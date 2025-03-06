By guest columnist Dave Volek

Thanks to OpenAI.ai

MEDIUM CONTRIBUTOR WALTER RHEIN encouraged me to read “Manufactured Consent” by Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky.



Mr. Rhein may have had good intentions with his recommendation. But I won’t read this lengthy book for a good reason, which I will explain later.

Here is a description of the book as per Wikipedia:



As the model scales upward, it pans to the larger organizations who are financially capable of controlling advertising licenses, lawsuits, or selling environments. The first level displays the public domain in which prominent ideologies within the masses can influence the intentions of mass media. The second level pertaining to the business firms accounts for the media’s source of information as business firms are wealthy enough to supply information to media organizations while maintaining control over where advertisers can sell their advertisements and stories. The final layer, the governments of the major global powers, are the wealthiest subgroup of the pillars of society. Having the most financial wealth and organizational power, media organizations are most dependent on government structures for financial stability and political direction.



From this Wikipedia excerpt, I can see myself agreeing with at least 90% of what these two fellows are saying. Why should I go through such a long read to only re-confirm my convictions that this world is truly out of balance?



I believe Chomsky and Herman had a plan to change the world. Their book would enlighten its readers about nefarious forces shaping our society. While this group would still be a minority of opinion, they would bring up the book’s points in their daily discourse, thereby increasing the knowledge of people who didn’t read the book. As more people become more aware of the issue, that would eventually manifest an effective political force which would then bend the will of the overly ambitious people aspiring for an elected public office. These people would be the ones to rectify the issue.

That’s how democracy is supposed to work, right?