Please watch this linked interview in its entirety:

PSYCHOPATHY IS A PERSONALITY CONSTRUCT characterized by lack of remorse and the inability to empathize with other humans. Psychopaths are typically intelligent, charming, highly manipulative, and amazingly fearless. Your garden variety psychopath believes that any means (lying, cheating, stealing, even murder) are justified in getting whatever he or she wants. Psychopaths are completely amoral.

Psychopathic philanthropy is not an oxymoron. Heedless of the often dubious source of their wealth or disastrous consequences of their gift-giving, psychopathic philanthropists believe they are doing good in the world.

In any case, the uber-rich are always under public pressure to display a modicum of largesse, if only to dodge accusations of being miserly. The amounts they give away are usually calculated to avoid taxation, no more and no less, and in no way impinge on their over-the-top lifestyles.

Science tells us that around one percent of the human population displays significant levels of psychopathy, although psychopathic serial killers comprise only around one tenth of a percent of the entire psychopathic community. Sure, that’s still a very large number, but few act on their murderous impulses. There are fewer Ted Bundys and Green River Killers than one might expect in America’s general population of 330 million.

As for the rest of the world, well, Islamic Jihad is a “Mecca” for dangerous psychopaths with rape and murder on their minds. Only a moron would claim that Joseph Stalin wasn’t a dangerous psychopath. Or Napoleon.

Most psychopaths carefully groom their public personas, removing the mask only behind closed doors, and revealing their true personalities to their much abused family and so-called loved ones who often suffer quietly. What mother is willing to abandon her psychopathic, drug addicted, murderous son? She’d rather die herself than admit to having spawned a monster.

Psychopaths like George Soros who, because of their extreme wealth are effectively above the law, don’t need the mask. They’re allowed to be candid about their deficit of morals and ethics because society is fascinated by their guile and the political influence they wield. Instead of recognizing power hungry criminal types, we place them on a pedestal and worship them.

The sad part is that chameleons like Soros, a Holocaust survivor who candidly admits to having participated in the depredations perpetrated by his Hungarian Nazi protectors simply because it afforded him cover, lend credibility to the enduring myth of the calculating, predatory Jew.

Nothing George Soros has said or done in the intervening 80 years following Allied liberation of the Nazi death camps has contributed to the betterment of his surviving coreligionists or benefitted the state of Israel in its struggle with those who would annihilate it. Much of Soros’s Open Society Foundation’s contributions to nested NGOs ends up in the pockets of the pro-Palestine movement and indirectly funds Hamas propaganda.

"I don't deny Jews the right to a national existence – but I don't want to be a part of it". - George Soros in The New Yorker

In December 2023, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, accused Soros of supporting pro-Palestinian organizations "that seek the destruction of the State of Israel as a Jewish state."

So much for “not being a part of it.” To paraphrase the Soros philosophy vis-a-vis Israel and diaspora Jews generally, Jews cannot be secure anywhere in the world so long as other nationalities, including Israel’s hostile Arab neighbours, are not secure. Despite the fact that the Quran itself mandates the annihilation of all Jews in the world, protection of Hamas and Hezbollah against depredations of the IDF is deemed worthy of Soros’s support.

The ability to entertain these two opposing thoughts at the same time and keep a straight face constitutes a miracle of the woke-Left. But yeah, this is what George Soros and his disciples encourage us to believe. Why? Because we’re morons, and they know it.

Comparing apples to apples

Aristotle Onassis (net worth $2.3 billion in 2026 dollars) is another example of a psychopath so powerful that no body of laws, neither national nor international, nor any allusion to human decency, could restrain him. The only thing that ever humbled Onassis, and arguably contributed to his death, was the loss of his only son.

Ninety-six year-old George Soros and the late Aristotle Onassis have more in common than anyone imagines.

Their characters and value systems, and even their early careers, were literally spawned during genocides, Soros’s forged in the fire of the Holocaust, Onassis’s in Turkish oppression of the Anatolian Greeks.

Soros is candid, even proud, of his having been “adopted” at age fourteen by a Hungarian Nazi collaborator who shielded him as a faux Christian. It isn’t difficult to imagine what kind of services young Soros was compelled to provide in return for that protection and his ultimate survival. Had 60 Minutes mined that vein any deeper, the interview would likely have been unpublishable.

Aristotle Onassis suffered no qualms of conscience around selling his ass to ransom his loved ones and their property from their Turkish overlords.

“By his own account, he secured the release of his father from a Turkish detention camp by entering into a sexual arrangement with an older Turkish lieutenant, using the relationship to claw back fragments of the family’s confiscated property as well. It was the first transaction of his adult life, and the lesson it taught him, that intimacy was currency, never left him.” - Old Money Luxury

Again, please read the linked article before proceeding with this essay.

And thanks for coming back.

Who runs the world, anyway?

Those who’ve already read the four-part series “Women of the Dictators” here on Substack will recognize that the female of our species is invariably attracted to psychopathic males, the richer, more powerful, more in-you-face, the more females throw themselves at their feet. Whether these women of the dictators are themselves dangerous psychopaths is immaterial; they reflect, like a magic mirror, the most demonic characteristics of their partners.

Apples don’t fall far from their trees.

Like Aristotle Onassis followed in his father’s footsteps, so does Alexander Soros. As does Donald J. Trump Junior. Barron Trump? Anybody’s guess, but rest assured he’s being groomed for politics at his father’s knee in the same manner that Donald Senior was groomed at the knee of grandfather Fred and mob lawyer Roy Cohn. Psychopathy has a curious tendency of perpetuating itself. It’s almost a religion amongst the uber-rich.

Alexander Soros. Image credit: Getty Images via Business Insider

“Voting and abortion rights” in a New World Order championed by such Soros aficionados as Canada’s Mark Carney means: 1) the “right” of non-citizens, illegal immigrants, and migrants to vote in national elections to ensure that advocates of “Soros values” remain on the power bases, and 2) abortion up to the moment of birth. Corollaries include government sponsored euthanasia (one in 20 elderly, ailing, and mentally challenged Canadians are “suicided” by their government every year) and the aptly named “social credit score,” i.e., a living death for dissenters and non-conformists.

Cut from the same cloth

New York Post in 2016 detailed Alex Soros’s lavish parties and shoulder-brushing with airhead models and NBA stars.

If you want to know where all those preprinted placards and other free pro-Pal and abortion rights gear comes from, or who pays the protestors’ salaries, all roads eventually lead back to two sources: Soros’s Open Society Foundation and woke-Left tech billionaire Neville Singham.

It isn’t difficult to connect the dots. The October 7, 2023 pogrom, not to mention some 65,000 Muslim-perpetrated terrorist attacks since 911, has its inspirational, if not also financial, roots in one of these two wellsprings of global psychopathy. Singham has been implicated in funding anti-Israel activism through a Canada-based agent of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLO).

In America, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability formally requested documentation from Shanghai-based Singham over alleged funding of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a Marxist group that organized protests in Los Angeles and other American cities, as well as funding anti-ICE demonstrations.

With a net worth of over one trillion, Elon Musk is the the world’s richest man. @WallStreetApes? Not that rich.

George Soros (net worth: 7.2 billion) is a pauper in comparison to Musk, but that isn’t what’s important here. Their origins are entirely different as are their views and aspirations. Musk wants to go to Mars. His dreams have provided employment for hundreds of thousands while creating at least 250 millionaires. Musk isn’t just another Don Quixote tilting at windmills.

Now, remember Soros’s pet projects? Voting rights (securing the power bases) and abortion (murdering the unborn)?

Even without Soros and Singham, there are plenty of other nefarious, monied entities waiting patiently in the wings, ready and willing to fund unrest in Western society while partnering with Iran, Qatar, and a thoroughly compromised British establishment to bury Western values under the garbage heap of mass migration, gender dysphoria, and just plain human stupidity.

Elias Rodriguez, a woke-Left anti-Semite charged with murdering two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., in May 2025, had a previous association with Singham’s Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). Like Soros, Singham thinks he’s doing good in the world.

In the cited 60 Minutes interview, George Soros exonerates himself of any moral or other obligations to his fellow Jews, expressing a detached pride in the fact that he learned his business skills on the wrong side of the Holocaust whilst distancing himself from any collusion in the actual horrors. History tells us that even some Jewish “kapos” who brutalized their coreligionists and fellow prisoners inside the extermination camps felt remorse for effectively having chosen life over death. Even those who never harmed anyone felt survivor guilt over others who perished.

None of that from George Soros. Or Aristotle Onassis. Or Roy Singham.

Psychopaths are manipulative because they know they can be, and murderous because they can rely on the trust of millions of morons beholden to their impeccably tailored gang of liars, thieves, and murderers. If that isn’t an accurate description of UK and EU leadership, and those who fund their election campaigns, then what is?

By the way, George Soros is known as "The Man Who Broke the Bank of England" as a result of his short sale of US$10 billion worth of pounds sterling, which made him a profit of $1 billion, during the 1992 Black Wednesday UK currency crisis.

Judgements on whatever good has come out of Soros donations to various charities, NGOs, and state programs, depends on which side of the political divide one occupies. In the second quarter of 2020, Soros gave at least $500,000 to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, despite emerging evidence that Biden himself was no longer compos mentis. During the 2022 U.S. midterm election cycle, Soros was the country’s largest donor, having contributed $128.5 million to support the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party itself is characterized by insider trading, sleeping with foreign spies, massive fraud, DEI and opposition to voter ID, and open borders. Not to mention refusal to condemn the Iranian quest for nuclear weapons and the demonization of Israel. Democrats made a Marxist-Islamist mayor of New York City.

Are these causes that anyone but a psychopath would advocate for and financially support?

The psychopathy of the Soros New World Order will make interesting reading some centuries hence. Great material for a Third Millennium doctoral thesis. Or maybe just another Substack rant.

Food for thought…