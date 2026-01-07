From the short story collection “Martha’s Way” © Francesco Rizzuto

I LABOUR IN A CUBE FARM, behind grey polyester partitions with fake wood trim, staring at a computer terminal from 8 am to 5 pm, what the corporation calls its “core hours.”

My task is to process stack after stack of documents, one precious leaf at a time, shifting them from the left side of the desk to the right, in-basket to out-basket, which are not baskets at all but merely plastic trays. I’m one amongst hundreds of other cube farmers sequestered here inside one-meter square cubicles like dairy cattle, their ponderous teats attached to the corporate milking machine.

There’s our team manager, code named “The Generalissimo” although never to his face. He arrives precisely at seven and departs promptly at six; never a minute more, nor one less. On his bony wrist rides one of those expensive new chronographs, a great metal behemoth with four buttons and six dials that tells more about its wearer than it does the time.

With this costly marvel of micro-engineering, he conducts time-motion studies, graphing and plotting and feeding spreadsheets to upper management. The Generalissimo takes notes on everyone’s coming and going, though it would be easier to simply check the elevator access log-ins. Hidden, closed-circuit TV cameras record our images, complete with grunts and moans, to a central database. People don’t make love in these elevators anymore nor, heaven forbid, inside the cubicles with their grey polyester partitions and fake wood trim. They’re afraid to even pick their noses.