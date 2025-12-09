AI-generated image. Any resemblance to a member Congress is merely coincidental.

AMERICANS ARE ASKING THEMSELVES some hard questions…

Nobody on the Left, nor the Right, wants to be labelled Islamophobic. So, let’s not go there, okay?

I’m convinced that educated white and Black Americans have already consigned racism to the historical dustbin. What they are struggling with are the downstream consequences of bad public policy that prevents the country from moving away from racism and bigotry. Meanwhile, the admission of large numbers of Somalis into the country has severely crippled that effort.

In response to the estimated $9 billion fraud perpetrated by a cabal of mostly Minnesota-based Somalis, President Trump has lifted Temporary Protective Status (TPS) from the Somali community. Too little, too late. Better to have taken measures before they plunged their greedy paws into the cookie jar.

To pretend that Somalis don’t come from a tribal, inbred (cousin marriage is endemic to Islam), crime-ridden culture is to deny history and anthropology its pound of flesh. As their history in the USA and Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) repeatedly demonstrates on the floor of Congress, they hate the USA, while scamming money to send back home. No other group in society does this on such a massive scale. Or any scale.

While both the Woke-Left and even some MAGAs were becoming dissatisfied with the optics of ICE, in the case of Minnesota, even some Democrats will be cheering the deportation goon squads on.

After all, you wouldn’t allow strangers to enter your home through the windows and down the chimney, right? Homes have front doors, door bells, and peepholes for good reason. Most have a home safe that requires a password and maybe also a key.

But Minnesota’s Somalis, 48 percent of whom the FBI asserts lied on their immigrant applications, were invited in through the front door, handed massive financial support and other benefits unavailable to ordinary Americans (i.e., the combination and key to the safe), granted “protected” status (i.e. TPS), and were, in return, expected to assimilate. They didn’t.

What Americans universally dislike are displays of disregard for the rule of law, disrespect for their own values (especially trust), beliefs, and customs, and the need to enforce compliance with violence. One can hardly expect less from an open-hearted, generous people.

This abhorrence of violence applies to both the criminal element as well as those authorized to ensure public safety. Attack helicopters hovering over our homes in the middle of the night isn’t what we voted for, but neither is massive fraud on a scale unprecedented in American history.

There are more civilized ways to deal with the undocumented that don’t involve goon squads; meanwhile, whole communities that threaten the status quo, such as in the case of Minneapolis or Dearborn where the call of the muezzin blasts from loud speakers 5x daily to the annoyance and frustration of non-Muslims, not to mention massive hate rallies whose violent displays threaten public safety and peace while condemning America and vowing to overthrow democratic governance, don’t score high with ordinary Americans.

What causes Americans to veer sharply to the Right and close their eyes to abuse of power by ICE are these gross violations not only of established law and public order, but of common decency.

A much over-used phrase is “Import the Third World and become the Third World.”

A much under-used phrase is “Move enough to the far-Left and you become the far-Right.”

Together these phrases encapsulate the uneasy public response to the grating antics of Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), whose constituencies have become festering sores on America’s backside.

What both these angry, mouthy women fail to understand is that while the First Amendment guarantees Free Speech, it disallows calls for the dismantling of the government. So, yes. There are even limits placed on speech in the USA. Americans are mainly self-policing when it come to expression, and they don’t applaud abuse of that freedom. Yes, it’s freedom to regulate your own speech in the interest of your community.

These limits - the prohibition against deconstruction of democratic governance - were once delineated in the McCarran-Walter Act of 1952 that prohibited Communists and Muslims from holding public office. If ever there was a poster child for reinstating McCarren-Walter, it’s Representative Ilhan Omar.

“We have to be sure that those who are collaborating with the authoritarian regime pay a costly price.” - Ilhan Omar

Okay, so the latest “costly price” paid by the “authoritarian regime” for having allowed Omar’s constituents to turn Minnesota into a bad parody of the Horn of Africa has reached $9 billion in massive government fraud, not to mention out-of-control crime perpetrated primarily by Somalis. Fraud is a felony even in Somalia. So are carjackings, burglary, and rape.

To pretend that neither Representative Omar, nor Governor Tim Walz, knew anything about this latest massive, well-orchestrated scam is to sweep yet another immigrant-perpetrated scandal under the rug, pounding yet another nail into the coffin of the American dream and the demise of democracy in the West.

If one substituted “Italian” or “Jewish” or “Mexican” for “Somali,” then the response by both the “authoritarian regime” and the American public would be swift and, if history is any indicator, violent.

“The buck stops here.” - President Harry S. Truman

After marrying her own brother then birthing two children by another man, Omar is now married to a non-Muslim with a net worth of $1 billion, making her the richest member of Congress.

Left: Rep. Ilhan Omar on a good day. Right: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on a not so good day (1995 Nebraska mugshot). ( Source )

Hundreds of DHS employees in Minnesota assert that Governor Tim Walz - the same Walz that Democrats nominated as Kamala Harris’s Vice President in 2024 - spent years covering up massive Somali-linked fraud schemes that looted over $1 billion in federal welfare dollars.

Like President Harry Truman pointed out, the buck stops at the Governor’s desk and, ultimately, at the Resolute Desk in Washington.

According to whistleblowers’ allegations, Walz allegedly threatened their jobs, stepped up surveillance, and retaliated instead of stopping the corruption. To what extent Walz and others such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey personally profited from the theft, if not monetarily then at least politically, remains to be proven. According to the whistleblowers, documents are being frantically shredded, electronic files deleted, emails made to disappear, and witnesses silenced with threats to themselves and their families.

Nonetheless, if it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, one doesn’t usually need DNA to know it’s a duck.

Seems it’s more like a flock of ducks, or perhaps vultures. While Somalis have been caught stuffing ballot boxes with tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in a state where merely “affirming” that one is eligible to vote without having to provide any ID whatsoever, the state’s Democratic administration still has 300 million other Americans to answer to. It’s now been revealed that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison met with some of the accused Somalis fraudsters from whom he later accepted campaign contributions. So, yeah. It isn’t just Walz.

But will voters ever demand credibility?

The Land of Opportunity

America is the land of opportunity which is fine if one partakes of its common value system predicated on trust. But “trust” is an oxymoron when applied to Islam in general and Somalis in particular. These communities insist that the rest of America submit to their value system, one based on mindless subjugation to Allah, trust be damned. “Freedom” predicated on trust in one’s fellow citizen isn’t in their lexicon whereas terms like “public property” mean goods that are available for anyone to steal.

They did not come to contribute to building the American Dream according to the Constitutional blueprint as did earlier waves of Germans, Irish, Italians, Jews, and Mexicans. Their whole modus operandi is about as anti-democratic and blatantly racist as anything can get. It’s actually crime-based.

Instead of assimilation, they came to conquer by exploiting public naiveté while turning host countries into the so-called “shit hole” countries from which they came. With a few notable exceptions (can’t think of any but surely there are some), the Muslim communities of Minnesota and Michigan, as well as a growing and very troubling presence in Texas, are characterized by their abuse of social safety nets (which don’t exist in their home countries), disregard and disrespect for their non-Muslim neighbours, and the prospect of draining the public purse of every last penny, much of which goes back to fund Islamic jihad.

It’s easy-peezy in a society predicated on trust.

The dude is talking civilizational erasure.

Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and newly minted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani are instruments of that process, to name only three. Those who cynically reply that complacent, air-headed American voters in these cities will get the government they deserve ignore the fact that Islam is a poison seeping into the furthest, deepest cracks in American society, a toxin for which there is no antidote that doesn’t involve violence.

Nobody wants that; nonetheless, as American history demonstrates, kick the sleeping bitch and expect to be handed your ass in a sling.

Nonetheless, both Walz (net worth: $1 million) and Omar (net worth: $300 million to $1 billion, nobody knows for sure) are likely to waltz away (not a pun) from this latest scandal even richer than they already are, while not a single penny of that looted $1 billion in public money will ever be recovered to the public purse. In other words, the perpetrators will rewarded with the proceeds of their crimes.

Much of the money has already gone to purchasing armaments and financing pay-to-slay schemes that target Christians and other non-Muslim minorities in war-torn Somalia. Contributions will pour into their legal defence funds, much of which may end up in their own personal pockets, that is, if the prosecution of Walz-Omar & Company ever gets that far. Don’t hold your collective breath on it.

Still, there’s a valuable lesson here and most will know what it is: a theft of proportions unprecedented in American history deserves a punitive response of proportions unprecedented in American history.

Unlike President Trump who hesitates to rattle the Islamist chain, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had the brass balls to ban the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR in his state. He’s also been a consistent critic of Ilhan Omar, calling for her impeachment and deportation on grounds that would have already expelled any ordinary migrant a-la-ICE.

Governor Desantis wants to deport Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) because she places her allegiance to anti-democratic Islam and basket case Somalia ahead of her oath to the U.S. Constitution and isn’t shy about rubbing others’ noses in it. He sees that as a form of treason. DeSantis hasn’t called for the death penalty, mind you. Just denaturalization and deportation. If proven complicit (by the sin of omission if not commission) in this new, massive fraud, surely even Omar’s Democratic Party colleagues will find reason to censure her.

Most Americans, whose antecedents were greeted by the Statue of Liberty while arriving through the front door, or in the fetid holds of slave ships, resent newcomers being handed the American dream on a silver platter then spitting in their hosts’ faces. DeSantis is one of those whose antecedents built this country, then fought and died to defend it. He has a right to be indignant.

Furthermore, most Americans are rather prudish and overly protective of their own national icons. Representative Omar allegedly married her own brother to facilitate his immigration to the USA where she now advocates for globalized intifada. She calls Somalia’s Hamza Abdi Barre “our president.” Barre publicly calls Jews “the descendants of monkeys and pigs.” One can only speculate on the degree of contempt that he and Omar feel for African Americans, never mind all whites. Barre is running a gangster government in the horn of Africa while Omar - daughter of a notoriously corrupt Somali warlord - acts as his roving ambassador.

This attitude clearly sells well in Muslim Minnesota and Michigan whose newly arrived constituents contributed nothing to building this country, but is insulting as hell to Jewish-Americans and even Italian-Americans like Desantis. Resentful Governor Desantis doesn’t like Omar’s attitude. His antecedents came through Ellis Island, then went on to built this country without the benefit of food stamps and subsidized everything.

In Omar’s initial 2020 filing, she listed $50,000 in student loan debt and $15,001 to $50,000 in credit card debt. Now she attributes her ballooning net worth to having remarried, this time into money. Readers are advised to read what fact checker Snopes has to say on the matter.

Estimates of Omar’s net worth, after having married political consultant and entrepreneur Timothy Mynett in 2020, hovers between $300 million and $1 billion depending on the source. Even the sources of Mynett’s wealth are coming under scrutiny, like the phoney Somali daycare centres and home healthcare agencies in Omar’s constituency.

Omar’s financial reports do not list a single number for each of her assets and liabilities, instead offering a widely estimated range for each listed monetary item. Shortcomings in disclosure rules make accurate estimates impossible and fraudulent disclosure inevitable, since there are no built-in penalties for under reporting (unless you’re Donald Trump). Federal law also does not require members of Congress to disclose certain types of financial assets.

If readers have ever wondered how anyone can go into Congress with a negative net worth and come out a multi-millionaire or billionaire only four short years later, that’s why. As if insider trading and dipping into political campaign funds, 75% of which the candidate is allowed to keep, weren’t enough, being embroiled, or at least implicated, in un precedented, massive public fraud takes a member to whole new levels of disrepute.

Readers are invited to correct the writer, but doesn’t the Quran prohibit marriage to non-Muslims (i.e., Mynett) who don’t embrace the Prophet? Does the Quran even allow gold digging? And how does that so-called gender apartheid thing actually work?

Kiss the American Dream Goodbye

After an unholy alliance of Marxism and Islam won the mayoral race in New York City, the noose is beginning to tighten on the American dream. Contemporary Paul Reveres are being cancelled faster than anyone can say “The British Muslims are coming!” as the country edges ever closer to civil war.

Can’t happen here? That’s what they said back in 1859.

Minnesota, whose citizens House Member Ilhan Omar represents, gave the country Governor Tim Walz as Vice Presidential candidate alongside Kamala Harris, two unprincipled narcissists who think that tampon dispensers belong in boys washrooms in schools and feelings are more important than logic and reason in international affairs. The ramp-up to the first Civil War (1860-65) gave the country President James Buchanan, an advocate for slavery. He was also near-sighted in one eye and far-sighted in the other. That’s a metaphor for the Democratic Party platform in 2025.

Buchanan’s administration was also notoriously corrupt, another allusion to the Democratic Party in 2025.

Minnesota’s Muslim constituents who put Omar in office, many of whom are non-citizens but are allowed to vote, are poised to make the state a hub for globalizing the intifada, much to the delight of the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and ISIS, as if the turmoil around the death of George Floyd weren’t enough. While Minneapolis struggles to attract replacement police officers after the kangaroo court mistrial of Derrick Chauvin and his fellow officers (the force is down by 30%) and the Left-inspired rioting and destruction that followed, these Islamist candidates pledge to defund the police. Heck, they’re already saving 30% on police salaries. How much more can they defund without turning cities into asphalt jungles?

There were good reasons for banning Muslims and card-carrying Communists from holding public office. The foundational documents (The Communist Manifesto and the Quran) of both organizations call for the destruction of all other forms of governance and the murder of all non-believers, not to forget that the Sharia justice system is absolutely barbaric.

This restrictive legislation (McCarren-Walter) emerged from public awareness of the purges and politically motivated mass murder (call it genocide) perpetrated under Stalinism, the Iron Curtain, and the fact that Muslims provided a significant number of volunteers (i.e., entire battalions) to Hitlers’ SS during World War II. President Eisenhower and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had some pretty strong words about the incompatibility of Islam - a political system dressed up in clerical garb - and democracy, calling it a form of madness.

“But the Mahommedan religion increases, instead of lessening, the fury of intolerance. It was originally propagated by the sword, and ever since its votaries have been subject, above the people of all other creeds, to this form of madness.” - Winston Churchill

Jews had nothing to do with banning Muslims and Communists from holding public office in America, although the horrors of Communism continue to be attributed to an imaginary international Jewish conspiracy. The so-called “Greatest Generation” had learned a very hard lesson in its struggle with Nazism and Fascism and the consequences of the Holocaust. Succeeding generations, lulled by the prosperity of the immediate post-war era and an education system given over to a distillation of Marxism-Leninism, Critical Race Theory, and gender dysphoria, soon forgot.

Instead of insisting on assimilation and merit as a means to earn equal rights and privileges, America’s professional virtue signallers vigorously and violently defend newcomers who do not share the country’s core values or respect the basic principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Meritocracy went out the window with DEI. Some of these boisterous newcomers, such as Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Thlaib, scream discrimination while actively campaigning for the destruction of the American democracy. Why educated whites and even some Blacks support them and advocate for their murderous agents is amongst the mysteries and miracles of the American experience.

Who’s your tribe?

When social unrest finally breaks out in mass violence, people naturally ask “who is my tribe?” Somalis in Minnesota and Michigan, as well as Muslims from sea to shining sea, already know who their tribe encompasses. They know who the enemy is and have succeeded in robbing him/her/them of $9 billion which, if truth be told, is only the tip of a very big iceberg poised to sink the United States of America.

