Children killing other children as parents applaud.

But Jesus said, “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for such is the kingdom of heaven.” - Matthew 19:14

While you were teaching your children to be tolerant of others’ beliefs, these folks were training their children how to kill yours.

I RECENTLY FINISHED READING Ziauddin Sardar’s autobiographical “Desperately Seeking Paradise: Journeys of a Skeptical Muslim.”

To be honest, I loved the book while feeling immensely sorry for its author. Sardar’s quest for paradise means having to find some redeeming value in his personal commitment to Islam. Like many so-called “moderate” Muslims raised in the West, that’s pretty much an unrealizable, impossible dream. Why impossible? Because Islam dictates that anyone questioning the faith is deserving of death and Sardar comes very close to validating that threat. Like all pseudo-intellectuals who profess a “faith,” he bends over backwards to justify what he knows is, in the end, irredeemably inconsistent with the values of modern civilization in general, and Western democratic society in particular.

I believe that subscribing to a faith is, on the whole, a good thing, so long as one doesn’t step on anybody’s feet. Although I no longer believe in an angry Old Testament God reigning down fire and brimstone from his perch in the sky, I understand the appeal of what Hollywood directors and video game designers call “Armageddon.” Perhaps generations X-Y-Z can better explain, since many have invested thousands of their childhood hours in interactive doomsday play on various video game platforms and online.

Nonetheless, living within 100 km of an American nuclear missile base in Europe, as I do, makes the notion of Armageddon something more up close and personal. As if it weren’t bad enough that American nuclear subs lurk below the surface of the Mediterranean, their nuclear-tipped missiles tilted Russia-ward, what we are seeing in our streets is even more disturbing.

Islamists have vowed to conquer the world, starting with the Iberian Peninsula which, historically speaking, was theirs for some 700 years.

That’s Barcelona, Spain. Not as troubling as Paris and some other EU enclaves, but hey, they’re working on it.