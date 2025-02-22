How did this:

Become this:

How? Well, we’ll try to explain. For starters, there are two critical things to consider:

First, that America’s is a single party system wherein two squads from the same team pass the ball back and forth with an ever shifting goalpost while they fleece the fans for all they’re worth.

Second, the political curve is circular. Move far enough to the Left and you arrive at the far-Right. That’s why the first two clowns in the lead image lost the November 2024 election while the third won by a landslide. And as the title suggests, at the bottom of every landslide, there’s a shitload of wreckage.

Since the political ground in America is extremely unstable (say, swampy?), expect more wreckage.

Our favourite Substack publication ran a clever, post-November 5 put-down of Trump’s landslide election victory, along with predictions of what was to come, most of which are proving to have been understated:.

Thanks for coming back to read the remainder of this essay.