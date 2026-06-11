A political prisoner is executed for having wrong ideas. Thousands of bullet holes in the wall suggest that this isn’t their first rodeo. Love those Cuban heels. Mexico circa 1915.

HUMANS ARE OBSESSED WITH CONTRACTS of all kinds: pre-nups, marriage contracts, leases, goods and services contracts, employment contracts, you-name-it contracts. There is even a basic social contract, but more on that later.

We have expressed and implied contracts, bilateral and unilateral contracts, and non-disclosure contracts (NDAs) swearing us to secrecy. To take out a contract on someone has sinister connotations. We even have sexual activity consent forms (i.e., limited liability contracts for sex) which are best endorsed by three witnesses before execution.

Oops! Did we say “execution”?

Yes, we also sign off on our own death warrants, both as individuals and as a society. But how? But why?

“The modern world has developed an almost religious faith in administration. Every problem requires a department. Every department requires staff. Every staff member requires authority. Before long there is an entire ecosystem of people whose careers depend upon finding new things to regulate. Eventually someone decides that actions are not enough. Feelings must also be managed. Then thoughts must be managed. Then language must be managed. Then silence becomes suspicious because silence may conceal unauthorised thoughts. At that point the bureaucracy has wandered into territory that history has repeatedly marked with large warning signs.” - @jamiehmiller

According to Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s 1762 book The Social Contract; or, Principles of Political Right, legitimate political authority flows from a social contract agreed upon by all citizens to preserve freedom and equality. Herein lie the foundations of a society predicated on trust. We all agree to a fixed collection of rules and regulations and swear to behave in accordance. We also ass-u-me that when the application and regulation of this covenant is assigned to an administrative body (i.e., the government), it will be carried out in an honest, equitable, economical, and effective manner.

Is this an accurate description of the recent electoral primaries in California? Hardly.

Or the handling of the murder of Henry Nowak and the UK government’s response to same? Not at all.

Ever noticed how many of our national leaders are lawyers, that is, experts in making and breaking contracts? This impeccably tailored gang of con artists hijacks the basic social contract for their own personal benefit and the advancement of failed ideologies in which they hold a stake, insisting that there’s nothing unusual, nothing to see here. It’s happening all across the USA, from sea to shining sea. From Alaska in the north to Puerto Rico in the south. It’s happening throughout the European Union and United Kingdom.

Western civilization is signing off on its own death warrant.

Defaulting on an existential contract

If anyone thinks that the poison of Islam doesn’t merit worrying about, they will soon find themselves blindfolded up against a pock-marked wall.

Islamists have a contract with Allah that most closely resembles the one gangsters take out on folks they don’t like. Except this time it isn’t just Fredo. It covers the entire world. Submit or die.

Islamists have been more than honest about their contract obligations, intentions, and objectives regarding Western society: to dispense with democratic governance and replace the nation state with a caliphate. Everything non-Muslim must go, and by whatever means necessary, the more violent, the better.

If 60,000 terrorist attacks perpetrated by Muslims since 911 (which in itself should have been a huge deal breaker) isn’t warning enough, then perhaps 60,0001 will be the magic number. Or 600,001? Do numbers even matter while we sleepwalk toward our own executions? Toward the pock-marked wall?

“[Hanna] Arendt understood this long before many others. She recognised that evil often appears not as a dramatic eruption of wickedness but as a series of ordinary decisions made by ordinary people who have stopped asking whether they should obey and started asking only how efficiently they can comply.” @jamiehmiller

The United Kingdom is a case in point, with Europe only slightly behind in thick-headedness and refusal to acknowledge history. Thirteen centuries of Islamist murder and mayhem still haven’t convinced anyone that Western civilization faces an existential threat. Even the Pope insists that we all need to be kinder to our Muslim brethren as they plant bombs at concert venues, torch churches, defile cemeteries, and destroy Christmas markets. Donald Trump thinks we can make deals with them.

Multiculturalism, or even peaceful coexistence with the Islamic world, have proven enormous failures, yet ordinary people, under threat of punishment by their governments, have taken refuge in deep denial. That’s understandable but far from acceptable. We don’t understand that by importing a poisonous ideology bent on our own destruction, our national leaders have shredded the basic social contract.

It’s no longer permissible to voice one’s discomfort on social media, never mind in print; so yeah, goodbye to free speech. While foreign-born rapists and muggers are given light sentences, often limited to sensitivity training and community service, white skinned citizens are jailed for voicing objection to failed government policy. The rape gangs scandal in the UK should have put the lie to multiculturalism long ago; nonetheless, a ruling cabal of self-serving liars and thieves in Parliaments across Europe and the UK does its best to bury the evidence and exonerate the perpetrators.

Of course, this is nothing new. Americans have been moved to intervene militarily in European affairs twice in little over a century, for much the same reason. This may be the third time that the USA is compelled to pull Britain’s fat out of a fire of its own creation. Britons are obviously no longer capable of governing themselves in accordance with the principles laid down by Rouseau and others. They hardly even deserve democratic governance, given their gross neglect and failure to preserve what they already had. It wasn’t broken. It didn’t need fixing.

The acquiescence of ordinary citizens of all skin colours and their capitulation to the Woke mindset validates what Hanna Arendt said about humans generally, and Germans in particular, during the last century:

When the last of us is led to the wall, he or she will surely cling to the threadbare excuse of having behaved like a good citizen, executing their civic duties in accordance with the laws of their country, and not making waves. That was Adolph Eichmann’s justification for his role in the industrialized murder of over six million human beings. Unrepentant to the end Eichmann was hanged in Jerusalem in 1962 for his crimes against humanity.

Our own ends will be less dramatic. Allowing a poisonous ideology access to our society is a crime not only against ourselves and our loved ones, but against future generations who will inevitably piss on our graves.

It’s an affront to humanity at large. America once had laws (i.e., the McCarren-Walter Act of 1951) that prohibited Muslims and Communists from holding public office. Now we have foreign born Muslims and others holding public office while campaigning for the destruction of the American government. The UK has non-citizens (visa holders, no less) sitting in Parliament. It doesn’t get any crazier that that.

Everything about Islam runs contrary to humanistic values. Islam is not a religion, it is an ideology predicated on plunder. Given nuclear weapons (Pakistan already has them), its agents would not hesitate to devastate Rome, Paris, even Washington. London, with its jihadi-financed, Islamist mayor, might be dictated conditions but that’s hardly conciliatory for the majority of Britons who are non-Muslim; nonetheless, their sheepish acquiescence in the face of clear and present danger will eventually lead them to the wall.

The Holocaust will never stop being a lesson in how a relatively small number of organized fanatics can hijack an entire society of well educated, industrious people, leading them to dedicate resources to, and endorse the murder of, millions of their own compatriots. Multiculturalism is that same kind of evil. We’ve seen the dark side but choose to do nothing. Meanwhile, for Islamists the Holocaust is just starting.

America, despite its Second Amendment rights and 400 million guns in private hands, will succumb to the poison of Islam, although it may take longer and by a different route than Europe and the UK but with the same end result. No rational person can argue that massively fraudulent electioneering is a defence against an internal enemy dedicated to dismantling the democratic process by whatever means necessary. The very fact that a Marxist-Islamist clique now rules New York City, and is firmly entrenched in Minneapolis, Dearborn, Austin, Newark, and other key cities, is evidence enough that a nation of morons wherein manhood (and womanhood) are validated by gun ownership and that settles its disputes with violence isn’t immune to destruction from within. At this rate, all the guns in the world won’t save the democratic process.

Black ghetto culture and off-the-charts crime, corrupted elections, ideologized virtue signalling, a piss-poor education system, gender dystopes, massive government fraud, widespread homelessness and drug addiction, and the importation of millions of migrants from incompatible cultures assures that conquering the West will be a slam-dunk. Islamists know this. Time is entirely on their side as they watch us sign our own death warrants.

It’s highly unlikely that the USA will be there to intervene in European affairs when the proverbial shit hits the fan. Civil war in the United Kingdom is practically inevitable while France and Spain continue to import more and more military-age African and Middle Eastern migrants, many of whom have ISIS and Boko Haram training. This kind of self-destructive behaviour can’t be addressed with an aircraft carrier task force.

Instead, the impending conflict will be fought house to house, street to street, on the beaches and in the hedgerows as Churchill once suggested. And it won’t be pretty, as thousands of men, women, and even children are led to the wall.

We saw what October 7, 2023 in Israel involved. That and worse are in store for the rest of the non-Muslim world.

Why? Because the firing squad is all about power and the pathology of power. Once the basic social contract has been torn up and the shooting begins, will you count amongst the four percent?