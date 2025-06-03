French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte over time. Left: schoolboy Emmanuel Macron and 39 year-old Brigitte. Upper right: 15 year-old Emmanuel kissing his 49 year-old teacher. Lower right: Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron today.

ITALY’S PRIME MINISTER HAS SOMETHING TO SAY to France’s President Emmanuel Macron, but this time it isn’t about his personal life.

Enemies call her “La Figlia di Mussolini” (the daughter of Mussolini). Some Italians are calling her their saviour, but I’m going to be fair. Melloni could have earned the the support of all her countrymen-women but she blew it. Because Anglophone readers are disinterested in Italian politics, I won’t burden them any further.

Despite the criticism, I call her a pushy feminist who isn’t an airhead. Unlike America’s AOC, that mouthy puppet of the woke-Left whose word salad resonates with folks like Elias Rodriguez and Gen Z naivettes who hate the America that spawned them, this “daughter of Mussolini” loves her country.

Giorgia Melloni is the only contemporary world leader with the coglioni (balls) to speak truth to a self-serving European Union leadership incapable of dealing with an invasion of mostly-Muslim migrants sacking the continent’s social safety nets, breeding crime and unrest, and destroying what vestige of democracy remains on an increasingly unstable continent.

Listen to what Melloni has to say about France’s Emmanuel Macron:

The warmest people on Earth

Italians are big-hearted people. Theirs is an unbroken history of barbarian invasions whose unwashed hordes were absorbed into the dominant culture to become Italians. From Mongols to Moors to today’s massive seaborne invasion by mostly Black and Arab-Muslim migrants, Italians have always found a corner in their homes and set another place at the dinner table for hungry and homeless newcomers. More often than not, they themselves were on the cusp of starvation, especially in the impoverished south and Sicily.

So, I took a spin through a few Tuscan villages today and discovered more Black folks on the street than native Italians. As one Italian commented to me: “They’re desperately poor and we need to help them. I don’t know what’s happening in Rome but here they aren’t making any trouble. So, what are you worried about?”

If we were talking about Jews instead of Black Africans, the response would have been the same. NOT. The current pierced and hideously tattooed generation - raised on socialist claptrap and gender dysphoria - isn’t as tolerant as their parents and grandparents once were. Italian youth is rabidly anti-Semitic.