein

رأيت النبي صلى الله عليه و سلم فرج ما بين فخذي الحسين و قبل زبيبته

He (the prophet) put Husein's legs apart and kissed his (little) penis

Another Hadith. Majma al-Zawaʼid, Ali ibn Abu Bakr al-Haythami, 99/9 مجمع الزوائد لعلي بن أبى بكر

الهيثمي

رأيت رسول الله صلى الله عليه و سلم فرج ما بين فخذي

الحسین و قبل زبيبته

رواه الطبراني و إسناده حسن

translated into English: "I saw the Messenger of Allah pbuh putting Husein's legs apart and kissing his (little) penis."

Related by Al-Tabarani and it's authentication is fully validated by Islamic scholars.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Zone of Sulphur
Chetan Datta Poduri's avatar
Chetan Datta Poduri
Aug 6, 2025

Good article. 👍

Consider:

1. https://open.substack.com/pub/openingmyheart24/p/how-old-was-aisha-when-she-married?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1xoh5v

2. Redefining 'Pubescence': Puberty is the Nature's signal that the person is ready for reproduction (& in case of females, also for child bearing). This would necessitate redefining pedophilia.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zone of Sulphur · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture