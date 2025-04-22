Author’s Warning:

This article may offend some readers.

THE HADITHS INSIST that the life of the Prophet Muhammed represents the gold standard for men’s relationships with women for all time; however, the definition of what constitutes a woman, as opposed to a child, is somewhat fluid (not a pun).

The operative word throughout much of hadith literature is “virgin,” although there is little mention of virgins who are past their best-before-date. Perhaps during Islam’s seventh-century genesis, there were none. According to its holy books, the younger and fresher, the better.

Merriam-Webster defines “virgin” (noun) as “a person who has not had sexual intercourse.” So far, so good. Up until this point, East and West are in agreement, a common starting point for everything that follows.

The pregnant little girl in the following video clip is a real life example on how young a virgin should be when deflowered.

Capturing the flower

As the pornographer Alonso says in my historical fiction novel “Niña Desnuda (The Naked Girl)”:

“I capture the flower as it emerges from the bud and before the petals drop and the tired stem withers and bends, while the bloom still emits its tempting perfume and tastes of ambrosia. Then I sell it to the sailors.”

Regardless of religious or social context, the aforementioned virgins are always underage, at least by Western standards. Nonetheless, the reader must consider that not only were arranged marriages commonplace in European and American society well into the 20th century, but the age for marriage was much lower than it is today, generally ranging from 12 to 18 for women, slightly older for men. The average life expectancy was less than 40 years in the United Kingdom during the 18th century; therefore, few considered it unwise for a girl who was still growing to become pregnant, or that the human brain is not fully developed and capable of informed decision making before age 25.

Muhammed’s was a time before Freud and Friends. The Kinsey Reports were still 1,300 years in the future.

First of the two Kinsey Reports (1948). Image source: Wikipedia , Fair use Licence

The shortest cut to Paradise

When a suicide bomber actuates the detonator on his explosive vest, endeavouring to send as many innocent victims as possible to jahannam (Hell), his mind dwells on one final thought: the promised 72-virgin reward.

“The martyr has six unique traits: he is forgiven immediately; he sees his seat in Paradise and he is saved from the punishment of the grave; he is granted safety from the great terror [of the Day of Judgment]; a crown of honor is placed upon his head, a ruby of which is better than this life and all it contains; he is married to 72 maidens of Paradise; and he is allowed to intercede for 70 relatives.” – Jami at-Tirmidhi 1663, Book 22, Hadith 46

Like most enticements to enlist in a murderous enterprise, it’s a carrot and stick proposition. I mean, being blown to thousands of tiny shards of unrecognizable protoplasm is one way to dodge the punishment of the grave, and who wouldn’t want to avoid the Day of Judgment?

But it gets even better. Or worse, if you’re one of those disappointed virgins. The enticing prospect of having sexual intercourse with 100 virgins every morning, at least according to the Muslim holy books, is irresistible. Again, the operative word here is “virgins.”

“It was narrated by Abu Nu’aym in Sifatul-Jannah (the description of Paradise), and by Adh-Dhiyaa’ in Sifatul-Jannah as well, from At-Tabaraani with a chain of narrators from Husayn ibn ‘Ali al-Ju’fi, from Zaa'idah, from Hishaam ibn Hassaan, from Muhammed ibn Seereen, from Abu Hurayrah that he said, ‘The Messenger of Allah was asked, ‘Will we have sexual intercourse with our wives in Jannat (Paradise)..?’

“He answered, ‘Yes, by the One in Whose Hand my soul is, a man will have sexual intercourse with 100 virgins in one morning.’” – (Reference: As-Silsilah As-Saheehah, no. 367) [1]

Younger is better

As corroborated by Islamic scholars in the leading video link, Muhammed married little Aisha (also spelled Aysha) when she was six years-old and could hardly be called a “woman” by anyone’s definition. The featured British imams and their smirking disciples didn’t make this up. Seventeen sahih hadiths confirm that she was nine years-old at the hour of consummation and four hadiths confirm that she was 18 when Muhammed died of old age.

“I used to play with the dolls in the presence of the Prophet, and my girlfriends also used to play with me. When Allah's Messenger used to enter (my dwelling place) they used to hide themselves, but the Prophet would call them to join and play with me. (The playing with the dolls and similar images is forbidden, but it was allowed for Aisha at that time, as she was a little girl, and had not yet reached the age of puberty.)” – Fath-ul-Bari page 143, Vol.13, (bukhari:6130)

To dispel any scholarly doubts, here is the breakdown:

The Islamic holy books sound a lot like the endless droning of today’s social media with their long chains of questionable data and unreliable sources. The 17 aforementioned hadiths repeat exactly the same thing, while nobody has vetted anything.

The more a pious blogger or learned imam repeats what another has repeated beforehand, the more veracity an assertion takes on. Replicate the boldest lie enough times and it inevitably takes on the aura of truth, as Nazi propaganda minister, Josef Goebbels observed to his own sheer delight as the world went to hell in a hand-basket.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to prove this assertion beyond question, turning history and subsequent public discourse into a convoluted morass of lies, deceits, and the exploitation of human gullibility for power and profit. But then, what so-called holy books of any religion – from the Pyramid Texts to Karl Marx – have not done the same?

The lesson of Aysha

In the video, the little girl is already pregnant. While condemning the “kuffar,” whiter is still better in the Muslim mind, hence the girls heavy makeup. She may be a child slave, likely a Yazidi, trafficked by ISIS into Pakistan.

Everything in this scenario accords with the life of the Prophet, considered the role model for all Muslim men. Of course, in every ointment, there’s a fly.

Like most older dudes who shack up with very young women, Muhammed was suspicious about his child bride’s propensity for committing adultery.

"I cannot accuse her of any defect except that she is still a young girl who sleeps, neglecting her family's dough which the domestic goats come to eat.” – sahih al-bukhari: 2637

In other words, she was deemed too simpleminded to deceive her husband.

But wait. Reading between the lines, “domestic goats” may be a codified reference to “Susannah and the Elders,” a Hebrew cautionary tale spread by the oral literature of seventh-century Arab society and that was likely familiar to Muhammed with his purported knowledge of the Bible. [2]

Susannah and the Elders by Massimo Stanzione, 1643.

Muhammed considered divorcing Aisha when local tongues began to wag. Like every wrongly accused woman, however, she had a comeback:

"... I was on a swing along with my playmates…" – muslim:1422a

Anyway, the hadiths are a bit vague about the nuts and bolts of deflowering virgins, again deferring to the somewhat nervous Aisha for a victim’s report on the proceedings:

“Allah's Messenger married me when I was six years old, and I was admitted to his house at the age of nine. (She further said:) We went to Medina and I had an attack of fever for a month, and my hair had come down to the earlobes. Umm Ruman (my mother) came to me and I was at that time on a swing along with my playmates. She called me loudly and I went to her and I did not know what she had wanted of me. She took hold of my hand and took me to the door, and I was saying: Ha, ha (as if I was gasping), until the agitation of my heart was over. She took me to a house, where had gathered the women of the Ansar. They all blessed me and wished me good luck and said: May you have share in good. She (my mother) entrusted me to them. They washed my head and embellished me and nothing frightened me. Allah's Messenger (may peace be upon him) came there in the morning, and I was entrusted to him.” – sahih Muslim 1422a, Book 16, Hadith 81 [3]

Muhammed (c. 570-632) would have been around age 52 when his deflowering of a nine-year-old virgin is reported to have occurred. Muslim apologists persistently downplay the huge age difference and the fact that a mature man’s penis was likely to have done considerable damage to a nine year-old vagina and threatened the entire reproductive tract. Instead, they emphasize her exceptional maturity and that Muhammed and Aisha shared a strong intellectual relationship, despite the fact that both were illiterate.

The best indication that a 52-year-old man enjoying full menu sexual intercourse with a nine year-old leads to irreparable physical, not to mention psychological and emotional, damage is the fact that Aisha never conceived or bore any children. Unfortunately, her gynaecologist left no medical records for posterity, but infertility is a common, well documented consequence of child rape.

Historically, researchers have directed their primary attention to mental health issues associated with child rape. More recent studies (too numerous to name in a short essay, so “Google it”) have found that, in addition to infertility, downstream physical health consequences can be substantial. Victims are 42% more likely to develop asthma than the general population. Obesity/anorexia, gastrointestinal disorders, chronic abdominal and pelvic pain, and poor overall health typify women who were forced to experience intercourse before or during puberty.

Among the Prophet’s harem that averaged around six legal wives at any given time, Aisha was the youngest but also the unchallenged leader who, after her husband’s death, created much murder and mayhem of her own accord, the most noteworthy occurrence being the so-called “Battle of the Camel” in which some 20,000 other Muslims are said to have perished. Perhaps the Prophet’s somewhat kinky disposition set the mature Aisha onto a demented #killallmen track. Now where have we heard that before?

Kinks and killings

According to Bukhari, Volume 1, Book 6, 299:

“The Prophet and I used to take a bath from a single pot while we were Junub. During the menses, he used to order me to put on an Izar (dress worn below the waist) and used to fondle me. While in I`tikaf, he used to bring his head near me and I would wash it while I used to be in my period (menses).”

By “a single pot,” the narrator (i.e., Aisha) refers to an unglazed terracotta vessel usually large enough for only a single person to bath. The person steps into the pot then douses themself with water from a ladle. “Junub” is an Islamic term meaning ritually impure due to sexual intercourse or seminal discharge. “…He used to bring his head near me and I would wash it while I used to be in my period (menses),” but which head does she refer to? Men more often think with the little head between their legs than the big one atop their necks.

Apologists have questioned this hadith and others for being somewhat “weak.” A better question is why hasn’t a blow-by-blow account of the sexual peccadillos and personal fetishes of Moses, or Jesus, or Buddha, or Martin Luther, or Karl Marx, not to mention a number of lusty popes, come down to us? Nonetheless, pious Muslims take these passages as inspiration and legitimate instruction; so, perhaps in a cult where gender apartheid is the norm, they have some useful function.

The alleged poisoning of Muhammed by his youngest wife has been passed down by oral transmission in Shiite Muslim communities to this day. Perhaps the most satisfying thing they recount about the adult Aisha is that she came to a rather sticky end. Again, the source is the hadiths (Tadhkira ul Khawass page 62):

"Muawiya invited Ayesha for dinner, and he got a ditch dug in the ground, filling it up with sharp knives and swords, with their blades facing upwards. According to Alama Ibn Khaldoon, Muawiya masked that ditch with lanky pieces of wood, and spread a carpet on top of it all to camouflage it. He placed a wooden chair over it for Ayesha to sit. No sooner Ayesha sat on the chair, the whole set up retrieved and she fell in the pit, injuring herself from head to toe, and breaking a lot of bones. To hide his felony, Muawiya got the ditch filled up with lime. That is how he murdered Ayesha; she was sixty-four years old when Mauweyah murdered her towards the end of 57 Hijri. This is why no one knows the exact location of Ayesha’s grave in Medina.

“He killed Ayesha in cold blood after ordering the killing of her brother Muhammed bin Abu Bakar. He was also responsible for the killings of many other companions of the Prophet (sawa) including Hajar bin Adi and Ammar Yasir.

“Following the death of Muhammed bin ‘Abu Bakr the people of Egypt gave bayyah to Muawiya . It was following this (event) that Ayesha would curse Muawiya and Amr bin Aas after every Salaat.”

Yup, Islamic history is all about killing. If one wants to dispose of a wasp nest, then it’s best to also destroy all the larvae and pupae, hence the murders of Aisha’s kin and close friends. But what readers really want to know is how to deflower a virgin, and we’re coming to that.

What the holy books allow

I once attended a theatre class at university that was taught by a visiting Israeli professor and actor. So, naturally, I asked him the most provocative question I could think of: why can’t Muslims and Jews get along in the world?

His answer surprised me.

Muslims and Jews are too much alike, he replied. They worship the same God. They have the same dietary laws. The Muslim’s holy book has its antecedent in the Bible. And, beneath the surface, the have the same attitudes toward women, at least among the Jewish fundamentalists. Israel’s is a complex society that allows for different faith groups, including Islam, but at its core all these groups share the most basic elements. Perhaps if Buddhists had established themselves in the region after the Holocaust instead of Jews, there would be peace in the region, although the Quran does not allow for it.

To make this essay a level playing field, as well as placate the virtue signallers, we’ll give Judaism its due. After all, Islam has never held the patent on pedophilia.

According to the Jewish holy books, Ashkenazic Jews are encouraged to marry off their children as soon as they reach puberty (samukh le-firkan). Men of any age are allowed to marry twelve year-olds (the minimal scripture-referenced age for girls), although the 12 year-old limitation is not absolute. Twelve years-old is merely the age beyond which a Jewish girl may herself decide to get married; that is, she enjoys at least a smidgeon of agency in selecting a sex partner. Before that age, the Torah allows her father/mother/brother to marry a girl off without her having any say whatsoever in the matter.

Please sit down before reading the following:

Three (3) is the age at which some Jewish sources insist that Rebecca married 40-year-old Isaac. Let’s ass-u-me that he had little trouble carrying his tiny bride across the threshold.

Sexual relations before age three (3) cannot change a girl’s halachic status (i.e., Jewish law pertaining to virginity). Although she may have had previous sexual relations, whatever occurred before age three does not impact on her downstream virginal status and marketability. The existence of such an ancient Judaic reference to sexual intercourse before age three (Niddah 5:4) suggests that pedophilia wasn’t invented during the 20th century.

“A girl who is three years and one day old, whose father arranged her betrothal, is betrothed through intercourse, as the halakhic status of intercourse with her is that of intercourse in all halakhic senses. And in a case where the childless husband of a girl three years and one day old dies, if his brother the yavam engages in intercourse with her, he acquires her as his wife; and if she is married, a man other than her husband is liable for engaging in intercourse with her due to violation of the prohibition against intercourse with a married woman.”

Nonetheless, there is no value in judging the Torah, Quran, Old or New Testaments, or any other ancient sacred text on the basis of modern Western standards of behaviour, as the entire ancient world shared more or less the same customs, codes and standards regarding sexuality. Islam is the only belief system that has carried them holus bolus into the space age.

Like the Quran, hadiths, and safirs, the Torah and Talmud sometimes contradict. For example, Nedarim 20b states that a man may perform whatever sex acts he wants with his wife while the Torah forbids him to spill his seed (sh'chatat zerah) onto the ground (coitus interuptus). The Talmud also specifies both the quantity and quality of sex that a man must give his wife, as well as the frequency of sexual obligation based on the husband's occupation (merchant, goat herder, scribe, etc.). Moreover, unlike Islam, Judaism holds that access to sex is a woman’s (not a man’s) right.

Could this incongruence be at the root of today’s conflict in Gaza?

Despite the concern for quantity and quality, Jewish sources have little more to say about minimum legal age for sex, other than acknowledging that sex at three years of age, at least for girls, was de facto in the ancient world.

Christianity owes a debt to both Judaic and Roman law. The legal age for marriage under Roman law was twelve (Codex Iustinianus 5.4.24), with engagement allowed at ten, later lowered to seven. Analysis of inscriptions suggest that approximately eight percent of Roman women married before age 12. Regarding the age at which Mary, the mother of Jesus conceived and gave birth under Roman rule in First Century Palestine, well, simply look to ancient Judaic law and custom for the answer. Like the Muslim holy books that hardly mention the mother of Muhammed, the New Testament makes precious little reference to the mother of Jesus, despite a plethora of cults and religious orders venerating her name (e.g., Marianism).

The key term throughout religious literature is “puberty” which can occur at practically any age and, although pertaining to reproductive capacity, does not also confer agency.

According to Wikipedia: “Puberty is the process of physical changes through which a child's body matures into an adult body capable of sexual reproduction.”

The American Heritage Dictionary includes the definition: “The earliest age at which persons are capable of begetting or bearing children.”

The key phase here is “capable of sexual reproduction.”

More on this later.

The debate over maturity

The Jewish, Muslim, and Christian holy books artfully avoid assigning a minimum allowable age for sexual intercourse. At the same time, Islamic sources confirm (as far as the sacred scripture of any religion can be relied upon) that Mohammad himself married a six-year-old and took her virginity when she was nine (Sunan an-Nasa’I 3255). Apologists fixate on the word “mature,” but without assigning any specific terms or physical characteristics to the condition.

The question posed by non-Muslims (principally Christians and Jews), as well as many practicing and ex-Muslims, is not whether puberty actually begins at nine (it may onset earlier for some), but the ability of young children to suddenly transition to an adult mindset while processing sex acts that to most humans are profoundly unsettling and have life-long consequences. The same conundrum is found at the root of the current liberal mania for “transitioning” underage children whose growth process has not stabilized at a point where they can make informed decisions that impact the remainder of their lives.

Ideology Is Passed Down From The Top Zone of Sulphur · March 26, 2025 FOLLOWING IS AN ARTICLE published in 2023, before the incoming Trump administration declared that there are only two official genders. The audacity of criticizing perpetrators of the woke mind virus got its author, a so-called “Medium Top Writer,” de-platformed. Cancelled. Denied access to thousands of “followers” who’d signed onto Medium, and therefore… Read full story

The debate over exploitation of children to satisfy their adult guardians’ or controllers’ sexual urges (classic pedophilia), or approbation of parents by their Wokerati peer group, rages on. For this reason, practically all traditional cultures have evolved quite elaborate rituals around transitioning from the tribal society of children to that of adult men and women, as well as preludes (i.e., marriage rituals) and prescriptions for performing sex acts that afterwards define the participants as adults.

A curious Quranic passage advises a man to refrain from sexual activity for three months after marrying a divorced woman, regardless of her age, to ensure that any resulting pregnancy will be his own handiwork. Chapter 65, Verse 4 of the Quran reiterates the same advice regarding prepubescent girls, wherein their husband or owner (sex slavery at any age is endorsed by the Quran) is encouraged to wait three months after acquisition before attempting sexual intercourse. Is it to allow the child time to adjust to the idea of a large male organ penetrating her as-yet undeveloped body, perhaps several times daily, and that her most private zone has suddenly become the property of others? Or that refusal to comply can lead to physical punishment or even death?

Everyone seems to be on a three-month cycle here, perhaps because a largely illiterate population at least understood the concept of four seasons in a society where women were less valuable than farm animals. At least a goat or cow or jackass functions as an economic unit, whereas it is quite acceptable for a rural Afghan or Pakistani to douse his wife with gasoline or shoot her dead should she refuse his advances or become incapacitated, by illness or complications of childbirth, and thereby unable to fulfil conjugal and household duties. On the other hand, nobody in his right mind would shoot an otherwise healthy donkey.

In these Middle Eastern and South Asian societies, as well as amongst immigrant communities in the West, the future for a very young bride whose immature reproductive tract has been damaged by intercourse and rendered sterile does not look bright.

Now, all this may seem well and good, or even perversely sensical when taken in context, but contemporary Muslim clerics continue to duck and weave around the thorny question of how old (or young) a virgin should be before a mature male can deflower her. The stock reply is “when she shows signs of maturity.” [4] As most healthcare professionals and mothers will attest, many female babies are born with “breast buds” so perhaps it’s okay to rape them.

Western criminal courts are deluged with such cases, which only goes to prove that pedophilia and child molestation isn’t exclusive to Islam. In Islamic society, however, it’s just another day, as there is no hard and fast age before which sexual intercourse is prohibited.

ONE NEEDN’T LOOK FAR to find hard evidence that child abuse, at least as the term is defined in the West, is embedded in the Islamic holy books and widely practiced, especially in rural areas of Muslim-governed countries. And, of course, in London, Manchester, Oxford, Minneapolis, Dearborn, Texas, and a host of other Muslim-dominated cities and towns across the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the USA amongst an immigrant subculture predicated on tribalism, cousin marriage, child selling, and ritual spousal murder.

Worse (if there is anything worse than child rape), the poison of Islam and Sharia is seeping into Western legal systems, deconstructing the very foundation of Western democracy. British Labour councils have used Sharia law to marry underage rape victims to their abusers. At the same time, British MP Sarah Pochin has sparked massive Muslim outrage by calling for the shutdown of all Islamic courts in the UK, arguing that no democratic society can survive two opposing legal systems operating in parallel.

The perpetrators of these crimes have committed statutory rape under British law, yet remain untouchable since Sharia has, in actual practice, superseded British Common Law. The edge of the proverbial wedge is no longer “thin.”

Age of consent

Underage sex (inaccurately represented by statistics on pregnancy) and child marriage aren’t exclusive to Islam or “primitive” societies, despite Western age of consent laws. One may safely ass-u-me that the frequency of sexual intercourse amongst the parties exceeds the number of recorded pregnancies by orders of magnitude. Neither are abortion statistics for underage pregnancies taken into account. In the USA and other Western countries, sex between underage parties is deemed a prosecutable offence, although charges are rarely levied except in rape cases.

The pregnancy and birthrate among very young girls is dropping in Western society. Source: Statista

Statistics suggest that legal age of consent laws don’t in themselves prevent adults from exploiting children for sex, nor do they discourage underage parties from doing what comes naturally. Note that in the USA, where the minimum age of consent is 16, marriage between parties of any age automatically negates age of consent restrictions.

Isolation leads to child abuse

As historian and social philosopher Thomas Sowell has pointed out, isolated communities, regardless of where they are located geographically, share certain characteristics such as very early marriage, marriage between first cousins, a disdain for education, lack of community development, poverty, and low standards of living.

The 1937 marriage of nine-year-old Eunice Winstead with 22-year-old Charlie Johns is a case in point, though not unusual for its time and place. Eunice came from an abusive, poverty-stricken, Appalachian home and, like many rural girls during the Great Depression, was desperate to survive. Charlie was known as a "good man" in his community and he married Eunice to keep her out of the hell of so-called "child protection" agencies whose institutions were well known for sexual exploitation of their wards. The fact that Eunice and Charlie discouraged their own daughter from marrying young (at 17) attests to the fact that they were caring parents who desired a better future for their kids than they had experienced themselves.

Nor is child marriage unusual today in remote communities of the American South where calendar age amongst the rural poor is far less meaningful than amongst urban classes. Neither is it a function of race, but one of economic status and access to resources. What these very early-age Christian marriages have in common with both Judaism and Islam is that they are often family-arranged, with the prospective bride having little or no agency or consenting to the union out of desperation.

Eunice and Charlie at home. Their union produced nine children. Charlie died in 1997. Eunice followed him in 2006.

Resulting from the flood of publicity produced by the Winstead-Johns union, the state of Tennessee initiated a minimum allowable marriage age of 18. Nonetheless, a petition (initiated by the girl’s mother) to have the 1937 marriage of 32-year-old Homer Peel to 12-year-old Geneva Hamby annulled was denied by a judge.

In the late 1800s, 11-year-old Italian immigrant Francesca Carboni was forced to marry a man in his 20’s who beat her. She is pictured with an agent from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

According to her 1976 autobiography, country music star Loretta Lynn, daughter of an Appalachian coal miner, claimed to have been 13 when she married. For much of American history, marriage had been a one-size-fits-all proposition. Today’s notion of pedophilia, defined as sexual exploitation of underage boys and girls by “adults,” as socially unacceptable, was never high on any social crusader’s agenda.

To pretend that Islam is the only religion that sanctions pedophilia is to be truly “Islamophobic.” The United States of America is, in every possible sense, a Christian nation. It’s currency boldly shouts “In God We Trust,” and they’re not talking about “Allah” or “HaShem.” And why is it that the downfall of practically every American Evangelical preacher has been triggered by sexual relations with at least one underage female?

The list of Western spiritual leaders accused or convicted of abusing minors, both boys and girls, seems endless. With the recent death of Pope Francis, one is reminded of the hundreds of millions paid out by the Catholic Church in sexual abuse lawsuit settlements around the globe, virtually all of which involve underage victims.

This continues to be the case with adherents to Islam with the exception that, unlike in the Christian churches, homosexuals are not the perpetrators but the victims of a belief system that acknowledges the penis as a weapon for dominance and humiliation. While it’s okay for a grown man to force his doowang into a six-year-old vagina, anal intercourse with another consenting male gets both parties thrown from the top of a minaret if they’re lucky, and stoned to death if they aren’t.

More often than not, Sharia courts will condemn a 13-year-old gang rape victim to death on the proposition that merely being female in the wrong place at the wrong time enticed her rapists to commit acts beyond their control, yet another reason why Muslim women are kept cloistered by their families.

It’s not the institution of marriage - and there is no gay marriage in any Muslim-ruled country - but the incidences of death in childbirth, long-term health issues, and sterility caused by damage to an immature reproductive tract that pose serious threats to women’s health wherever early age sexual relations are permitted and even encouraged.

Having established that sex with children isn’t exclusive to Islam, let’s again look to Western society for a clinical example. Like finding a single louse in your child’s hair, it would be naive to conclude there could be only one.

Five-year-old mother, eight-year-old bride

The world’s youngest recorded mother and child. Public domain image

Lina Marcel Medina de Jurado (b. 1933) was the youngest girl in recorded Western history to bear a child, delivered when she was five years and seven months old in 1939. This suggests that she was impregnated at the age of four years and ten months.

The case of Colombian-born Lina is cited here to point up what is obviously hidden behind the veil, not just in poor Colombian pueblos that are overwhelmingly Catholic, but in all societies that advocate child marriage without age limits and where the so-called “maturity” of a female provides acceptable grounds for sexual exploitation.

Lina ticks all the boxes for “mature” as defined by the imams in the lead video to this essay. Pedophilia happens everywhere but, to my current knowledge, it is not legalized and enshrined in the holy books of any religion except Islam.

Left: Lina Medina with her doctor and offspring. Right: A pregnant Lina Medina

The painting depicts a European-born child sex slave kidnapped by Arab-Muslim slavers and sold into the Ottoman Empire.

Eleven year-old (or perhaps younger) Islamic bride.

Young mother and child by anonymous photographer. Iran, circa 1920

The outstanding difference between East and West is that Western society has taken at least some measures to discourage or prevent child marriage and the exploitation of very young girls for sex. This is not the case in Muslim-ruled countries. Herein lies the conundrum. Is the pot justified in calling the kettle “black”?

The trailing video features interviews with a 13-year old bride and her older husband.

Nujood Ali and Vogue

A more contemporary example – and there are thousands more where that comes from – is the internationally celebrated case of Nujood Ali, a prepubescent Yemeni girl who was sold by her parents in 2007 to thirty-something Faez Ali Thamer who raped and beat her.

A year later, at age 10, Nujood strolled into a local lawyer’s office and pleaded for assistance in obtaining a divorce. Not only did she get one, but she became poster girl for Hilary Clinton’s political campaigning. Glamour Magazine, Vital Voices, Too Young to Wed, and other international women’s aid organizations raised millions of dollars and reaped a rich harvest of publicity, all thanks to the courage of a ten-year-old Yemeni girl who, after the fanfare was over and donor contributions stopped flowing in, was resold by her family to another abusive husband. Her dreams of becoming a lawyer dashed, by age 16 she had become a poverty-stricken mother with two children.

10-year-old Nujood Ali with Hilary Clinton (left) and her Yemeni lawyer, Shada Nasser (right). Provenance of image is unknown and believed to be in the public domain.

Yemen’s first female attorney, Shada Nasser, figured in The New York Times, Glamour, Los Angeles Times, NPR and many other similar publications for having “rescued” the little girl. Author Delphine Minoui and French publisher Michel Lafon cobbled together an international bestseller that was eventually translated into 16 languages and sold in 35 countries worldwide. Glamour Magazine bestowed its “Woman of the Year Award” on little Nujood and Shada Nassar jointly.

All of the book sales and other proceeds went to Nujoor Ali’s father who, after Western audiences had tired of his daughter’s sob story, turned around and resold her, as well as her 16-year old sister, to new husbands for $750 in 2014. He also bought two new wives for himself with Nujoor’s money. In response to the unflattering publicity, Yemeni authorities cancelled Nujoor’s passport.

“I often say that one of my goals as Secretary of State is to help people everywhere live up to their God-given potential. Few have fought as hard for it as Nujood Ali and Shada Nasser. I'm honored to know them. We all should share their cause.” – Hilary Clinton in Glamour 2011

People Magazine gave four stars to this ghost-written book. Now, how woke is that? Read the whole sordid tale here .

There is no vehicle that resembles the Islamic “hadiths” – long and disjointed chains of commentary by various mullahs over the centuries, the one embroidering upon the other – more than the internet. Google the headline “8-Year-Old-Child-Bride Dies From Internal Bleeding After Her Wedding Night” and see what pops up. Even CNN ran this story when fact checkers could not verify whether it was genuine. Like the hadiths, there are as many variations of the story as there are online news agencies, magazines, and blogs; nonetheless, the most plausible version closely resembles the verified story of nine-year-old Nujood Ali whom Hilary Clinton, Vogue, and public opinion have long since abandoned to her miserable fate. The most telling evidence is that Yemeni government agencies, the same entities that pulled Nujood’s passport in response to the bad PR, deny the story while international aid agencies and independent Yemeni journalists support it.

The pertinent question is not whether any particular anecdote is factual (no news report ever written is bullet-proof), but how many eight-year-old girls have been fucked (is there a better verb?) to death in harems and households over the centuries, given that nobody on the Muslim side of the issue is denying that child marriage to prepubescent girls by men five times their age is embedded in holy scripture. Muhammed himself did it. [5]

Museum visitors will find no images of naked prepubescent girls in Orientalist paintings, but they will find both historical and contemporary evidence for thousands of female children having entered Muslim harems and households as legal wives and sex slaves. Neither will the viewer encounter depictions of female genital mutilation (surgical removal of the clitoris and suturing of the labia to close the opening, or “FGM”) that has been standard practice in Muslim society since Mohammed’s day and even earlier throughout Saharan and Sub-Saharan Africa. The preference was for a prepubescent wife or sex slave (is there a difference?), surgically altered to experience no pleasure.

While there is no direct mention of FGM in the Quran, it is praised in some hadiths as noble but not obligatory; nonetheless, it is obligatory under the Shafi'i version of Sunni Islam. To place the practice into perspective, a 2013 UNICEF survey conducted in 18 African countries found that at least 10 percent of all Muslim females had experienced FGM. In 13 of those countries, the figure rose to 50–99 percent. A 1997 Demographic and Health Survey in Yemen found that 76 percent of girls had been cut within two weeks of birth. In Egypt, the percentages have been falling from 97% of girls cut in 1985 to only 70% in 2015. Call it progress.

The procedure is usually inflicted before the age of five, by women on other women (i.e., on very young girls and babies), giving credence to the notion that Muslim women are equally responsible for endorsing the worst aspects of Islam and perpetuating practices widely acknowledged as barbaric, at least to the Western mind. Muslim women are hugely culpable in making Muslim men a threat to the safety and wellbeing of women everywhere.

Although the Quran and other writings make no mention of it, little Aisha, Muhammed’s six-year-old bride, would likely have undergone female genital mutilation before being offered to the Prophet, as the custom predates Islam in Saharan tribal society and is not exclusive to it. This would likely have also been the case with Nujood Ali in Yemen but, like Orientalist painters who ignored the less palatable aspects of Arabian life in their works, her having earlier suffered the torture of FMG would not have fit the Vogue narrative. Najood would have appeared a freak to American audiences and therefore not conducive to soliciting political donations.

The illusion of purity

Another question that impacts this treatise is why none of the naked and semi-clothed women depicted in Orientalist paintings, and later in photographs, display any body hair in their pubic regions or armpits. There are two plausible reasons for this oversight, neither of which have anything to do with line, texture, shape, form, colour, hue, or tone.

The first reason is that a shaved pubic region imparts a prepubescent appearance which is cherished by Jewish, Christian, and Muslim men. The second reason is that if pubic hair were depicted in paintings, it would have reduced an image to the level of pornography in the 19th century European mind. [6] The model may be 25 and depilated, or 10 and naturally smooth as silk, but the illusion of purity (in the context of domination/submission) must always prevail. Once again, Eastern and Western values intersect. For more details, please see my associated article “Art & Pedophilia.”

When describing the “houri,” or ideal female creature which exists only in the Hereafter, the Muslim holy books say: She is of white color and free from the routine physical disabilities of an ordinary woman such as menstruation, menopause, urinal and offal discharge, childbearing and the related pollution.” (At-Tirmizi, volume 2, pages 35-40)

The learned author forgot to mention… “and without body hair,” but that would, of course, have been implied. Only a prepubescent girl could fulfill such criteria.

Left: Le Baigneuse by William-Adolphe Bouguereau, 1870. Centre: Nymphs in a Forest by Henri Tanoux, 1898. Right: A Bacchante by Henrietta Rae Radcliffe, 1885

The hadiths generally discourage men from marrying widows and divorcees (used goods), although this is not an admonition exclusive to Islam. If another man could not live with his ex-wife, then what makes a new suitor think that he can? Sayings found in the hadiths and translated as “the saliva of a virgin is more sweet,” and “she can bite you and you can bite her,” may or may not be worth adding to one’s Notepad.

At six-years-old, a girl is as young and smooth as they come.

A virginity punchlist

Insistence on virginity when a woman comes to the marriage bed is one of the many ways in which patriarchy is exerted. Supposing that one does, by some miracle, encounter a card-carrying virgin, here is a hadith-sanctioned punch list. Widows and divorcees, please take note.

The traditional way to confirm virginity under both Christianity and Islam is by a public display of the blood-stained bedsheets after the wedding night. Of course, like all such thorny situations, a “fix” can be purchased from any office supply shop.

Self-deflowering. A bride is forced to "de-flower" herself in the presence of her relatives to confirm her virginity prior to the wedding night, a still common practice in Egypt and throughout the Middle East. The girl is made to lie down on the bed in the presence of her mother, mother-in-law, or sister-in-law, as well as the prospective bridegroom, then a white cloth is used for breaching the hymen. The bloodied cloth is then displayed for public approbation in the usual fashion. Only afterwards may the celebrations begin, however much she may enjoy them.

To remain a virgin, a woman should reinforce her boundaries. It’s never enough to “Just Say NO.” Female genital mutilation (infibulation or FMG) in which the clitoris is cut away and the labia sewn shut is a tried-and-true method of safeguarding one’s virginity. 200 million girls and women in 31 countries today can’t be wrong.

The chastity belt will never go out of fashion.

Define your own terms. Sex manuals for the past 400 years have assured anxious readers that anal intercourse is a tried-and-true method of maintaining one’s virginity, so long as the hymen remains intact. For every problem, there is a workaround (pun intended).

Hymenoplasty (surgical reconstruction of the hymen) is a sanctioned way to re-establish one’s resale value. If the hymen has been broken by, say, too-vigorous exercise, horseback riding, Zumba classes, or romantic indiscretion, then hymenoplasty, like facial reconstruction surgery after accidents, is allowed under Islam. As with hair extensions, a Muslim woman must first ask her husband’s or father’s or older brother’s permission.

Fortunately, Allah is big on forgiving sins, although the penalty for fornication under Sharia (for women at least) is death by stoning. The same penalty is often levied on innocent rape victims while their assailants enjoy immunity. According to the hanafis, however, a professed virgin who indulges in the act of fornication in private (i.e., hidden from the Sharia court and not resulting in punishment), and who does not make it a part of her habitually repeated routine, remains a virgin legally. Call it a point of law.

Okay, so how does one deflower a prepubescent virgin?

Let’s leave that explanation to the thousands of pedophiles incarcerated throughout the world’s prison systems, that is, the ones who managed to survive the enmity and ad hoc justice inflicted by their cellmates.

In any case, there are, to my current knowledge, no Orientalist paintings of prepubescent girls being ravished in harems and households. Again, this is likely due to Western artists’ proclivity for imposing European standards of morality and “age of consent” notions on an Oriental template, a practice that is patently dishonest.

What is acceptable in Muslim-ruled countries, and clearly depicted in the literature of the hadiths, was (and still is) far too huge a pill for the Western viewer to swallow, risking obscenity charges levied by local vice squads. Nothing new here. Paris police had shut down the first public showing of Eduard Manet’s “Olympia” at the Paris Salon in 1865, but what might have been their response if the subject were a prepubescent girl instead of a mature Parisian demimondaine?

Women depicted in Orientalist paintings are always mature. While the depictions may not be historically accurate, what artist would risk having his studio raided?

Au Harem by José Cruz Herrera (1890-1972). The painting sold at auction for 467,800 euros (USD $526,900) in 2017. Image Source: Art.Salon

Footnotes

[1] See: https://islamweb.net/en/fatwa/340906/hadeeth-about-intimacy-with-100-virgins-in-paradise

[2] The biblical tale of Susanna and the Elders (Daniel 13), was added to the Hebrew Bible by the Christian Church (Roman Catholic, Oriental Orthodox, Eastern Orthodox), although its roots are found in third-century BCE Judaism and was likely known throughout Saharan Africa prior to Muhammed. The story involves a chaste married woman who is approached by a pair of older men with offers of money if she would agree to having sex with them. Having refused, she was then slandered by the lecherous men, resulting in her arrest and condemnation for allegedly having sent her maids away so that she could meet a young stud under a fig tree for extra-marital sex. Curiously, the slang for sexual intercourse in Italian is “fare fica-fica” meaning to make fig-fig. In the New Testament (Matthew 11:12), Jesus curses the fig tree. Susanna is subsequently condemned to death but saved at the last minute by the prophet Daniel of lions’ den fame. When her accusers are taken aside and separately interrogated, they give different descriptions of the tree, leading to their unmasking and eventual execution.

[3] Aisha reportedly dictated her version to a scribe, as she was illiterate. Some apologists claim that she was 18 or 19 when she married the Prophet, citing the absence of birth certificates or any reliable record keeping in sixth-century Saharan tribal society which was mostly nomadic. There was no reliable means of ascertaining when anyone was born except by reference to universally acknowledged events (natural catastrophes, famines, massacres) for which firm dates cannot be established. Aisha may indeed have been 19 but, given other Islamic references’ emphasis on prepubescent sex partners, she was most likely six. Some sources claim that she died at age 100, so perhaps child marriage isn’t always growth inhibiting or life threatening.

[4] The Quran and hadiths never use the words “prepubescent” or “child” when referring to sex. Any female engaging in a sexual act is deemed adult by definition, and there is no minimum age barrier. According to Ibn Battal in Sharḥ Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 7/172: “The scholars agreed that it is permissible for fathers to marry off their young daughters even if they are in the cradle, except it is not permissible for their husbands to consummate the marriage with them until they are prepared to safely have intercourse.” Under scripture and in practice, a devout Muslim father cannot refuse a nine-year-old daughter in marriage to another devout Muslim without proof that the suitor is not a devout Muslim. He can, however, fall back on other hadiths some of which stipulate that a daughter’s consent is required or, alternatively, demand an unreasonably high dowry. Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen in al-Sharḥ al-Mumti’ ‘alá Zād al-Mustaqni’ 12/58 comments: “A father may not marry off his daughter until she has reached puberty, and after puberty he may not marry her off until she has given her consent.” Like all such learned entries, some sections and verses contradict others, while the story of Muhammed having married a six-year-old and deflowered her when she was nine is widely accepted as historically accurate among Islamic scholars. If a girl’s father agrees to the marriage and the husband deems his three-year-old bride mature enough for sexual intercourse, then the Muslim holy books authorize him to proceed.

[5] Ex-Muslims cite two primary reasons for leaving the faith. First is the unverifiable and mostly chaotic chain of hadiths that form the basis of Sharia. Second is what they consider the immoral personal life of the Prophet Muhammed.

[6] Female genital depilation is not the same as female genital mutilation. To depilate or not to depilate was a question first posed by the ancient Greeks. According to author Paige Walker in her 2012 University of California white paper, the thickness and style of one’s pubic hair denoted one’s social status, something she ultimately attributes to patriarchal dominance. The more powerful (and therefore threatening) a woman is, the more pubic hair she removes. Greek goddesses and the hetaerai (sex trade workers), or at least those depicted in art, display no pubic hair at all while slave women, to put it mildly, “do not groom extensively.” The opposite principle applies to male statuary wherein the figure almost always sports a healthy crop, juxtaposed with the hairless female, or hairy female if he’s out for a little fun. “The respectable woman’s ritualistic deletion of her natural state attests to the male’s supremacy over his sexually objectified wife.” Who would have thought?