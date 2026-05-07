HIS FATHER HAD WARNED HIM about Lucrezia Malatesta. The Jewish-Italian nightingale of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma could shatter a crystal goblet using only her vocal cords.

The tinkle of shattering glass reminded the child of La Malatesta although he’d never seen the songbird nor heard her warble. This time it wasn’t Verdi or Puccini or Donizetti. It was pure Wagner. Götterdämmerung.

A squad of German SS-Ordnungspolizei was busily trashing the Bordello Beatrice in Via Lungotevere dei Cenci where eight-year-old Adamo had cocooned himself inside an ornate walnut armario with carved lion’s paw feet and rose trimming and cherubic putti frolicking at the corners. Its magnificent, mirrored door had just now suffered a lethal blow from the iron shoulder plate of a Mauser rifle.

With an abrupt shove, the insulted cabinet tottered uncertainly then thundered to the floor, coming to rest with the remnants of a fractured door pressed tightly against the tiles. The soldier treated its slatted back panel to a final pounding with his gunstock, but the defiant old wood held firm.

“Raus! Schnell, schnell! Alle Juden raus! Hurry, hurry, all Jews outside!” the Untersturmführer shouted while slashing randomly to left and right with a stiff leather horsewhip that he’d requisitioned from a woman’s bedchamber.

Women and girls screamed and cursed and wept. From his refuge inside the darkened chamber, Adamo heard the clip-clip-clip of iron-heeled jackboots rushing away down the grey marble staircase. Then, silence.

They had arrived without prior warning, without time to throw on a seductive chemise, to adjust makeup, to point out the schedule of services and pricing or the gilt-framed letter of commendation conferred by Il Duce and proudly displayed in the salon.

Their orders were to clear the establishment, then herd the riffraff toward a marshaling yard set up at the nearby Theater of Marcellus. If any German military personnel or card-carrying fascists or Axis-friendly diplomats or priests happened to turn up amongst the detainees, they were to be released unharmed.

SS-Obersturmbannführer Herbert Kappler was purging the Holy City. The raid was orchestrated by SS-Captain Erik Priebke, a stubby, pimple-faced subordinate with a fierce reputation. Before the occupying German forces abandoned Rome to the approaching Allied armies, Kappler and Priebke were determined to resolve the ‘Jewish Question’ in Italy once and for all.

First, they would start with the harlots, then work their way up the social ladder. By December, every man, woman, and child of Rome’s Jewish Ghetto would be reduced to ashes.

Excerpted from “Ad Marginem: A Tyranny of God” by Francesco Rizzuto